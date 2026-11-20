MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "SoC/Logic IC Probe Card Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

This market research report examines the global SoC/Logic IC probe card market, which is projected to reach USD 2.10 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 11.53% to USD 4.04 billion by 2032. It evaluates the technology, application, and regional factors shaping demand for wafer-level testing solutions, providing decision-makers with actionable intelligence for strategic planning, investment prioritization, and market positioning.

Market Context

SoC and logic integrated-circuit probe cards enable wafer-level electrical testing before packaged devices proceed to assembly and qualification. Their performance depends on semiconductor process complexity, pad geometry, contact reliability, test throughput, signal integrity, and early defect detection.

Demand is increasingly influenced by advanced chip architectures and the technical requirements of high-performance wafer testing. The report's analysis supports the identification of attractive opportunities while helping organizations anticipate operational and supply-chain risks.

Advanced Semiconductor Design and Probe-Card Requirements

Greater integration, tighter interconnect pitches, heterogeneous architectures, and high-speed interfaces are raising performance expectations across several areas:



Probe planarity and alignment accuracy

Mechanical stability and electrical performance

Repeatable probing with reduced contact damage

Faster maintenance and calibration Compatibility with varied wafer formats and test platforms

These requirements increase the importance of application-specific engineering, rigorous process control, and collaboration with wafer-test equipment suppliers.

Artificial Intelligence and Testing Complexity

Artificial intelligence is influencing the market through both semiconductor demand and manufacturing operations. AI accelerators and compute-intensive logic devices require high pin counts, fast signal paths, and demanding power and thermal validation.

AI-supported analytics can also enhance probe-card inspection, detect contact failures, enable preventive maintenance, optimize test programs, and accelerate yield learning. These insights allow manufacturers to prioritize technologies that improve data reliability, throughput, and manufacturing adaptability.

Regional Market Insights



North America: Supported by advanced chip design, data-center and high-performance-computing demand, and semiconductor-equipment development.

Asia-Pacific: Central to probe-card qualification and deployment due to its extensive wafer fabrication, assembly, testing, and electronics manufacturing capacity.

Europe: Focused on automotive, industrial, power-management, and specialized logic applications, with strong reliability and process standards.

Latin America: Participates primarily through electronics manufacturing, testing, automotive supply chains, and regional integration. Middle East and Africa: Emerging through digital infrastructure investment, technology diversification, engineering capabilities, and developing electronics ecosystems.

Economic and Strategic Group Insights



ASEAN: Benefits from expanding electronics production and diversified semiconductor supply chains.

BRICS: Combines substantial semiconductor consumption, design ambitions, manufacturing investment, and industrial policy.

European Union: Prioritizes resilient supply chains, automotive and industrial requirements, and regional technology capacity.

G7: Leads in advanced design, equipment, materials, and high-value end-use demand.

GCC: Emphasizes digital infrastructure and technology-led economic diversification. NATO economies: Highlight the strategic importance of secure, trusted, and resilient semiconductor supply networks.

Country-Level Market Signals

China and South Korea combine major manufacturing capacity with extensive electronics ecosystems, while Japan remains important in materials, equipment, precision manufacturing, and advanced electronics. The United States leads in chip design and high-value computing demand, supported by Canadian research and technology capabilities.

Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are shaped by automotive, industrial, aerospace, and specialized semiconductor applications. India is expanding design, electronics manufacturing, and policy support. Brazil and Mexico benefit from automotive and electronics supply chains, while Australia contributes research and advanced technology expertise. These country-level comparisons can inform market-entry strategies, partnership selection, and regional resource allocation.

Strategic Priorities



Align product roadmaps with high-pin-count logic, advanced packaging, and high-speed interfaces.

Invest in materials and fabrication methods that improve contact life, signal integrity, thermal behavior, and mechanical consistency.

Expand design-for-test collaboration, regional service coverage, calibration, and failure-analysis support.

Apply data-driven inspection and maintenance with validated datasets, cybersecurity controls, and human oversight. Diversify suppliers and establish documented continuity plans to reduce geopolitical, logistics, and single-source exposure.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 2.10 billion in 2026 to USD 4.04 billion by 2032.

Advanced chip designs and AI workloads are increasing probe-card complexity and performance requirements.

Asia-Pacific remains central to manufacturing and testing, while North America, Europe, and other regions provide specialized demand and capabilities. Competitive advantage increasingly depends on precision, reliability, service responsiveness, analytics, and supply-chain resilience.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. SoC/Logic IC Probe Card Market, by Probe Card Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cantilever

7.3. Mems

7.3.1. Coaxial

7.3.2. Planar

7.4. Vertical

8. SoC/Logic IC Probe Card Market, by Wafer Diameter

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 200 To 300 Mm

8.3. Greater Than 300 Mm

8.4. Less Than 200 Mm

9. SoC/Logic IC Probe Card Market, by Tip Material

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Gold Alloy

9.3. Nickel Alloy

9.4. Tungsten

10. SoC/Logic IC Probe Card Market, by Number Of Sites

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Multi Site

10.3. Single Site

11. SoC/Logic IC Probe Card Market, by Contact Method

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Laser Probe

11.3. Mems Probe

11.3.1. Multi Site Mems Probe

11.3.2. Single Site Mems Probe

11.4. Pogo Pin

12. SoC/Logic IC Probe Card Market, by Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Analog Ic

12.3. Logic Ic

12.4. Memory Ic

12.5. Soc

13. SoC/Logic IC Probe Card Market, by End User

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Fabless

13.3. Idm

13.4. Osats

13.5. Semiconductor Foundries

14. SoC/Logic IC Probe Card Market, by Region

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Asia-Pacific

14.3. North America

14.4. Latin America

14.5. Europe

14.6. Middle East

14.7. Africa

15. SoC/Logic IC Probe Card Market, by Group

15.1. Introduction

15.2. ASEAN

15.3. GCC

15.4. European Union

15.5. BRICS

15.6. G7

15.7. NATO

16. SoC/Logic IC Probe Card Market, by Country

16.1. Introduction

16.2. United States

16.3. Canada

16.4. Mexico

16.5. Brazil

16.6. United Kingdom

16.7. Germany

16.8. France

16.9. Russia

16.10. Italy

16.11. Spain

16.12. China

16.13. India

16.14. Japan

16.15. Australia

16.16. South Korea

17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

17.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

17.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

17.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

17.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

17.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

17.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18. Company Profiles

18.1. Accuprobe, Inc.

18.2. Advantest Corporation

18.3. China Resources Microelectronics Limited

18.4. Cohu, Inc.

18.5. Ever Fine Electronics Co., Ltd.

18.6. Everbeing International Corporation

18.7. Feinmetall GmbH

18.8. FormFactor, Inc.

18.9. Hanmi Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

18.10. Japan Electronic Materials Corporation

18.11. Korea Instrument Co., Ltd.

18.12. Micronics Japan Co., Ltd.

18.13. MPI Corporation

18.14. Nidec SV TCL

18.15. Probe Test Solutions Ltd.

18.16. STAr Technologies, Inc.

18.17. SV Probe, Inc.

18.18. Synergie CAD Instruments, Inc.

18.19. T Plus Co., Ltd.

18.20. Technoprobe S.p.A.

18.21. TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

18.22. TSE Co., Ltd.

19. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [25]

LIST OF TABLES [359]

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