

SpaceX reportedly sold more than $30 billion in debt to major investors on Thursday.

The package included $25 billion in investment-grade bonds. PIMCO reportedly committed $4 billion, while funds associated with BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management and KKR also participated.

Lenders backing SpaceX's (SPCX) more than $40 billion debt package have tried to restrict Elon Musk from launching the Nvidia (NVDA) chips securing the financing into space.

The lenders fear they would be unable to recover and sell the chips if SpaceX defaults on its debt, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. However, it remains unclear whether the proposed restrictions were included in the final agreement.

SPCX shares were down 6.5% at the time of writing.

SpaceX Sells Over $30B In Debt This Week

SpaceX reportedly sold more than $30 billion in debt to major investors on Thursday under its Project Saturn financing program. The package included $25 billion in investment-grade bonds, which reportedly offered a yield of around 8.3%.

PIMCO committed $4 billion, while funds associated with BlackRock (BLK), Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and KKR (KKR) also participated.

At the time of writing, BlackRock, SpaceX, KKR, Apollo Global Management and PIMCO had not responded to Stocktwits' request for comment on the Bloomberg report, while Goldman Sachs Asset Management declined to comment.

Big Tech's Increasing Debt Funding Raises Concerns On Wall Street

In October, SpaceX announced a $40 billion financing commitment to acquire Nvidia's next-generation Vera Rubin chips through an Apollo Global Management-backed arrangement. Under the proposed arrangement, a special-purpose company managed by Apollo-backed Atlas SP will purchase the chips and lease them to SpaceX for five years.

The latest financing also comes amid growing concerns about Big Tech's debt-funded AI expansion. This includes Oracle's (ORCL) plans to sell $10 billion in bonds alongside a roughly $10 billion stock offering, as well as Meta Platforms' (META) reported $20 billion multi-currency investment-grade bond deal. Last week, Wells Fargo warned that heavy borrowing by technology companies was beginning to strain investor demand for corporate bonds.

Retail Remains 'Bullish' On SPCX

Retail sentiment surrounding SPCX on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours.

SPCX shares have declined more than 4% below its IPO price of $135.

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