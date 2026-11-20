MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REAL-WORLD ASSETS. PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY. INSTITUTIONAL FINANCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE. MONETISATION

THE FOUNDATION IS ESTABLISHED. THE INFRASTRUCTURE IS IN PLACE. EXECUTION CONTINUES.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProText Mobility, Inc. (OTC: TXTM) today presents a comprehensive strategic shareholder update from its Chairman and President, Dr. Ahmed Jamaloodeen, addressing the Company's real-world asset foundation, proprietary biotechnology, agricultural production, digital tokenisation infrastructure, institutional banking relationships, international strategic initiatives, financial reporting programme and regulated-exchange roadmap.

The Chairman's statement provides an integrated overview of the Company's established capabilities, recent implementation milestones and strategic priorities for translating its asset base and commercial relationships into revenue, profitability and long-term shareholder value.

A MESSAGE FROM DR AHMED JAMALOODEEN, Chairman and President:

DEAR FELLOW SHAREHOLDERS, PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS AND MARKET PARTICIPANTS,

I believe it is important to provide shareholders with a comprehensive understanding of what has been assembled at ProText Mobility, Inc., how the various components connect and the economic significance of our broader corporate strategy.

Over the past several years, we have brought together substantial real-world assets, agricultural production capabilities, proprietary biotechnology, pharmaceutical-related inventory, digital tokenisation infrastructure, institutional financial relationships and international commercial opportunities.

We have also established important corporate reporting, investor-relations and information-technology infrastructure.

These are not disconnected initiatives.

They form an integrated business ecosystem designed to create, enhance, administer and monetise real-world economic assets.

Our strategy has always extended beyond one product, one technology, one token or one transaction.

And it begins with an important distinction.

WE ARE NOT STARTING FROM ZERO.

We have existing assets.

We have established technologies.

We have demonstrated agricultural multiplication.

We have pharmaceutical-related inventory.

We have deployed digital infrastructure.

We have institutional banking relationships.

We have agreed financial arrangements.

We have international commercial relationships developed over decades.

And we have an existing publicly traded company through which qualifying economic opportunities can be developed.

The next stage of our roadmap is focused on translating these components into measurable revenue, profitability and long-term shareholder value.

1. OUR EXISTING REAL-WORLD ASSET FOUNDATION

ProText Mobility's previously published financial statements already reflect substantial real-world assets.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company reported approximately:

1.9 BILLION AGRICULTURAL SEEDS

With a recorded carrying value of approximately: US$605 MILLION.

Separately, in September 2025, True Leaf Holdings (TruLeaf) contributed:

125,959,995 MILLIGRAMS OF ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS.

The Company's financial disclosures recorded these APIs at the contributor's historical cost of approximately US$6.298 million under US GAAP.

The contribution also had an estimated fair market value of approximately US$10.71 million at the time.

These figures represent previously disclosed accounting and valuation measures, rather than cash balances or completed monetisation proceeds.

The significance of these assets extends beyond their reported financial values.

They provide an established economic foundation for our biotechnology, agricultural and digital financial infrastructure.

REAL ASSETS UNDERPIN THE BUSINESS.

2. AGRICULTURAL MULTIPLICATION - ADDITIONAL ASSETS THROUGH PRODUCTION

Our seed multiplication agreement was established in October 2023.

Through this arrangement, qualifying seed inventory has undergone planting, germination, harvesting, processing and subsequent return to the Company.

Multiple completed production cycles have been documented in our financial disclosures.

During the first quarter of 2026 alone, the Company recorded an increase of approximately 300 million seeds through its established multiplication programme.

This is an accomplished agricultural activity.

The economic principle is straightforward.

EXISTING BIOLOGICAL ASSETS CAN PRODUCE ADDITIONAL BIOLOGICAL ASSETS.

Our Chairman's independent agricultural operations and related commercial arrangements provide access to longstanding farming experience, infrastructure and production capabilities.

These resources have been developed over generations.

The relevant assets, permits and contractual relationships are distinguished according to their legal ownership and the Company's public disclosures.

The multiplication programme demonstrates the productive foundation supporting our asset-development strategy.

But increasing the quantity of assets is only one component.

An equally important component is increasing their commercial value.

3. KETTLE TECHNOLOGY AND NANOTECHNOLOGY - ENHANCING ECONOMIC VALUE

This is where our proprietary biotechnology connects directly with our real-world asset and financial infrastructure.

ProText Mobility's Kettle technology and live-plant extraction capabilities are established components of our biotechnology platform.

The Company's relationship with TruLeaf adds complementary nanotechnology and pharmaceutical-related expertise.

These capabilities create pathways for transforming qualifying biological materials into extracts, cannabinoid-related APIs and differentiated formulations.

Nanotechnology provides opportunities to enhance the bioavailability and delivery characteristics of suitable formulations.

The commercial importance of this combination is substantial.

OUR BUSINESS IS NOT LIMITED TO INCREASING THE NUMBER OF PHYSICAL ASSETS.

We also have technological capabilities relevant to increasing the economic value generated from qualifying biological materials.

A raw agricultural input, a refined extract and a specialised pharmaceutical-related formulation can possess substantially different commercial applications and values.

Where processing, quality verification, product performance and market demand support such differences, the resulting economic value can be independently assessed.

Our business therefore incorporates two complementary value-creation mechanisms.

ASSET MULTIPLICATION

Producing additional biological assets through established agricultural processes.

ASSET VALUE ENHANCEMENT

Applying Kettle extraction and complementary nanotechnology to develop commercially differentiated products.

This is a fundamental component of our broader strategy.

WE HAVE THE PHYSICAL ASSETS.

WE HAVE THE TECHNOLOGY.

WE HAVE THE PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES.

These components connect directly with our digital tokenisation infrastructure.

4. TRULEAF - A SEPARATE PHARMACEUTICAL-RELATED ASSET BASE

The TruLeaf API contribution introduced an additional category of physical assets into TXTM's reported inventory.

It also strengthened the connection between our agricultural activities, biotechnology capabilities and pharmaceutical-related opportunities.

The existing API contribution provides an additional foundation for appropriate commercial applications involving biological materials, specialised extracts and formulated products.

Kettle technology and complementary nanotechnology provide established technological capabilities relevant to this value chain.

TXTM IS NOT SIMPLY A SEED-INVENTORY BUSINESS.

Its broader ecosystem encompasses agricultural production, biotechnology, cannabinoid-related APIs, digital infrastructure and financial applications.

The integration of these capabilities is central to the Company's identity.

5. THE CONNECTION BETWEEN RWA VALUE AND TOKEN VALUE

One of the most important features of our strategy is the relationship between underlying physical economic value and digital asset representation.

Our existing agricultural multiplication programme has demonstrated the production of additional inventory.

Our biotechnology capabilities provide pathways for enhancing the commercial value of qualifying biological materials.

Our tokenisation infrastructure connects eligible underlying assets with digital financial applications.

This creates two potential mechanisms for increasing the asset value represented within an appropriately structured token programme.

FIRST: Additional independently verified underlying assets.

SECOND: Increased independently supportable value of qualifying underlying assets.

For example, additional verified seed inventory may support further authorised token issuance.

Separately, higher-value commercial outputs may support a revised asset valuation or an additional tokenisation structure, depending upon the legal rights represented.

Changes in underlying economic value can be reflected in the applicable token's independently determined net asset value where its governing methodology permits.

Such changes do not automatically establish a higher market trading price.

THE VALUE ORIGINATES WITH THE UNDERLYING ECONOMIC ASSETS.

The tokenisation infrastructure provides the mechanism for their digital representation and financial administration.

This principle also extends to other eligible real-world asset classes, including verified environmental assets and carbon credits.

6. SVLT - DEPLOYED DIGITAL ASSET INFRASTRUCTURE

The Seed Vault Token programme is an established component of our ecosystem.

SVLT has been deployed using an ERC-3643 permissioned architecture incorporating identity, compliance and administrative functionality.

The Company's agricultural seed-tokenisation initiative has already been publicly announced.

The infrastructure has been developed to support the digital representation of qualifying real-world assets.

Its importance lies in connecting tangible economic resources with appropriate verification, governance and institutional financial systems.

SVLT is not being presented as a speculative public token sale.

Its role within our strategy is the digital representation and administration of defined asset-related rights.

The broader tokenisation architecture can also support evaluation of additional qualifying asset classes.

TOKENISATION IS AN ENABLER OF ECONOMIC VALUE - NOT A SUBSTITUTE FOR IT.

7. OUR DIGITAL DASHBOARD AND INFORMATION-TECHNOLOGY ECOSYSTEM

Our digital dashboard and broader information-technology infrastructure are established components of the business.

They provide the technological foundation for asset information, digital administration and the integration of appropriate financial applications.

The business model encompasses two complementary activities.

TXTM-RELATED ASSETS

Qualifying assets owned by the Company and developed through its commercial activities.

THIRD-PARTY ASSET SERVICES

Digital asset administration, tokenisation and related technology services for qualifying third-party asset owners.

This distinction is significant.

Traditional asset-management businesses may generate revenue by managing assets that belong to others.

Our model combines that potential service opportunity with an existing base of physical assets and productive capabilities.

The objective is to generate commercial value from both asset-related activities and financial infrastructure services.

The ownership of third-party assets remains separate from TXTM's own balance sheet.

8. ABSA - ESTABLISHED INSTITUTIONAL CUSTODY AND AGREED FINANCIAL ARRANGEMENTS

In September 2026, the Company publicly announced that ABSA had confirmed the Chairman's participation as its inaugural pilot client in the bank's digital-asset custody onboarding programme.

The relevant onboarding, approvals, documentation and signatures are complete.

The Chairman's profile is ready on the system.

ABSA has confirmed:“Your profile is ready on the system.”

The custody wallet is established and ready specifically to receive SVLT.

ABSA CUSTODY ONBOARDING IS COMPLETE.

THE PROFILE IS READY. THE SVLT WALLET IS READY.

The platform walkthrough is now being coordinated as part of operational execution, followed by the first SVLT test transfer.

This is a demonstration of the established system and its operation.

In addition, the Chairman confirms that institutional trading and monetisation arrangements have been agreed with ABSA.

THE AGREEMENT STAGE IS NOT BEING DESCRIBED AS AN ASPIRATION.

THE ARRANGEMENTS ARE AGREED. WE ARE EXECUTING NOW.

The focus is on implementing those arrangements, completing and verifying relevant digital asset transfers, and reporting commercial transactions and financial results as they occur.

Institutional custody is an established component of our broader asset-backed financial infrastructure.

THE FOUNDATION IS ESTABLISHED. THE INFRASTRUCTURE IS IN PLACE. EXECUTION CONTINUES.

8A. TXTM COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCK TOKENISATION - SMART CONTRACT COMPLETED

Separate from SVLT, our TXTM equity-tokenisation programme is moving forward with implementation.

The programme encompasses the Chairman's personally held TXTM common and preferred stock.

Our technical implementation partner has confirmed completion of the smart contract for the TXTM token.

THE SMART CONTRACT IS COMPLETE.

The requested brokerage statements and supporting ownership documentation covering the Chairman's personally held common and preferred stock have been submitted.

Receipt has been confirmed.

DOCUMENTATION SENT. RECEIPT CONFIRMED.

The next step is the deployment walkthrough for the TXTM token.

This programme concerns the digital representation and administration of existing equity-related interests.

It is distinct from SVLT and the tokenisation of agricultural or other physical assets.

The underlying common and preferred stock already exists.

Tokenisation of these existing interests does not itself issue additional TXTM common shares or convert the Chairman's preferred stock into common shares.

The legal and economic rights represented by the tokens will be governed by the applicable transaction documentation, with the underlying ownership records and transfer requirements preserved.

This adds a separate equity-related component to our established digital infrastructure and broader capital-markets programme.

EXISTING COMMON AND PREFERRED STOCK.

SMART CONTRACT COMPLETED.

OWNERSHIP DOCUMENTATION RECEIVED.

DEPLOYMENT WALKTHROUGH NEXT.

9. BNY MELLON, OTHER BANKING INSTITUTIONS AND THE FAMILY OFFICE

Our institutional relationships extend beyond ABSA.

The Chairman maintains an existing direct account relationship with BNY Mellon.

This is a direct BNY relationship and is separate from the ABSA custody initiative.

The Chairman also confirms additional established relationships and agreed financial arrangements involving other banking institutions.

These relationships have been developed through longstanding commercial and institutional engagement.

The family office provides an established international network, financial relationships, credit resources and commercial experience.

These capabilities have developed over many years.

They are part of the broader institutional foundation supporting the Chairman's international business activities.

Personal and family-office accounts, credit facilities and assets remain legally distinct from those of TXTM unless expressly committed to the Company under applicable agreements.

The significance is that the broader ecosystem is supported by existing financial relationships and commercial experience rather than depending entirely on newly introduced institutional contacts.

WE HAVE THE RELATIONSHIPS.

WE HAVE THE EXPERIENCE.

WE HAVE THE FINANCIAL CONNECTIVITY.

10. INSURANCE WRAPS, PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES AND INSTITUTIONAL MONETISATION

Insurance and contractual performance protections form another component of our financial strategy.

The Chairman confirms that valuation documentation, auditor support and insurance arrangements have been assembled.

The financial architecture incorporates insurance-wrap and performance-guarantee considerations relevant to specified contractual obligations.

These arrangements can support the management of defined financial and counterparty risks according to their governing terms.

Our broader financial strategy connects qualifying real-world assets, valuation, digital representation, institutional custody and collateral arrangements.

These components support the implementation of agreed institutional financial structures.

Specific financial obligations, coverage limits, beneficiaries and payment terms remain governed by the relevant contracts.

The intended economic result is the generation of lawful contractual revenue and financial proceeds through completed commercial transactions.

Revenue is recognised by the appropriate entity when the underlying transactions and accounting requirements support recognition.

OUR FOCUS IS ASSET-BACKED MONETISATION AND MEASURABLE FINANCIAL RESULTS.

11. CARBON CREDITS - AN ADDITIONAL REAL-WORLD ASSET OPPORTUNITY

Our asset strategy extends beyond agricultural seeds and pharmaceutical-related inventory.

Environmental assets and carbon credits represent another important component.

This is directly relevant to our existing agricultural capabilities, sustainability initiatives and international commercial relationships.

Qualifying environmental projects may generate recognised carbon credits or other environmental attributes through approved methodologies and independent verification.

Such credits can be administered, transferred, tokenised or commercially monetised where permitted.

The underlying principle remains consistent with our broader real-world asset strategy.

ECONOMIC OR ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVITY

↓

MEASUREMENT

↓

INDEPENDENT VERIFICATION

↓

RECOGNISED ASSET OR CONTRACTUAL RIGHT

↓

DIGITAL REPRESENTATION

↓

COMMERCIAL MONETISATION

Our relationships involving Brightly Ventures, B Terra Corp and other environmental initiatives form part of this broader ecosystem.

The economic objective is to create additional qualifying asset and revenue opportunities through credible environmental projects.

Potential carbon credits are distinguished from credits that have already been independently verified, registered and issued.

12. REGENERATIVE AGRICULTURE, ZERO-WASTE AND THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY

Our agricultural philosophy extends beyond crop production.

It incorporates environmental stewardship, regenerative farming principles, soil preservation and responsible resource management.

Our broader practices and project frameworks include no-till agriculture where suitable, resource-efficient production and opportunities for biological and environmental restoration.

These approaches connect naturally with our zero-waste and circular-economy philosophy.

Agricultural residues and appropriate processing by-products can have additional commercial applications.

Rather than treating all residual materials as waste, our model recognises opportunities for resource recovery and productive reuse.

Examples within our broader project portfolio include biomass utilisation, biogas, renewable power, agricultural fertiliser and water recovery.

Where appropriate, these activities may also support independently verified environmental attributes.

This approach connects agricultural productivity with potential environmental and economic benefits.

It is also relevant to international sustainability frameworks, environmental, social and governance principles, and national climate commitments associated with the United Nations climate COP process and 2030 development objectives.

Our environmental strategy seeks to connect responsible resource management with commercially viable activity.

SUSTAINABILITY AND ECONOMIC VALUE CREATION CAN REINFORCE ONE ANOTHER.

13. VENEZUELA - AGRICULTURE, ENERGY AND THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY

The Chairman's longstanding relationships in Venezuela provide an established foundation for international project development.

The government-related pilot and LOI framework includes opportunities involving agricultural production, biological resources and circular-economy infrastructure.

The project framework connects rice production with agricultural residue utilisation, biogas, renewable energy, fertiliser and water recovery.

Additional opportunities may include qualifying environmental assets and related energy applications.

These activities are part of a broader international development model that connects agricultural production, resource efficiency and commercial infrastructure.

The Chairman's personal government-related arrangements remain legally distinct from agreements entered into directly by TXTM.

The Company's economic participation in any resulting project will be governed by the relevant commercial documentation.

The Venezuela initiative also illustrates the significance of our existing Latin American and Caribbean relationships.

These relationships contribute to broader regional opportunities involving international commerce, financial infrastructure, agriculture and real-world assets.

14. INTERNATIONAL STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIPS, LOIs AND JOINT VENTURES

Our expanding strategic portfolio encompasses multiple industries, jurisdictions and commercial applications.

These relationships have been selected for their potential contribution to asset development, technological capabilities, financial infrastructure, revenue generation and international commercial reach.

Among the strategic relationships and workstreams under consideration or development are:

BRIGHTLY VENTURES

Environmental asset development, carbon-credit opportunities, verification infrastructure and related commercial applications.

NATIVE NATIONS SXM N.V.

Indigenous economic development, community participation, jurisdictional considerations and potential real-world asset initiatives.

2CUREX A/S

Biotechnology, precision medicine and complementary scientific and commercial opportunities.

SPLENDOR

Strategic and institutional connectivity.

The Chairman personally holds shares in Splendor.

That personal ownership does not constitute ownership by TXTM. Any future related-party transaction will be subject to the appropriate corporate and disclosure requirements.

B TERRA CORP

Environmental assets and related real-world asset development.

TERRA C AND CC TERRA NOVA

Additional environmental and carbon-related project opportunities, with the respective commercial structures to be addressed separately.

METTAL PERÚ

Latin American financial infrastructure, cross-border connectivity and digital-value applications.

The workstream includes potential Peruvian-sol stablecoin infrastructure and Peru–Venezuela commercial connectivity.

Any implementation of a stablecoin or regulated payment service will be governed by the applicable legal, banking and regulatory requirements.

INSTITUT DES CANNABINOÏDES MÉDICAUX FRANÇAIS

Potential scientific, biotechnology, pharmaceutical-related and international commercial collaboration.

ADDITIONAL INTERNATIONAL PROJECTS

Other opportunities encompass agriculture, biotechnology, environmental assets, infrastructure, energy and institutional financial services.

Our relationships extend across Africa, BRICS economies, Latin America, the Caribbean and other international markets.

They include engagement with participants in regions associated with AfCFTA, CARICOM and GRULAC.

THESE STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIPS REPRESENT DIFFERENT COMPONENTS OF OUR GLOBAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT NETWORK.

Each significant LOI, joint venture and strategic transaction will be addressed through separate, appropriately authorised disclosures.

Those announcements will explain the relevant counterparty, commercial structure, implementation status and anticipated relationship to TXTM's revenue, profitability and uplisting roadmap.

The inclusion of a relationship within this strategic overview does not imply that every proposed joint venture has been formally completed or that all project revenue has already been recognised.

15. OUR WEBSITE, IT SUITE AND SHAREHOLDER COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Our corporate information and investor-relations infrastructure has undergone substantial development.

The Company's modernised website provides a central resource for corporate information, strategic developments, investor materials and public disclosures.

The broader IT and shareholder communication suite incorporates digital information systems, electronic investor resources and web-push communication functionality.

These resources support more accessible and timely shareholder communications.

Our voluntary SEC EDGAR filing programme is also established.

The Company has already submitted corporate disclosures through EDGAR, including Form 8-K and management ownership information.

Broadridge has provided filing-related infrastructure in connection with the Company's voluntary SEC submissions.

Together with our OTC Markets disclosures and official corporate communication channels, these systems establish an important foundation for transparency and institutional due diligence.

The Company has expressly designated certain voluntary Form 8-K information as filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act.

This reflects management's commitment to responsible disclosure practices.

Voluntary SEC submissions remain distinct from the full reporting obligations of an SEC-reporting issuer.

TRANSPARENCY, ACCESSIBILITY AND ACCOUNTABILITY ARE CENTRAL TO OUR CORPORATE PHILOSOPHY.

16. NO REVERSE SPLIT - MANAGEMENT AND SHAREHOLDER ALIGNMENT

Our approach to capital management remains consistent.

Management has repeatedly affirmed its zero-debt position, its history of not drawing conventional executive salaries and its commitment to responsible capital allocation.

NO REVERSE STOCK SPLIT IS CURRENTLY CONTEMPLATED.

The Company remains focused on protecting the legitimate interests of existing common shareholders while advancing its commercial and institutional objectives.

In October 2026, my SEC Form 4 documented beneficial ownership of: 831,301,460 TXTM COMMON SHARES.

This represented my reported beneficial ownership as of October 6, 2026.

I have never sold my TXTM common shares.

I have not converted my preferred shares into common stock.

Our CEO, Dylon Du Plooy, has likewise not converted his preferred shares.

These actions demonstrate management's long-term economic participation alongside shareholders.

Existing preferred securities retain their governing rights.

Any future corporate action remains subject to applicable approvals and disclosure requirements.

OUR OBJECTIVE IS TO CREATE COMMERCIAL VALUE - NOT RELY UPON UNNECESSARY SHARE DILUTION.

17. FINANCIAL REPORTING AND INSTITUTIONAL READINESS

The Company previously completed independent audits of its FY2022 and FY2023 financial statements.

Our FY2024 and FY2025 IFRS financial reporting and audit programme has progressed through draft preparation and Chairman review.

The Chairman has signed the relevant draft financial statements as part of that process.

Final independently audited financial statements will be released following completion of the remaining audit and approval procedures.

This programme is particularly relevant to the appropriate accounting treatment of qualifying biological assets, pharmaceutical-related inventory, non-cash contributions and foreign-currency translation.

Our financial reporting programme forms an important part of the broader roadmap toward institutional capital markets.

The objective is to support credible financial analysis, appropriate corporate governance and the Company's intended regulated-exchange uplist.

18. ADVISORY BOARD AND GOVERNANCE DEVELOPMENT

Corporate governance is another important component of our roadmap.

ProText Mobility previously established an Advisory Board to support strategic development, international relationships and institutional connectivity.

The Company respectfully acknowledges the late Ambassador Muzikayifani Khehla Joseph Nkosi, whose Advisory Board appointment was announced in October 2025.

Ambassador Nkosi passed away on August 29, 2026.

We honour his contribution and distinguished public service.

As part of the regulated-exchange uplisting roadmap, additional Advisory Board members will be appointed to the uplisted vehicle.

These appointments will strengthen the Company's access to international experience and expertise across institutional finance, business development, technology, regulatory affairs and corporate governance.

The new appointments will be announced at the appropriate time.

The Advisory Board will complement the Company's formal governance arrangements and any applicable independent-director requirements.

OUR OBJECTIVE IS TO ALIGN OUR INTERNATIONAL COMMERCIAL CAPABILITIES WITH STRONG CORPORATE GOVERNANCE.

19. DR J - THE RAINMAKER

I believe an important part of this story is understanding the significance of longstanding commercial relationships.

The business relationships, agricultural capabilities and international institutional connections supporting our strategy were not created overnight.

They have been developed through years of work.

Our family has a multigenerational history in agriculture and commerce.

My own experience has involved developing resources, establishing international relationships, connecting institutions and bringing commercial opportunities together.

These capabilities have provided access to projects, technologies, financial institutions and strategic partners across multiple jurisdictions.

The role of a Chairman extends beyond announcing business opportunities.

It involves bringing together the appropriate resources, people, expertise and institutions to create economic value.

Some may describe that function as being a rainmaker.

But bringing opportunities together is only the beginning.

THE TRUE MEASURE IS CONVERTING THOSE OPPORTUNITIES INTO SUSTAINABLE COMMERCIAL RESULTS.

That is where our attention remains.

The family office and established international network are important parts of the broader business-development foundation.

Their value to TXTM is realised through the specific resources, agreements, transactions and economic benefits lawfully made available to the Company.

Our objective remains to translate relationships into meaningful enterprise development.

20. THE COMPLETE TXTM ECONOMIC ECOSYSTEM

I want shareholders to see clearly how the different components connect.

EXISTING REAL-WORLD ASSETS

Agricultural inventory and cannabinoid-related APIs

↓

ESTABLISHED PRODUCTION CAPABILITIES

Seed multiplication, agricultural production and biological resource development

↓

PROPRIETARY VALUE-ENHANCEMENT TECHNOLOGY

Kettle extraction, nanotechnology and qualifying product development

↓

ADDITIONAL ECONOMIC ASSETS

Higher-value commercial outputs and qualifying environmental assets

↓

INDEPENDENT VERIFICATION AND VALUATION

Documented ownership, quantities, quality and financial characteristics

↓

DIGITAL TOKENISATION AND ADMINISTRATION

SVLT and other appropriate real-world asset infrastructure

↓

ESTABLISHED INSTITUTIONAL FINANCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE

Completed ABSA custody onboarding, an established SVLT-ready wallet, direct BNY relationships and other agreed institutional arrangements

↓

COLLATERAL AND FINANCIAL STRUCTURING

Insurance, contractual performance protections and eligible asset-backed arrangements

↓

MONETISATION

↓

REVENUE

↓

PROFITABILITY AND REINVESTMENT

↓

LONG-TERM ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT

Alongside this asset-related economic model, our digital infrastructure provides potential additional service revenue through qualifying third-party asset administration and tokenisation.

Our separate TXTM equity-tokenisation programme adds digital representation and administration of existing common and preferred equity interests, with the smart contract completed and the requested ownership documentation received.

Our international relationships expand the potential project and asset pipeline.

Our sustainability initiatives provide additional environmental and commercial applications.

Our corporate financial reporting and governance infrastructure support institutional readiness.

THESE ARE CONNECTED COMPONENTS OF ONE BUSINESS STRATEGY.

21. OUR REGULATED-EXCHANGE ROADMAP

We remain focused on the Company's intended uplist to a regulated securities exchange.

Our readiness programme brings together financial reporting, corporate governance, asset verification, institutional infrastructure, shareholder communications and commercial execution.

The addition of further Advisory Board members will form part of the governance expansion associated with the uplisted vehicle.

The strategic relationships and projects described above will be disclosed individually as their respective commercial milestones are reached and the applicable publicity requirements are satisfied.

We will explain how qualifying transactions contribute to the Company's financial and institutional objectives.

Our four priorities remain unchanged.

UPLISTING.

REVENUE.

MONETISATION.

COLLATERAL.

These priorities reflect a coherent programme of corporate development.

The uplisting process remains subject to the applicable exchange requirements, regulatory approvals and completion of the necessary corporate actions.

22. MY MESSAGE TO SHAREHOLDERS

I understand the frustrations many investors have experienced in public markets.

They have witnessed companies make commitments that were never fulfilled.

They have experienced unexpected dilution, reverse splits, abandoned projects and poor management accountability.

I do not expect shareholders to disregard those experiences.

Instead, I encourage them to examine TXTM on its own merits.

Study our financial disclosures.

Examine our existing assets.

Review our documented agricultural multiplication.

Understand our proprietary Kettle technology and complementary nanotechnology.

Examine the TruLeaf API contribution.

Review our SVLT infrastructure.

Understand the relationship between physical economic value and digital asset representation.

Study our institutional developments.

Consider our environmental and sustainability initiatives.

Examine our international strategic portfolio.

And assess our corporate governance and management's ownership record.

SHAREHOLDER CONFIDENCE SHOULD BE BUILT UPON EVIDENCE, TRANSPARENCY AND EXECUTION.

We remain committed to making relevant information available through our official channels.

We welcome direct engagement from existing shareholders, prospective investors and institutional market participants.

Material developments will continue to be communicated through appropriate public disclosures.

Our responsibility is to continue building the enterprise and producing measurable commercial outcomes.

Not to manage every daily movement in our share price.

23. IT AIN'T IF!

I have spent decades developing agricultural resources, financial relationships, international connections and commercial opportunities.

I have committed my time, experience, resources and reputation to this undertaking.

My family legacy matters deeply to me.

So does my responsibility to the shareholders of ProText Mobility.

Our business has been built through years of work.

We have existing real-world assets.

We have demonstrated production capabilities.

We have proprietary technology.

We have pharmaceutical-related inventory.

We have digital infrastructure.

We have institutional banking relationships.

We have completed ABSA custody onboarding.

We have an established profile and a wallet ready for SVLT.

We have agreed financial arrangements.

We have a completed smart contract for the TXTM equity-tokenisation programme.

We have submitted the requested common and preferred stock ownership documentation, and receipt is confirmed.

We have international commercial relationships.

We have corporate reporting infrastructure.

We have an established public company.

And we have a roadmap focused on generating financial results from these existing components.

THE FOUNDATION IS ESTABLISHED.

THE INFRASTRUCTURE IS IN PLACE.

WE ARE EXECUTING NOW.

Our focus is converting the economic potential of that foundation into completed transactions, sustainable revenue and long-term shareholder value.

That is why I continue to say:

IT AIN'T IF!

It represents my commitment to execution and determination to overcome the challenges inherent in building an international enterprise.

It is not a guarantee of financial returns or stock-market outcomes.

It is a statement of leadership commitment.

Our philosophy remains:

WE DO WHAT WE SAY.

To our existing shareholders, thank you for your continued engagement.

To prospective shareholders, we welcome your independent evaluation of our business and disclosures.

To our institutional and commercial relationships, we appreciate the experience, resources and opportunities that each brings to our broader ecosystem.

We look forward to communicating further commercial milestones as our roadmap progresses.

REAL-WORLD ASSETS ARE THE FOUNDATION.

PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY PROVIDES VALUE-CREATION CAPABILITIES.

DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE CONNECTS ASSETS TO FINANCIAL APPLICATIONS.

INSTITUTIONAL RELATIONSHIPS SUPPORT COMMERCIAL MONETISATION.

REVENUE, PROFITABILITY AND LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE REMAIN OUR OBJECTIVES.

WE DO WHAT WE SAY.

SIMUNYE - WE ARE ONE.

UBUNTU - I AM BECAUSE YOU ARE.

RAOK - RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS.

With appreciation and respect,

Dr Ahmed Jamaloodeen

Chairman and President

ProText Mobility, Inc.

OTC: TXTM

ABOUT PROTEXT MOBILITY, INC.

ProText Mobility, Inc. (OTC: TXTM) is pursuing an integrated business strategy combining real-world assets, agricultural production, proprietary biotechnology, pharmaceutical-related inventory, digital asset infrastructure, environmental initiatives and international commercial development.

The Company's strategy focuses on developing and enhancing qualifying economic assets, integrating appropriate digital tokenisation and financial infrastructure, and pursuing commercial monetisation opportunities.

ProText Mobility's broader corporate roadmap includes financial reporting, institutional readiness, corporate governance development and the pursuit of a regulated securities exchange listing, subject to applicable requirements and approvals.

Additional corporate information and public disclosures are available through the Company's official website and investor-relations channels.

OFFICIAL COMPANY COMMUNICATIONS

Corporate Website:

Investor Relations: /investor-relations/

Press Releases: /press-releases/

X:

LinkedIn:

TikTok: @protext.mobility

Existing and prospective shareholders are encouraged to engage directly with management through these official channels.

The Company's leadership philosophy emphasises accessibility, transparency, accountability and shareholder engagement.

Material information will continue to be communicated through appropriate public disclosures rather than selectively to individual market participants.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains historical information, statements attributed to management and forward-looking statements concerning ProText Mobility, Inc.'s operations, real-world assets, proprietary technologies, agricultural production, pharmaceutical-related inventory, environmental initiatives, digital tokenisation infrastructure, institutional relationships, financial arrangements, corporate governance, financial reporting and potential future exchange listing.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding future revenue, profitability, asset monetisation, commercial transactions, international projects, digital asset custody, token deployment, equity-related tokenisation, third-party service opportunities, financial structuring, environmental asset development and regulated-exchange readiness.

Historical financial figures referenced in this release are based on previously published Company disclosures. Accounting carrying values and historical or estimated asset valuations do not represent cash balances, guaranteed realisable proceeds or completed monetisation transactions.

Statements concerning ABSA custody onboarding, the operational readiness of the SVLT wallet, banking relationships, insurance arrangements and agreed financial arrangements are based on management representations and are subject to the applicable contractual terms, ownership arrangements, operational processes and legal requirements.

The Chairman's personal banking, family-office, investment and other financial relationships remain legally distinct from those of ProText Mobility, Inc. unless expressly established through appropriate Company agreements.

Completion of the TXTM equity-tokenisation smart contract and receipt of supporting ownership documentation are separate from token deployment, regulatory authorisation, exchange listing, commencement of trading or completion of a securities transaction.

The digital representation of existing securities does not, by itself, constitute the issuance of additional TXTM shares or the conversion of preferred stock into common stock. Any token-related rights, restrictions and ownership arrangements will be governed by their applicable legal documentation and regulatory requirements.

Certain strategic relationships, letters of intent, joint ventures and international project initiatives remain subject to applicable agreements, authorisations, commercial milestones and publicity requirements. The existence of an LOI or proposed commercial workstream does not establish that a transaction has closed, that a project has commenced revenue-generating operations or that the Company is entitled to recognise revenue.

Future biotechnology applications, agricultural production, asset valuations, carbon-credit issuance, financial transactions, institutional monetisation and commercial results remain dependent upon scientific, technical, legal, contractual, accounting, regulatory and economic considerations.

The Company's intended regulated-exchange listing remains subject to applicable eligibility requirements, exchange review, regulatory approvals and completion of any necessary corporate actions.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, operational execution, regulatory developments, counterparty performance, asset valuation outcomes, financing arrangements and other factors affecting the Company's business.

No statement in this release constitutes a guarantee of future revenue, profitability, shareholder returns, stock-price performance, digital token value or completion of a regulated-exchange listing.

Readers should review the Company's applicable financial statements, corporate disclosures and other publicly available information when evaluating its business and securities.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities, digital assets or investment products.

ProText Mobility, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA RELATIONS

ProText Mobility, Inc.

Mr. Dylon Du Plooy, Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Ahmed Jamaloodeen, Chairman and President

Investor Relations: ...