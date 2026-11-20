MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon Fiber Recycling Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

This market research report examines the evolving carbon fiber recycling industry, including recovery technologies, circular supply chains, artificial intelligence applications, regional dynamics, and commercialization priorities. It provides strategic insights into how manufacturers, composite fabricators, recyclers, and asset owners can recover material value, reduce waste, and improve the environmental performance of carbon-fiber-reinforced products.

Market Landscape and Strategic Context

Carbon fiber recycling encompasses mechanical, thermal, and chemical recovery methods, each presenting trade-offs in fiber quality, processing complexity, energy consumption, cost, and downstream suitability. Market development is being driven by expanding composite use across transportation, wind energy, sporting goods, industrial equipment, aerospace, and infrastructure.

The central commercial challenge is establishing reliable collection, sorting, processing, qualification, and resale pathways while retaining sufficient fiber performance. The analysis supports strategic planning by clarifying where technology capabilities, feedstock availability, and end-market requirements are most likely to align.

Transition to Circular Composite Systems

The industry is shifting from end-of-life disposal toward circular design and material recovery. Manufacturers are increasingly considering recyclability during material selection, component design, joining, and production-process development.

Successful industrialization depends on more than recycling technology. Key requirements include:



Predictable access to manufacturing scrap and end-of-life composites

Efficient reverse logistics and contamination controls

Material traceability and digital chain-of-custody systems

Consistent specifications and standards for recovered fibers Qualified downstream applications with dependable demand

These findings enable decision-makers to identify partnership opportunities and reduce risks associated with inconsistent feedstock, uncertain quality, or limited market acceptance.

Artificial Intelligence and Digital Capabilities

Artificial intelligence can enhance automated waste identification, image-based sorting, process monitoring, anomaly detection, and recovered-fiber classification. Machine-learning systems may combine visual data, spectroscopy, production records, and test results to distinguish material families and detect contamination.

AI can also optimize thermal and chemical process conditions, predict fiber properties, and link waste sources with recycled outputs. Effective deployment requires validated models, cybersecurity, sensor calibration, explainability, and human oversight-particularly for safety-sensitive applications. AI remains an enabling capability rather than a replacement for proven chemistry, engineering controls, testing, or certification.

Regional and Economic Group Insights



North America: Advanced aerospace, automotive, energy, and composites capabilities support higher-value recovery and material qualification.

Europe: Circular-economy policies, producer responsibility, traceability, and decarbonization objectives encourage coordinated recycling networks.

Asia-Pacific: Extensive composite manufacturing creates a strong need for scalable collection and processing infrastructure.

Latin America: Automotive, energy, sporting goods, and industrial applications offer opportunities, although fragmented waste streams remain a constraint. Middle East and Africa: Infrastructure, mobility, construction, energy, and industrial development could stimulate demand, subject to investment and technical capacity.

ASEAN, BRICS, the European Union, G7, GCC, and NATO economies may influence cross-border processing, standards, research priorities, procurement expectations, and strategic-material resilience. Regional comparisons provide practical direction for market entry strategies by highlighting differences in industrial readiness, policy support, and supply-chain maturity.

Country-Level Opportunities

China, India, Japan, and South Korea combine manufacturing scale with expanding materials-science and circular-economy capabilities. France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom benefit from established aerospace, automotive, wind, and research ecosystems. The United States and Canada offer extensive technical and industrial capabilities, while Mexico can leverage North American manufacturing links.

Australia, Brazil, and Russia present selected opportunities connected to energy, transport, aerospace, mining, and industrial applications, subject to local infrastructure, environmental requirements, trade conditions, and technology access.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders



Map production scrap, rejected parts, maintenance waste, and end-of-life assets.

Match recycling technologies to feedstock characteristics and required outputs.

Validate recovered-fiber consistency through independent testing.

Design products that can incorporate recycled content without compromising performance.

Use lifecycle assessment, energy monitoring, worker-safety controls, and transparent reporting. Build partnerships with recyclers, dismantlers, researchers, regulators, and downstream buyers.

Key Takeaways from This Report



Carbon fiber recycling is becoming an integrated industrial discipline spanning technology, logistics, design, standards, and end-market qualification.

Reliable feedstock access and verified demand are as important as processing performance.

AI can strengthen sorting, control, and traceability when supported by validated systems and human oversight. Competitive advantage will favor organizations that deliver consistent recycled materials, documented environmental benefits, and application-specific quality.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Carbon Fiber Recycling Market, by Process Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Electrochemical Processes

7.3. Emerging And Hybrid Technologies

7.4. Gasification

7.5. Mechanical Recycling

7.5.1. Chopping & Comminution

7.5.2. Grinding & Milling

7.5.3. Separation & Fractionation

7.6. Microwave-Assisted Processes

7.6.1. Microwave-Assisted Pyrolysis

7.6.2. Microwave-Assisted Solvolysis

7.7. Pyrolysis

7.7.1. Conventional Pyrolysis

7.7.2. Low-Oxygen Pyrolysis

7.7.3. Pyrolysis With Sizing Restoration

7.8. Solvolysis

7.8.1. Hydrothermal Solvolysis

7.8.2. Organosolv And Chemical Depolymerization

7.8.3. Supercritical Solvolysis

7.9. Thermal Processes

7.9.1. Fluidized Bed Thermal Processes

7.9.2. Thermal Oxidation

8. Carbon Fiber Recycling Market, by Recycled Product Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Chopped & Short Fiber

8.3. Granules & Pellets

8.4. Nonwoven Mats & Fabrics

8.5. Powder & Carbon Fillers

8.6. Reclaimed Continuous Fiber

8.7. Yarn, Tow & Strand Products

9. Carbon Fiber Recycling Market, by Resin System

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Thermoplastic

9.2.1. Nylon (PA)

9.2.2. PEEK

9.2.3. Polypropylene

9.3. Thermoset

9.3.1. Cyanate Ester

9.3.2. Epoxy

9.3.3. Polyester

9.3.4. Vinyl Ester

10. Carbon Fiber Recycling Market, by Fiber Form

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Non-Crimp Fabrics

10.3. Short Fiber Composites

10.4. Tow And Bundle Forms

10.5. Unidirectional Fiber

10.6. Woven Fabrics

11. Carbon Fiber Recycling Market, by End-Use Industry

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Aerospace

11.3. Automotive

11.4. Construction And Infrastructure

11.5. Consumer Goods

11.6. Electronics And Electrical

11.7. Industrial Machinery And Equipment

11.8. Marine

11.9. Sporting Goods And Leisure

11.10. Wind Energy

12. Carbon Fiber Recycling Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Carbon Fiber Recycling Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Carbon Fiber Recycling Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. Alpha Recyclage Composites

16.2. Carbon Clean Tech AG

16.3. Carbon Conversions Inc

16.4. Carbon Fiber Recycling Inc

16.5. Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing LLC

16.6. CarboNXT

16.7. CFK Valley Stade Recycling GmbH

16.8. Composite Recycling Ltd

16.9. ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd

16.10. Gen 2 Carbon Limited

16.11. Hadeg Recycling GmbH

16.12. Karborek Srl

16.13. Procotex Corporation SA

16.14. Re-Wound Ltd

16.15. ReFiber ApS

16.16. SGL Carbon SE

16.17. Shocker Composites LLC

16.18. Sigmatex Limited

16.19. Toray Industries Inc

16.20. Vartega Inc

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [352]

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