MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Written from the perspective of a prospective shareholder, the FAQ is designed to give investors interested in Caliber clear answers from the Company on topics both positive and negative

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caliber (Nasdaq: CWD), a real estate-focused alternative asset manager, today published its inaugural investor FAQ at caliberco.com/investors/faq. The FAQ answers 67 questions about Caliber's business model, its two businesses, its plans and objectives, its balance sheet and its stock.

Caliber wrote the FAQ by putting itself in the position of a prospective shareholder and answering the questions it would want answered. Each answer is in plain English and cites the filing or release it comes from and the date of each figure. Most answers bring together what Caliber has already reported; some add new detail, including a breakdown of the real estate Caliber owns directly or has invested in. Caliber is furnishing the full FAQ to the Securities and Exchange Commission today on Form 8-K.

"We asked what we would want to know if we were a shareholder, and then answered it: how the business makes money, where it is headed and what stands in the way. More investors now research a company through a stock screener or an AI tool before they ever speak with management, and those answers should come from the company, in plain English and tied to our filings. We plan to update the FAQ every quarter when we report," said Chris Loeffler, CEO of Caliber.

Two businesses

Caliber is one public company with two businesses. Its real estate investment platform has sponsored, built and managed middle-market real estate since 2009 and produces substantially all of Caliber's revenue today. It is the foundation of the Company, and its objective is steady, consistent profitability. Its tokenization platform, built around Caliber Tokenization Services, brings tokenization to private real estate funds, starting with the funds Caliber manages, and is designed to be Caliber's growth engine. Caliber holds LINK, the token of the Chainlink network, in its corporate treasury as part of its tokenization strategy; today it is not a pure play LINK treasury company.

What the FAQ covers.



The business: what Caliber does, how it makes money, how performance allocations are earned, and the real estate Caliber owns directly or has invested in

Plans and objectives: the objective for each business, the 2026 guidance, the projects underway and how interest rates are affecting them

The tokenization platform: what tokenization changes for an investor and what it does not, Caliber Tokenization Services and CNAV, and the LINK Caliber holds in its treasury

The funds: how a private fund investment differs from owning CWD stock, how Caliber works with financial advisors, and where fund investors take account questions

The balance sheet and the stock: the going concern language and the plan for the corporate notes, the changes in auditor and CFO, the share count and the Nasdaq listing How to read the reports: consolidated GAAP results versus Platform results, and what Managed Assets, Managed Capital and fair value assets under management each measure



How it is kept current

Caliber plans to update the FAQ each quarter with its earnings release and to furnish it to the Securities and Exchange Commission when it changes. Furnishing it on Form 8-K gives every investor the same information at the same time. Each question has its own link. Investors can send questions the FAQ does not answer to Investor Relations; questions Caliber hears more than once become candidates for the next update.

What it is not

The FAQ is company information about CaliberCos Inc. It is not sales material for any fund. It does not predict the price of the Company's stock.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Private fund investments and CWD common stock are distinct investment opportunities with different risks, liquidity profiles, and return drivers.

About Caliber (CaliberCos Inc.)

Caliber (Nasdaq: CWD) is a real estate-focused alternative asset manager with approximately $2.6 billion in Managed Assets and a 17-year track record investing in middle-market hospitality and multifamily real estate. The Company pairs an institutional-quality asset management platform with a boutique, hands-on investment approach focused on value creation in underserved market segments. Investors can participate in Caliber through its publicly traded equity (Nasdaq: CWD ), and through its private real estate investment funds for accredited investors and financial professionals. For more information, visit caliberco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 26, 2026, and other reports filed with the SEC thereafter. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

CONTACTS:

Caliber Investor Relations:

Ilya Grozovsky

+1 480-214-1915

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Media Relations:

Philip Robertson

+1 917-498-4711

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