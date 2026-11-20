MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Microfluidic Single-Cell Analysis & Screening System Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

This market research report examines the global Microfluidic Single-Cell Analysis & Screening System Market, which is projected to reach USD 861.59 million in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 9.82% to USD 1.50 billion by 2032. It evaluates technologies, workflows, applications, adoption barriers, regional dynamics, and strategic priorities shaping the market. The insights support investment planning, platform selection, and identification of opportunities across research, clinical, and drug-development environments.

Market Overview

Microfluidic single-cell analysis and screening systems combine microscale fluid handling, cell isolation, imaging, molecular assays, and computational analysis to characterize individual cells. These systems are especially valuable when population averages conceal rare subpopulations, treatment responses, cell-state differences, or cell-to-cell variability.



Key applications include oncology, immunology, infectious disease, developmental biology, drug discovery, and precision medicine.

Adoption considerations include assay reproducibility, sample recovery, automation, interoperability, data interpretation, and regulatory compliance. Persistent challenges include device standardization, clogging, fouling, assay validation, and cross-platform comparability.

Workflow Integration and Technology Development

The market is progressing from standalone microfluidic devices toward integrated workflows connecting sample preparation, partitioning, stimulation, detection, sequencing or imaging, and analysis. Automation is reducing manual intervention and improving consistency, while droplet, chamber, valve, and digital microfluidic designs are expanding assay compatibility.

Analysis of workflow requirements enables decision-makers to compare platforms based on practical use-case fit rather than headline functionality, supporting more effective procurement and market-entry strategies.



Growing demand for flexible platforms capable of processing limited or heterogeneous samples

Greater emphasis on cell viability, recovery, throughput, and contamination control Increasing need for data portability and laboratory-system interoperability

Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics

Artificial intelligence is influencing image segmentation, phenotype classification, anomaly detection, feature extraction, experimental design, and multimodal data integration. Machine-learning tools can identify rare cellular states, quantify morphological changes, and connect phenotypic observations with molecular measurements.

Market participants can use these insights to prioritize analytics capabilities while mitigating risks associated with biased training data, model drift, limited interpretability, privacy requirements, and insufficient validation.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Benefits from advanced biomedical infrastructure, translational programs, and early adoption of laboratory automation.

Europe: Emphasizes collaborative research, assay standardization, data governance, and integration with clinical networks.

Asia-Pacific: Gains from expanding life-sciences capacity, precision manufacturing, and demand for diagnostics and drug-discovery tools.

Latin America: Presents opportunities in academic research, clinical studies, and biotechnology, although capital and import constraints remain. Middle East and Africa: Growth is supported by healthcare investment, genomics programs, infectious-disease research, and adaptable workflows.

Economic Groups and Country Opportunities

ASEAN markets are advancing biomedical research and healthcare modernization, while BRICS countries prioritize domestic technology capacity and affordable workflows. The European Union stresses reproducibility, data protection, and cross-border interoperability. G7 markets combine mature research ecosystems with strong demand for automation and validated analytics, while GCC states are investing in genomics and healthcare transformation.

Country-level coverage highlights distinct opportunities across Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These comparisons inform geographic expansion decisions by clarifying differences in infrastructure, funding, procurement, regulation, and technical capability.

Strategic Priorities for Market Participants



Align platform selection with a clearly defined biological or clinical objective.

Evaluate viability, recovery, throughput, precision, automation, and total operating requirements.

Develop partnerships with hospitals, biobanks, academic laboratories, and software providers.

Strengthen operator training, quality controls, cybersecurity, and AI governance. Assess regional service capacity, consumables continuity, and regulatory documentation.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 861.59 million in 2026 to USD 1.50 billion by 2032.

Integrated, automated workflows are becoming central to reliable single-cell research.

AI expands analytical capabilities but requires transparent validation and governance.

Regional adoption varies according to research capacity, regulation, infrastructure, and funding. Reproducibility, interoperability, and use-case alignment are critical competitive differentiators.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Microfluidic Single-Cell Analysis & Screening System Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Consumables

7.2.1. Chips

7.2.2. Reagents

7.3. Instruments

7.3.1. Benchtop

7.3.2. Portable

8. Microfluidic Single-Cell Analysis & Screening System Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Flow Cytometry Based

8.3. Microarray Based

8.4. Pcr Based

8.5. Sequencing Based

9. Microfluidic Single-Cell Analysis & Screening System Market, by Cell Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Mammalian Cells

9.3. Microbial Cells

9.4. Plant Cells

10. Microfluidic Single-Cell Analysis & Screening System Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Cancer Research

10.3. Drug Discovery

10.4. Immunology

10.5. Personalized Medicine

10.6. Stem Cell

11. Microfluidic Single-Cell Analysis & Screening System Market, by End User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Academic And Research Institutes

11.3. Clinical Laboratories

11.4. Contract Research Organizations

11.5. Pharma And Biotechnology Companies

12. Microfluidic Single-Cell Analysis & Screening System Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Microfluidic Single-Cell Analysis & Screening System Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Microfluidic Single-Cell Analysis & Screening System Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. 10x Genomics, Inc.

16.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

16.3. Becton, Dickinson and Company

16.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

16.5. Celsee, Inc. (a part of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.)

16.6. Cherry Biotech SAS

16.7. Cytena GmbH (a part of BICO Group AB)

16.8. Dolomite Bio (a part of Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.)

16.9. Dolomite Microfluidics (a part of Blacktrace Holdings Ltd.)

16.10. Elveflow

16.11. Fluidigm Corporation

16.12. Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.

16.13. Illumina, Inc.

16.14. Micronit B.V.

16.15. Mission Bio, Inc.

16.16. NanoString Technologies, Inc.

16.17. On-chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd.

16.18. Standard BioTools Inc.

16.19. Vycap B.V.

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [289]



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