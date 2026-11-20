Fest5 International Film Festival 2026 Kicks Off In Kolkata With A Global Celebration Of Cinema, Youth & Environment
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 20th November, 2025: The 3rd edition of the Fest5 International Film Festival (F5IFF 2026) was inaugurated today at the Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) Auditorium, Salt Lake Sector V, Kolkata, marking the beginning of a five-day celebration of international cinema, cultural diversity and environmental consciousness. Being held from 20th to 24th November, the festival is guided by the theme 'Youth & Green', bringing together filmmakers, artists, academics and cinema enthusiasts from India and across the world.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by Smt. Moubani Sorcar, Actress; Smt. Gauri Basu, Consultant at the Ministry of Culture, Government of India; Prof. B.V. Sharma, Director, AnSI; Prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co-Chairperson, Techno India Group; Smt. Punam Jaju, Environmental Activist; Mr. Sourav De, Director, Fest5 International Film Festival, along with other distinguished personalities from the fields of cinema, academia, culture and environmental advocacy.
Following the success of its previous editions, F5IFF 2026 has witnessed an impressive response from filmmakers worldwide, receiving 647 film submissions from approximately 80 countries. A total of 36 films have been selected for the festival. The screenings feature environmental documentaries, feature films, short films, anthropological works and student cinema, highlighting diverse perspectives on nature, society, culture and sustainability.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sourav De, Director, Fest5 International Film Festival, said,“F5IFF has grown into an international platform that brings together diverse cinematic voices, cultures and perspectives. This year's theme, 'Youth & Green', reflects our commitment to encouraging young storytellers and creating greater awareness about environmental responsibility. With participation from nearly 80 countries, we are proud to see Kolkata emerging as a meeting point for meaningful global conversations through cinema.”
A major highlight of this year's festival is its international cultural exchange, bringing together participants from France, Kenya and Mongolia. France has been designated the Focus Country, with a special 'Day with France' on 21st November featuring French films and the participation of filmmaker and academic Prof. Benoît Raoulx. The festival will also welcome Senior Maasai Cultural Chief Daniel Nkoitoi Ole Kipilosh from Kenya and a film delegation from Mongolia, adding an enriching cross-cultural dimension to the celebrations.
The festival also places special emphasis on youth participation and grassroots storytelling. One of the key opening-day highlights is Life Near the Canal, a seven-minute documentary created by young participants Jara Hayat Khan, Tanisha Khatoon and Sk Ruksa through F5IFF's filmmaking initiative in collaboration with Life Project 4 Youth (LP4Y), Howrah. The film explores the everyday realities of communities living alongside a polluted canal and the relationship between environmental conditions, livelihood and society.
Over the next five days, F5IFF 2026 will host film screenings, interactive discussions, cultural exchanges and special sessions, providing a platform for emerging filmmakers and established creative voices. The festival will conclude on 24th November with its Award and Closing Ceremony, recognising outstanding cinematic contributions and emerging talent, including the Satyajit Ray Student Film Award.
With its focus on youth, environmental awareness and global cultural exchange, Fest5 International Film Festival 2026 aims to strengthen Kolkata's position on the international cinematic map while inspiring audiences to engage with the issues shaping our collective future.
Entry to all five days of the festival is free, subject to advance audience-pass registration and auditorium capacity.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by Smt. Moubani Sorcar, Actress; Smt. Gauri Basu, Consultant at the Ministry of Culture, Government of India; Prof. B.V. Sharma, Director, AnSI; Prof. Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co-Chairperson, Techno India Group; Smt. Punam Jaju, Environmental Activist; Mr. Sourav De, Director, Fest5 International Film Festival, along with other distinguished personalities from the fields of cinema, academia, culture and environmental advocacy.
Following the success of its previous editions, F5IFF 2026 has witnessed an impressive response from filmmakers worldwide, receiving 647 film submissions from approximately 80 countries. A total of 36 films have been selected for the festival. The screenings feature environmental documentaries, feature films, short films, anthropological works and student cinema, highlighting diverse perspectives on nature, society, culture and sustainability.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sourav De, Director, Fest5 International Film Festival, said,“F5IFF has grown into an international platform that brings together diverse cinematic voices, cultures and perspectives. This year's theme, 'Youth & Green', reflects our commitment to encouraging young storytellers and creating greater awareness about environmental responsibility. With participation from nearly 80 countries, we are proud to see Kolkata emerging as a meeting point for meaningful global conversations through cinema.”
A major highlight of this year's festival is its international cultural exchange, bringing together participants from France, Kenya and Mongolia. France has been designated the Focus Country, with a special 'Day with France' on 21st November featuring French films and the participation of filmmaker and academic Prof. Benoît Raoulx. The festival will also welcome Senior Maasai Cultural Chief Daniel Nkoitoi Ole Kipilosh from Kenya and a film delegation from Mongolia, adding an enriching cross-cultural dimension to the celebrations.
The festival also places special emphasis on youth participation and grassroots storytelling. One of the key opening-day highlights is Life Near the Canal, a seven-minute documentary created by young participants Jara Hayat Khan, Tanisha Khatoon and Sk Ruksa through F5IFF's filmmaking initiative in collaboration with Life Project 4 Youth (LP4Y), Howrah. The film explores the everyday realities of communities living alongside a polluted canal and the relationship between environmental conditions, livelihood and society.
Over the next five days, F5IFF 2026 will host film screenings, interactive discussions, cultural exchanges and special sessions, providing a platform for emerging filmmakers and established creative voices. The festival will conclude on 24th November with its Award and Closing Ceremony, recognising outstanding cinematic contributions and emerging talent, including the Satyajit Ray Student Film Award.
With its focus on youth, environmental awareness and global cultural exchange, Fest5 International Film Festival 2026 aims to strengthen Kolkata's position on the international cinematic map while inspiring audiences to engage with the issues shaping our collective future.
Entry to all five days of the festival is free, subject to advance audience-pass registration and auditorium capacity.
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