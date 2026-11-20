MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A wanted Indian national who was absconding has been deported from the UAE on November 20, at the request of Indian and international authorities, according to India's Central Board of Investigation (CBI).

Mohammed Mazin is accused of luring women on the false pretext of marriage, recording videos of them in intimate acts and obtaining money from them.

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Wanted by the Maharashtra Police, Mazin has been accused of luring a woman on the false promise of marriage, establishing physical relations with her and subjecting her to physical, mental and financial exploitation, including dishonestly receiving Rs1.8 million from her. The charge sheet has already been filed before the court.

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Investigations also found that he had committed similar crimes with 13 other women, including engaging with them in intimate acts, recording them and obtaining money from them.

At the request of Maharashtra Police, NCB-New Delhi (CBI) got a Red Notice published against the accused through Interpol channels. He was then geo-located and arrested by UAE authorities. After due legal process, UAE authorities granted deportation of the man to India.

The escort team of Maharashtra Police visited the UAE where the accused was handed over to them. The escort team from India, along with the subject, arrived at Cochin International Airport.

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