MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks at the ninth German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We want to continue strengthening defense industry cooperation with Ukraine. To do so, we now need to improve the framework conditions. And I also want to speak openly about this: export duties and legal restrictions on the transfer of intellectual property rights are obstacles to joint innovation," Merz said.

At the same time, he stressed that defense industry cooperation between Germany and Ukraine benefits both countries, including by helping advance German military technologies.

"The German security and defense industry benefits enormously from German-Ukrainian cooperation. Thanks to this cooperation, Germany's technological and innovation capabilities are growing to an extent that we could hardly have imagined just a few years ago," the chancellor said.

Merz names two conditions for continued financial support for Ukraine

According to him, the partnership is also making supplies to the Bundeswehr more reliable and increasing the number of joint German-Ukrainian companies.

Speaking about economic partnership, the German chancellor also recalled the European Flagship Fund, established by Germany together with Poland, Italy and France to attract private investment for Ukraine's reconstruction. He said that a public funding package worth around EUR 220 million was expected to mobilize significantly larger private investments in strategic sectors of the Ukrainian economy.

Merz also highlighted the Industrial Ramstein initiative, under which Ukrainian companies will be able to purchase machinery and spare parts from Germany and other European countries on favorable terms, with support from Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. The chancellor described the initiative as mutually beneficial for the economies of both countries.

The ninth German-Ukrainian Economic Forum opened in Berlin on Friday with the participation of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ukrainian Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi. The forum is focused on developing bilateral cooperation in strategic economic sectors, investment and Ukraine's reconstruction.