The Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Industry - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI And Strategic Partnerships Drive 10.33% CAGR, Unlocking A USD 3.21 Billion Opportunity By 2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|184
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.77 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$3.21 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Service Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Clinical Development Services
7.3. Data Management And Biostatistics
7.3.1. Bioinformatics
7.3.2. Clinical Data Management
7.3.3. Statistical Analysis
7.4. Manufacturing Support
7.4.1. CMC Optimization
7.4.2. Process Development
7.5. Preclinical Services
7.5.1. Hit And Lead Discovery
7.5.2. Lead Optimization
7.5.3. Preclinical Safety Assessment
7.5.4. Target Identification
7.6. Regulatory Affairs Support
7.6.1. IND Filing Support
7.6.2. Regulatory Strategy Consulting
8. Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Therapeutic Modality
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cancer Vaccines
8.2.1. Dendritic Cell Vaccines
8.2.2. DNA Vaccines
8.2.3. Peptide Vaccines
8.2.4. RNA Vaccines
8.3. CAR T Cell Therapy
8.3.1. BCMA Targeted
8.3.2. CD19 Targeted
8.4. Checkpoint Inhibitors
8.4.1. CTLA-4 Inhibitors
8.4.2. PD-1 Inhibitors
8.4.3. PD-L1 Inhibitors
8.5. Cytokine Therapy
8.5.1. Colony Stimulating Factors
8.5.2. Interferons
8.5.3. Interleukins
8.6. Monoclonal Antibodies
8.6.1. Chimeric
8.6.2. Fully Human
8.6.3. Humanized
8.6.4. Murine
8.7. Oncolytic Virus Therapy
8.7.1. Adenovirus Based
8.7.2. HSV Based
8.7.3. Reovirus Based
9. Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Workflow Stage
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Early Discovery
9.3. Lead Optimization
9.4. Preclinical Development
10. Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Molecule Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Antibody-Based Molecules
10.3. Cell-Based Products
10.4. Gene-Modified Products
10.5. Peptide And Protein Therapeutics
10.6. Small Molecules
10.7. Nucleic Acid-Based Therapeutics
11. Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Discovery Platform
11.1. Introduction
11.2. In Vitro Discovery Platforms
11.3. In Vivo Discovery Platforms
11.4. Ex Vivo Platforms
11.5. In Silico Platforms
12. Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Outsourcing Model
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Full-Service Outsourcing
12.3. Functional Service Provider Outsourcing
12.4. Project-Based Outsourcing
12.5. Strategic Partnership Outsourcing
12.6. Dedicated Research Team Outsourcing
13. Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by End User
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Academic Research Institutes
13.3. Biotechnology Companies
13.4. Government Research Institutes
13.5. Pharmaceutical Companies
14. Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Therapeutic Area
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Solid Tumors
14.2.1. Lung Cancer
14.2.2. Breast Cancer
14.2.3. Colorectal Cancer
14.2.4. Melanoma
14.2.5. Prostate Cancer
14.2.6. Gastric Cancer
14.2.7. Liver Cancer
14.2.8. Ovarian Cancer
14.2.9. Pancreatic Cancer
14.2.10. Brain Cancer
14.3. Hematologic Malignancies
14.3.1. Lymphoma
14.3.2. Multiple Myeloma
14.3.3. Myelodysplastic Syndromes
14.3.4. Leukemia
15. Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Region
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Asia-Pacific
15.3. Europe
15.4. North America
15.5. Latin America
15.6. Africa
15.7. Middle East
16. Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Group
16.1. Introduction
16.2. NATO
16.3. G7
16.4. European Union
16.5. BRICS
16.6. ASEAN
16.7. GCC
17. Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market, by Country
17.1. Introduction
17.2. United States
17.3. China
17.4. Germany
17.5. Japan
17.6. India
17.7. United Kingdom
17.8. France
17.9. Canada
17.10. Australia
17.11. Brazil
17.12. Italy
17.13. Mexico
17.14. South Korea
17.15. Russia
17.16. Spain
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
18.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
19. Company Profiles
19.1. AbCellera Biologics Inc.
19.2. Absci Corporation
19.3. Adimab, LLC
19.4. Alloy Therapeutics, Inc.
19.5. Anthem Biosciences Limited
19.6. Aragen Life Sciences Limited
19.7. Champions Oncology, Inc.
19.8. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
19.9. ChemDiv, Inc.
19.10. Creative Biolabs, Inc.
19.11. Curia Global, Inc.
19.12. Domainex Ltd.
19.13. Enamine Ltd.
19.14. Eurofins Scientific SE
19.15. Evotec SE
19.16. GenScript Biotech Corporation
19.17. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.
19.18. InSilico Medicine
19.19. JSR Corporation
19.20. NovAliX SAS
19.21. Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.
19.22. ProMab Biotechnologies, Inc.
19.23. Reaction Biology Corporation
19.24. Sai Life Sciences Limited
19.25. Schrodinger, Inc.
19.26. Selvita S.A.
19.27. Shanghai Medicilon Inc.
19.28. Sygnature Discovery Limited
19.29. Syngene International Limited
19.30. Taconic Biosciences, Inc.
19.31. TCG Lifesciences Limited
19.32. The Jackson Laboratory
19.33. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
19.34. WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.
19.35. XtalPi Holdings Limited
20. Key Experts
List of Figures [27]
List of Tables [334]
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