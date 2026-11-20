MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 (NNN) -- Malaysians were introduced to a diverse range of Korean arts and cultural traditions, from K-beauty and street dance to original Korean musicals, during the inaugural K-Culture Festival 2026 held from Nov 2 to 19.

Korean Cultural Centre in Malaysia (KCC) director Lee So-jin said the festival, organised to mark the centre's official opening on Oct 30, featured four programmes aimed at showcasing the diversity of Korean culture and strengthening cultural exchanges between the two countries.

She said the festival was particularly meaningful as it introduced Malaysian audiences to a wider spectrum of Korean arts beyond K-pop while creating overseas opportunities for talented regional artists.

"This festival, held to celebrate our opening, was especially meaningful because it allowed us to introduce not only popular culture such as K-pop, which is familiar to Malaysians, but also the wider range of Korean arts, while expanding overseas opportunities for talented regional artists," she said in a statement Friday.

The festival opened on Nov 2 and 3 with the "K-Beauty Class", organised in collaboration with Amorepacific Malaysia, where artists from HERA's professional makeup team introduced personal colour analysis and the latest Korean makeup trends through live demonstrations and hands-on sessions.

She added that on Nov 4 and 5, Chuncheon-based street dance crew DO DA STREET presented "THE K-STREET", featuring locking, b-boying, waacking, house and hip-hop performances to K-pop tracks and a live DJ set. Audience members were also invited to join the dancers on stage.

According to Lee, the festival continued on Nov 11 and 12 with "Sarang, Sarang, Sarang, My Love", a multidisciplinary performance by Chungju-based Art Project REDB and Ensemble NOEL, combining contemporary dance and popera with traditional Korean music and contemporary songs.

It concluded on Nov 18 and 19 with "K-MUSICAL: Songs of Korea", a musical gala by Daegu-based Art Project Sommyo featuring songs from original Korean musicals, including Laundry, Red Book, Gwanghwamun Love Song, Seopyeonje, Hero and The Days.

"We will expand programmes that reflect local audiences' interests and needs and strengthen cooperation with Malaysia's cultural and arts community, so that the Center becomes a hub of cultural exchange connecting the people of both countries," she said.

The centre will also organise the "2026 K-Dance Academy: Sogo chum" from Nov 30 to Dec 11 in collaboration with the National Gugak Centre, offering participants an opportunity to learn traditional Korean dance.

--NNN