MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India's opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal said mental strength, patience and consistency in approach were central to his impressive 85-run knock against New Zealand in the first Test at Wellington, adding that adapting to the movement of the new ball and finding ways to score were key to his batting plans.

Jaiswal struck 85 off 89 deliveries, hitting 16 boundaries, as India reached 159/1 in 39 overs at stumps on day two at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday. His 130-run opening partnership with KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 52, gave India a strong platform in reply to New Zealand's first-innings total of 368.

“I think it's more on mindset. How you want to play and how you want to go out there and play the new ball, especially, it's all about how strong you are in the head. Because we know, especially, and we accept that there will be seam and swing, and we'll try our best. So that is the mindset, and we'll go, and we'll find our way to score runs,” Jaiswal said in a video released by BCCI on X.

“My mindset is especially like that; that's how I'm going to score runs and be there as well. So that I have been working on consistently, and of course this game is like it needs; you have to be consistent in your routines, you have to keep your mind there and grind it, I feel. And then suddenly you will start getting runs as well,” he added.

The left-handed batter also spoke about his experience of batting in New Zealand, revealing that he had to keep adjusting his plans against a disciplined bowling attack. Having spent considerable time in the country, including the India A matches against New Zealand A, he said the experience had helped him prepare for the challenging conditions.

“It was very nice when I went in, and I was enjoying it a lot because I always wanted to come here and play. So it was a very nice, good experience; they were bowling really well. So I kept changing my plan: what I could do, how I could score runs, or how I could bat in this particular wicket and that situation. So it was very nice; I was really enjoying it,” he said.

“My initial plan was that I should just keep rotating the strike, and if there is a loose ball, I should just convert it. I think KL Bhai also played really well initially; the ball was doing a lot, we felt. So I think we were just thinking, like, if there is a loose ball, we will try to rotate that, and we will try to score runs. And when it gets settled, then we were like, okay, we will just keep playing, and we will make a good partnership,” Jaiswal added.

He further highlighted the communication between the two batters during their century stand, saying they discussed how to tackle different bowling spells while maintaining an attacking approach through proper cricketing shots.

“I think there was a lot of talk about how we can play the spells and if we are getting runs, so who we can take on and keep going, also with the good cricketing shots, I felt. So I think KL Bhai is very calm, as always, and the way he played, I think, Jameson's spell. I think he was playing it because he was actually bowling really well, but he was playing amazingly well, putting his head out and keeping telling me also to focus, and I think that helps,” he added.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand resumed at 243/5 and reached 368, courtesy of an unbeaten 175 from Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips' 118. Akash Deep picked up three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah returned figures of 4-92.

India will resume day three trailing by 209 runs, with Rahul unbeaten on 52 and Devdutt Padikkal on 16 at the other end.