Why Are We Investigating MNTN?

On August 4, 2026, MNTN reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $347 million to $357 million. Management expressed confidence in the Company's growth initiatives and highlighted investments in its sales organization intended to support continued growth.

However, on November 4, 2026, MNTN disclosed that changes to its sales compensation structure had contributed to the departure of approximately 40% of its experienced quota-carrying salespeople, impairing its ability to acquire new customers. The Company also reported third-quarter revenue of $80.3 million, below its previously projected range of $86 million to $89 million, and reduced its full-year revenue guidance to $311 million to $314 million.

During the November 4 earnings call, management acknowledged that the sales compensation changes had been communicated to employees in late second-quarter 2026 and implemented at the beginning of the third quarter, before MNTN reaffirmed its financial guidance in August.

Following these disclosures, MNTN shares declined sharply in premarket trading on November 5, 2026.

What Can MNTN Shareholders Do Now?

If you have lost money investing in MNTN, Inc. contact Robbins LLP for more information by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Why Robbins LLP?

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $2 billion for shareholders.

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