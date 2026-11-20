MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 20 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Japan has agreed to buy up to 8 million barrels of Saudi crude for its national petroleum reserve if market conditions are favourable, the two countries said Friday, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing Saudi Press Agency.

The agreement also expands the storage capacity available to Saudi Arabia in Japan.

The kingdom, which already has access to 8 million barrels of capacity, will gain temporary use of storage for 16 million barrels, according to a joint statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia has already begun replenishing crude stocks at storage facilities in Japan, the statement said.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa reached the agreement during a virtual meeting.

The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation on long-term energy security.

Japan is among the oil importers that drew on emergency reserves when the US-Iran war disrupted shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. Oil flows from Gulf producers have since recovered to near prewar levels, giving buyers an opportunity to rebuild depleted stockpiles.

For Saudi Arabia, storing crude in Japan puts supplies closer to Asian customers and makes them available if shipping through Hormuz is disrupted again.

Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said last month that the kingdom had held talks with foreign governments about giving the state-owned oil company access to their strategic storage facilities.

--NNN-ANADOLU