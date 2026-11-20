MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The global oncology-based in-vivo contract research organization (CRO) market is projected to reach USD 1.65 billion in 2026 and grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.41% to USD 2.69 billion by 2032. This market research report examines growth drivers, evolving study requirements, technology adoption, regional conditions, and strategic priorities shaping outsourced preclinical oncology research.

Market Scope and Growth Drivers

Oncology-based in-vivo CROs provide animal-model research services that evaluate cancer biology, therapeutic activity, pharmacology, toxicology, and biomarker relationships. Their work informs decisions before clinical testing and requires rigorous study design, animal-welfare oversight, reproducibility, and regulatory alignment.

Market demand is supported by increasingly complex oncology pipelines and the need for specialized models, validated endpoints, and integrated data interpretation. The report provides decision-makers with a practical basis for assessing market opportunities, refining outsourcing strategies, and evaluating the capabilities required for successful preclinical programs.

Model Innovation and Translational Rigor

Outsourced research is shifting from routine efficacy testing toward more translationally relevant study programs. Sponsors increasingly seek scientifically appropriate model systems, including:



Orthotopic models

Patient-derived models

Genetically engineered models

Humanized models Immune-competent models

Multiparametric readouts, longitudinal monitoring, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic integration, and biomarker evaluation are becoming central to study value. Continued emphasis on replacement, reduction, and refinement also increases the importance of careful model selection and study quality.

Artificial Intelligence in In-Vivo Oncology Research

Artificial intelligence and machine learning can strengthen model prioritization, imaging segmentation, treatment-response analysis, protocol optimization, and anomaly detection. These tools may also support the integration of pathology, molecular, imaging, and pharmacology data.

Effective adoption depends on well-annotated datasets, transparent validation, controlled data pipelines, cybersecurity safeguards, version control, and expert review. AI complements rather than replaces biological judgment, ethical oversight, and appropriately designed experiments.

Regional Market Landscape



North America: Benefits from mature biomedical infrastructure, broad access to specialized CRO services, and established animal-care frameworks.

Europe: Combines advanced translational research with strong welfare, documentation, and animal-use reduction requirements.

Asia-Pacific: Offers expanding oncology research capacity and technical expertise across varied regulatory environments.

Latin America: Continues to develop outsourced research capabilities, with infrastructure and regulatory harmonization remaining important.

Middle East: Is building life-science capacity in selected hubs, often through international partnerships. Africa: Presents emerging opportunities alongside uneven access to specialized facilities, personnel, and advanced models.

Comparisons across major countries and international groups-including ASEAN, BRICS, the European Union, G7, GCC, and NATO members-highlight differences in infrastructure, compliance, data governance, procurement, and research collaboration. These insights support market-entry planning and help organizations anticipate operational risks across jurisdictions.

Strategic Priorities for Sponsors and CROs

Partner selection should reflect demonstrated expertise in the required tumor type, model, endpoint, and therapeutic modality rather than capacity alone. Key considerations include:



Translational objectives and statistical assumptions

Randomization, blinding, and humane endpoints

Facility accreditation and veterinary oversight

Personnel training, biosafety, and audit readiness

Sample custody, data integrity, and intellectual property ownership Integrated pharmacology, pathology, imaging, and biomarker plans

The competitive assessment enables leaders to benchmark prospective partners, strengthen study governance, and identify service capabilities that can create a durable advantage.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 1.65 billion in 2026 to USD 2.69 billion by 2032.

Demand is shifting toward specialized models and integrated, translationally relevant studies.

Responsible AI adoption can improve analysis and operational control while preserving expert oversight.

Regional differences make regulatory, scientific, and operational diligence essential. Scientific fit, ethical execution, data transparency, and reproducibility remain central to competitive readiness.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market, by Model Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Human Tumor Models

7.2.1. CDX

7.2.2. PDX

7.3. Animal Tumor Models

7.3.1. Rodent

7.3.2. Canine

7.3.3. Rabbit

7.3.4. Zebrafish

8. Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market, by Route Of Administration

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Intravenous

8.3. Oral

8.4. Subcutaneous

9. Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market, by Cancer Indication

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Solid Tumors

9.2.1. Breast Cancer

9.2.2. Lung Cancer

9.2.3. Colorectal Cancer

9.2.4. Pancreatic Cancer

9.2.5. Liver Cancer

9.3. Hematological Cancers

9.3.1. Leukemia

9.3.2. Lymphoma

9.3.3. Multiple Myeloma

9.4. Rare Cancers

9.4.1. Sarcoma

9.4.2. Neuroendocrine Tumors

9.4.3. Pediatric Cancers

10. Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market, by Study Duration

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Short-Term Studies

10.3. Long-Term Studies

11. Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market, by Therapy

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Chemotherapy

11.3. Immunotherapy

11.3.1. Checkpoint Inhibitors

11.3.2. Cytokine Therapies

11.3.3. Cancer Vaccines

11.4. Targeted Therapy

11.4.1. Kinase Inhibitors

11.4.2. Small Molecule Inhibitors

11.5. Biologics

11.5.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

11.5.2. Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs)

11.6. Cell & Gene Therapies

11.6.1. CAR-T Cell Models

11.6.2. TCR-Engineered Cell Models

11.7. Nanotherapeutics

11.7.1. Polymer-Based Nanoparticles

11.7.2. Liposomal Formulations

12. Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Academia & Research Institute

12.3. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

12.4. Government & Public Research Organizations

13. Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market, by Region

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Asia-Pacific

13.3. Europe

13.4. North America

13.5. Latin America

13.6. Africa

13.7. Middle East

14. Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market, by Group

14.1. Introduction

14.2. NATO

14.3. G7

14.4. BRICS

14.5. European Union

14.6. ASEAN

14.7. GCC

15. Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market, by Country

15.1. Introduction

15.2. China

15.3. United States

15.4. Japan

15.5. India

15.6. Germany

15.7. United Kingdom

15.8. Australia

15.9. France

15.10. South Korea

15.11. Canada

15.12. Italy

15.13. Brazil

15.14. Mexico

15.15. Russia

15.16. Spain

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17. Company Profiles

17.1. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

17.2. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

17.3. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

17.4. ICON plc

17.5. Parexel International Corporation

17.6. Eurofins Scientific S.E.

17.7. Medpace, Inc.

17.8. Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.

17.9. Champions Oncology, Inc

17.10. Syngene International Limited

17.11. Evotec SE

17.12. Crown Bioscience, Inc.

17.13. Novotech Health Holdings

17.14. Aragen Life Sciences Ltd.

17.15. The Jackson Laboratory

17.16. Linical Co., Ltd.

17.17. Experimental Pharmacology & Oncology Berlin-Buch GmbH

17.18. Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.

17.19. Noble Life Sciences

17.20. Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

17.21. Melior Discovery Inc.

17.22. Reaction Biology Corporation

17.23. Altogen Labs

17.24. Cellvax, SAS

17.25. Explicyte

17.26. Imavita S.A.S.

17.27. InnoSer

17.28. IVRS AB

17.29. Oncodesign Services

17.30. Pharmatest Services

17.31. The Living Tumor Laboratory

17.32. TheraIndx Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

18. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [23]

LIST OF TABLES [347]



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