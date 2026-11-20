MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

FC Barcelona's arrival date in Azerbaijan has been confirmed ahead of their UEFA Champions League league-phase Matchday 5 fixture against Sabah in Baku.

According to information provided by the Baku-based club, the Spanish giants are expected to arrive in the Azerbaijani capital on the evening of November 23.

The match between Sabah and Barcelona will take place on November 25 at Baku Olympic Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 21:45 local time.

The fixture is part of the UEFA Champions League league phase.