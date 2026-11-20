Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:28 AM EST - Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.: Announces that it received a written notification from the New York Stock Exchange on November 18, indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the average closing price of its common shares was less than US$1.00 per Share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.
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