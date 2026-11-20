MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said this on Friday while addressing the ninth German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin, according to Ukrinform's correspondent.

"At the political level, I also see that Ukraine, despite the difficult circumstances, is carrying out numerous reforms at home and intends to continue them. Now this process needs to be pursued quickly and decisively, especially – and I say this openly – in the areas of the rule of law and the fight against corruption. These reforms are prerequisites for further financial assistance and investment. They are also the next important steps Ukraine must take on its path to Europe," Merz said.

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The chancellor noted that he had stressed the need to continue reforms during his most recent visit to Kyiv, in talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian MPs.

"Dynamic reforms are also a decisive prerequisite for us to be able to continue our support over the long term. After all, we will have to justify this support properly time and again, including in Germany," he said.

At the same time, Merz noted that Germany would continue to support Ukraine, including in the military, humanitarian and economic spheres. In light of intensified Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, he said, Berlin intends to provide additional assistance over the winter months.

The chancellor also stressed that Germany, together with its European partners, would ensure Ukraine receives the necessary military and financial support next year and beyond, if needed.

"We Europeans will stand united in negotiations for a just peace in Ukraine and security throughout Europe," Merz said.

The ninth German-Ukrainian Economic Forum opened in Berlin on Friday, attended by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi. The forum is focused on developing bilateral cooperation in strategic economic sectors, investment and Ukraine's reconstruction.