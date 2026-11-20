MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profiles Smiths Detection, Nuctech, Rapiscan Systems, Motwane Security Systems and Astrophysics, covering scanner products, innovations, partnerships and market presence.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Portable Wand Scanner Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global portable wand scanner market is experiencing strong growth as businesses and professionals increase document digitization, mobile data capture and scanning across retail, logistics, security and remote work environments. The market is projected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2025 to $1.42 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. Historical growth has been supported by the expansion of retail and warehouse operations, wider adoption of wired wand scanners, increasing security-screening requirements and continued investment in logistics and transportation hubs.

Looking ahead, the portable wand scanner market is expected to reach $2.03 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3%. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by increasing adoption of wireless and Bluetooth-enabled scanners, integration with Internet of Things and cloud platforms, and demand for high-speed, long-range scanning technologies. Event management, large-scale venues, retail inventory control and security applications are also creating new opportunities for portable scanning solutions. Manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on lightweight, ergonomic and user-friendly handheld devices that support efficient data capture in varied operating environments.

Rising remote work requirements are contributing significantly to portable wand scanner market growth. As flexible and hybrid work models become more common, organizations are strengthening digital infrastructure, secure access and remote collaboration capabilities. Portable wand scanners enable mobile and remote professionals to capture and digitize documents from virtually any location, improving workflow continuity and access to business information. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 35.5 million people teleworked or worked from home for pay during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 5.1 million from the previous year. These workers represented 22.9% of employed people, compared with 19.6% one year earlier.

Technological innovation is another major factor shaping the global portable wand scanner market. Developers are advancing high-precision scanning through simultaneous localization and mapping technologies supported by LiDAR, cameras and inertial measurement units. These capabilities allow handheld devices to capture detailed spatial data while tracking movement in real time, including in indoor and GPS-denied locations such as industrial facilities, tunnels and complex buildings.

In September 2024, NavVis introduced a SLAM-based handheld scanner designed for high-precision three-dimensional data capture. The device generates dense point clouds, supports accurate modeling of complex environments and provides immediate visualization and on-site feedback. These features can improve data quality, streamline mapping workflows and reduce the need for repeat scanning.

Strategic partnerships are also supporting innovation in cloud-connected data capture. In April 2023, Zebra Technologies Corporation partnered with Google Cloud to enhance intelligent automation and data-capture solutions for frontline workers. The collaboration is intended to integrate cloud computing, artificial intelligence and analytics into handheld and portable scanning devices used in retail and logistics. Such integrations can improve connected-device performance, enable scalable enterprise data processing and help organizations convert captured information into operational insights more efficiently.

North America was the largest region in the portable wand scanner market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Wireless Wand Scanners; Wired Wand Scanners

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Offline Stores

3) By Application: Security Screening; Retail And Inventory Management; Transportation Hubs; Warehousing And Logistics; Event Management

4) By End User: Individual; Commercial; Institutional

Subsegments:

1) By Wireless Wand Scanners: Bluetooth Enabled Wireless Wand Scanners; Radio Frequency Wireless Wand Scanners; Infrared Wireless Wand Scanners; Long Range Wireless Wand Scanners; Handheld Wireless Wand Scanners

2) By Wired Wand Scanners: USB Wired Wand Scanners; Serial Port Wired Wand Scanners; Keyboard Wedge Wired Wand Scanners; Industrial Wired Wand Scanners; High Speed Wired Wand Scanners

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Portable Wand Scanner market report include:



Smiths Detection

Nuctech Company

Rapiscan Systems

Motwane Security Systems

Astrophysics Inc.

Autoclear

Vallon GmbH

Orwind Security Systems

Viking Detection

Ranger Security Detectors

ZKTeco

BCS International

CEIA

Garrett Metal Detectors

Magtech Security Systems

Shenzhen Goldbridge Industrial

Securina Detection System

Matrix Security Technology

Dongguan Viboo Electronic Technology Octopus Technologies Pvt Ltd.

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