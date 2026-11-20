MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI via synchronized RGB, wireless charging, customization, sustainable materials, larger formats, home-office positioning and strategic acquisitions.

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Red, Green, Blue (RGB) Extended Desk Mat Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global red, green, blue (RGB) extended desk mat market is experiencing strong growth, supported by increasing demand for gaming accessories, visually engaging desktop setups, and comfortable work surfaces. The market is projected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2025 to $1.56 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

Historical growth has been driven by the rising adoption of gaming PCs, the popularity of RGB-enabled peripherals, and expanding online sales of gaming accessories. The continued development of home office environments has also encouraged consumers to invest in larger, more comfortable desk mats that accommodate keyboards, mice, and other desktop equipment while protecting work surfaces.

The RGB extended desk mat market is expected to reach $2.28 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10%. Growth during the forecast period will be supported by demand for immersive gaming experiences, multifunctional desk mats with wireless charging, and personalized or customizable designs. The use of sustainable and durable materials is also expected to become increasingly important as consumers seek products that combine performance, visual appeal, and environmental responsibility.

Key RGB extended desk mat market trends include the adoption of large and extra-large surface formats, customizable lighting zones, modular features, and enhanced synchronization with gaming peripherals. Wireless charging capabilities are also gaining attention as manufacturers develop desk mats that support a more organized and connected desktop experience. These innovations are helping RGB desk mats evolve from decorative gaming accessories into multifunctional components for gaming, office, and content creation environments.

The continued increase in remote work and home office setups is a significant market growth driver. Flexible work policies are encouraging employees to improve their home workspaces with products that support comfort, organization, and productivity. RGB extended desk mats help protect desk surfaces, provide consistent tracking for computer mice, accommodate multiple devices, and enhance the overall appearance of a workstation.

Remote work participation remains substantial. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 34 million people aged 25 and older teleworked or worked from home for pay during the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 5 million compared with the previous year. These workers represented 24.9% of employed people aged 25 and older, up from 21.5% one year earlier. This shift continues to expand the potential customer base for premium home office and desktop accessories.

Manufacturers are strengthening their product portfolios through innovations in smart lighting synchronization and software-controlled illumination. Multi-zone lighting, responsive effects, and integration with keyboards, mice, headsets, and other peripherals are becoming key product differentiators. In October 2025, Razer launched its Phantom White Collection, featuring a semi-transparent design that increases the visibility of internal components and RGB lighting. The collection integrates with Razer Chroma RGB to provide customizable and synchronized lighting across compatible devices, including RGB mouse mats.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping competition across the gaming peripherals sector. In September 2024, Corsair Gaming Inc. acquired the Fanatec product line from Endor AG for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition was intended to expand Corsair's position in the premium sim racing market and strengthen its broader gaming hardware portfolio by incorporating Fanatec's engineering capabilities and established brand presence.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the RGB extended desk mat market in 2025, while Europe is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Standard Red Green Blue Desk Mats; Wireless Charging Red Green Blue Desk Mats; Gaming Red Green Blue Desk Mats; Customizable Red Green Blue Desk Mats; Other Product Types

2) By Material: Cloth; Plastic; Rubber; Leather; Other Materials

3) By Size: Small; Medium; Large; Extra Large

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores; Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets; Specialty Stores; Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Residential; Commercial; Gaming Centers; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Standard Red Green Blue Desk Mats: Small Size Desk Mats; Medium Size Desk Mats; Large Size Desk Mats; Extra Large Size Desk Mats; Eco-Friendly Material Desk Mats

2) By Wireless Charging Red Green Blue Desk Mats: Qi-Enabled Wireless Charging Mats; Fast Charging Compatible Desk Mats; Dual Device Wireless Charging Mats; Portable Wireless Charging Desk Mats; Overheat Protection Wireless Charging Mats

3) By Gaming Red Green Blue Desk Mats: Red, Green, Blue (RGB) Lighting Gaming Desk Mats; Macro Key Compatible Gaming Desk Mats; Extended Surface Gaming Desk Mats; High Precision Gaming Desk Mats; Anti-Slip Base Gaming Desk Mats

4) By Customizable Red Green Blue Desk Mats: Personalized Print Desk Mats; Modular Segment Desk Mats; Interchangeable Panel Desk Mats; Custom Size Desk Mats; Custom Red, Green, Blue (RGB) Pattern Desk Mats

5) By Other Product Types: Waterproof Red, Green, Blue (RGB) Desk Mats; Eco Leather Red, Green, Blue (RGB) Desk Mats; Foldable Red, Green, Blue (RGB) Desk Mats; Light Emitting Diode Edge Red, Green, Blue (RGB) Desk Mats; Multi-Functional Red, Green, Blue (RGB) Desk Mats

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Red, Green, Blue (RGB) Extended Desk Mat market report include:



HP Inc.

ASUS (ROG)

Micro-Star International (MSI)

Razer Inc.

Corsair Gaming Inc.

Cooler Master Co. Ltd.

Glorious PC Gaming Race

Zebronics Pvt. Ltd.

SteelSeries ApS

GAMDIAS

Portronics

Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd.

LUXCOMS

Wellux Technologies

Redragon

MECKEYS

Ant Esports

Tukzer

Cybeart Blade Hawks.

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