MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "USB-PD Chip Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The USB-PD Chip Market research report provides an in-depth assessment of the technologies, applications, regional dynamics, and strategic priorities shaping the industry. The market is projected to reach USD 2.10 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 9.70% to USD 3.68 billion by 2032, supported by USB-C adoption, higher power requirements, and demand for interoperable charging solutions.

Market Overview

USB Power Delivery chips enable negotiated power transfer, charging control, protection, and integrated connectivity across consumer electronics, computing, automotive, industrial, and infrastructure applications. Their role is growing as manufacturers pursue compact designs, improved thermal management, higher power capacity, and compliance with evolving USB specifications and regional regulations.

The analysis supports strategic planning by clarifying where technical requirements, regulatory developments, and application-specific demand are creating commercial opportunities.

Technology and Design Trends



Greater integration: Solutions increasingly combine power-path management, protection, communication, sensing, and system diagnostics.

USB-C standardization: Common charging initiatives and broader connector adoption are reinforcing demand for compliant implementations.

Higher power density: Gallium nitride and advanced silicon technologies are enabling smaller, more efficient adapters. Enhanced reliability: Automotive, industrial, and multi-port systems require stronger thermal control, electromagnetic compatibility, and protection performance.

Artificial Intelligence in USB-PD Applications

AI-enabled systems can optimize charging profiles, estimate thermal behavior, identify abnormal power conditions, and coordinate power allocation across multiple ports. Machine-learning tools also support simulation, failure analysis, test prioritization, and production quality monitoring.

Adoption requires dependable sensor data, explainable controls, cybersecurity safeguards, and validated hardware protection. These insights enable product teams to assess where AI can improve performance without introducing unacceptable safety or compliance risks.

Regional Market Insights



North America: Demand is driven by computing, consumer devices, vehicles, enterprise equipment, and supply-chain resilience.

Europe: Sustainability, repairability, product regulation, and common charging initiatives strongly influence adoption.

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia play central roles in design, component production, assembly, and end-use demand.

Latin America: Mobile-device usage, retail charging, affordability, import conditions, and infrastructure availability shape the market. Middle East and Africa: Opportunities span mobility, construction, digital infrastructure, commercial charging, and distributed power, although climate, cost, logistics, and grid variability remain important considerations.

Economic Group and Country Perspectives

ASEAN's electronics assembly base supports supply-chain diversification, while the European Union provides a coordinated environment for charging interfaces, sustainability, and market access. BRICS, G7, GCC, and NATO economies present differing priorities involving localization, cybersecurity, infrastructure investment, sourcing resilience, and interoperability.

China remains pivotal in production and component supply, while Japan and South Korea contribute semiconductor, automotive, and high-reliability expertise. India is expanding electronics manufacturing and localization. The United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, Brazil, and Mexico offer distinct demand and regulatory conditions. Country-level comparisons provide practical guidance for market entry, sourcing, and regional product-positioning decisions.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders



Design for current USB-PD and USB-C requirements while retaining flexibility for specification updates.

Prioritize integrated protection, thermal monitoring, multi-port power allocation, electromagnetic compatibility, and secure firmware.

Qualify multiple sources for wafers, packaging, controllers, and passive components.

Segment opportunities by power class, reliability needs, operating environment, and certification burden. Apply AI selectively to simulation, testing, diagnostics, and optimization with auditable validation and human oversight.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 2.10 billion in 2026 to USD 3.68 billion by 2032.

Integration, interoperability, power density, and reliability are defining product development.

Regional regulation and manufacturing ecosystems materially affect adoption and market access. Standards compliance, resilient sourcing, and disciplined validation remain essential competitive priorities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. USB-PD Chip Market, by Device Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Discrete PD Controller

7.2.1. Multi-IC Module

7.2.2. Stand-Alone IC

7.3. Integrated PD Controller

7.3.1. Multi-Function IC

7.3.2. Single Function IC

7.4. System In Package

7.4.1. Multi-Die Package

7.4.2. Two-Die Package

8. USB-PD Chip Market, by Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. USB PD 2.0

8.3. USB PD 3.0

8.4. USB PD 3.1 Standard Power Range

8.5. USB PD 3.1 Extended Power Range

8.6. Proprietary & Legacy Fast Charge Support

8.6.1. Programmable Power Supply Support

8.6.2. Multi-Protocol Fast Charge Compatibility

9. USB-PD Chip Market, by Power Output

9.1. Introduction

9.2. 18 To 30W

9.3. Above 30W

9.4. Less Than 18W

10. USB-PD Chip Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Adapters & Cables

10.2.1. AC-DC Adapters

10.2.2. Multiport Adapters

10.2.3. USB-C Cables

10.3. Charging Stations

10.3.1. Car Chargers

10.3.2. Wall Chargers

10.3.3. Wireless Charging Pads

10.4. Hubs & Docking Stations

10.4.1. Desktop Hubs

10.4.1.1. 4-Port Hubs

10.4.1.2. 7-Port Hubs

10.4.2. Laptop Docks

10.4.2.1. Multi-Output

10.4.2.2. Single-Output

10.5. Power Banks

10.5.1. High-Capacity Banks

10.5.2. Portable Banks

11. USB-PD Chip Market, by End-User Industry

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Automotive

11.2.1. Electric Vehicle Fast Chargers

11.2.2. Infotainment Systems

11.2.3. Onboard Chargers

11.3. Consumer Electronics

11.3.1. Gaming Consoles

11.3.2. Laptops & Tablets

11.3.3. Smartphones

11.3.4. Wearables

11.4. Industrial

11.4.1. Automation & Robotics

11.4.2. Power Tools & Sensors

11.5. IT & Telecom

11.5.1. Communication Infrastructure

11.5.2. Networking Equipment

11.5.3. Server & Data Centers

11.6. Medical

11.6.1. Diagnostic Equipment

11.6.2. Imaging Systems

12. USB-PD Chip Market, by Distribution Channel

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Offline

12.3. Online Retail

12.3.1. Direct-To-Consumer

12.3.2. E-Commerce Platforms

13. USB-PD Chip Market, by Region

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Asia-Pacific

13.3. North America

13.4. Latin America

13.5. Europe

13.6. Middle East

13.7. Africa

14. USB-PD Chip Market, by Group

14.1. Introduction

14.2. ASEAN

14.3. GCC

14.4. European Union

14.5. BRICS

14.6. G7

14.7. NATO

15. USB-PD Chip Market, by Country

15.1. Introduction

15.2. United States

15.3. Canada

15.4. Mexico

15.5. Brazil

15.6. United Kingdom

15.7. Germany

15.8. France

15.9. Russia

15.10. Italy

15.11. Spain

15.12. China

15.13. India

15.14. Japan

15.15. Australia

15.16. South Korea

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17. Company Profiles

17.1. Analog Devices, Inc.

17.2. Chipsea Technologies (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

17.3. Hynetek Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

17.4. Infineon Technologies AG

17.5. Injoinic Technology Co., Ltd.

17.6. Microchip Technology Incorporated

17.7. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

17.8. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

17.9. ON Semiconductor Corporation

17.10. Power Integrations, Inc.

17.11. Renesas Electronics Corporation

17.12. Richtek Technology Corporation

17.13. ROHM Semiconductor Ltd.

17.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc.

17.15. STMicroelectronics N.V.

17.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated

17.17. Weltrend Semiconductor, Inc.

18. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [23]

LIST OF TABLES [379]



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