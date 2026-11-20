MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Inspired by a family's soap business, Kerno's free calculator helps soap makers develop recipes and build more organized, repeatable processes.

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kerno, Inc. today announced its free soap lye calculator, a formulation tool designed to help soap makers calculate ingredients, adjust recipes and prepare batches with greater clarity. The public calculator is available now at and can be used without creating an account.Kerno grew out of Michael D. Savino's effort to help his wife, Allison Savino, who runs Plumera Essentials, organize the business behind her handmade products. What began with one maker's needs helped shape a broader purpose: give soap makers, artisans and small businesses practical tools to turn their craft into an organized business with processes they can repeat."Soap makers deserve tools that understand more than the math," said Michael D. Savino, co-founder and CEO of Kerno. "They need a way to explore a recipe, make informed adjustments and carry what they learn into the next batch. We built this calculator to be useful at the workbench, whether someone is developing a new formula or refining one they already love."A Practical Starting Point for Every BatchFormulating soap means balancing ingredients, process choices and the characteristics a maker wants in the finished product. A change in an oil blend, batch size or superfat setting can affect the quantities needed and the calculated properties of the recipe.Kerno's calculator supports sodium hydroxide (NaOH) for bar soap and potassium hydroxide (KOH) for liquid soap paste, with adjustable lye purity. Makers can enter oils by percentage or weight, resize recipes and adjust superfat and water. Water settings include percentage of oils, lye concentration and water-to-lye ratio, with additional options for masterbatched lye solution.Explore Ingredients and Fine-Tune a FormulaMakers can compare ingredients and review calculated characteristics such as hardness, cleansing, conditioning, lather and creaminess as they adjust a formula. These figures are formulation estimates, not measurements or guarantees of how a finished soap will perform. The calculator also includes mold-based batch sizing and printable recipe sheets.Sodium and potassium hydroxide are caustic. Makers should verify lye quantities, ingredient data and batch calculations independently and follow appropriate handling practices.Built to Help Soap Makers and Small BusinessesAllison helped test and shape Kerno's soap-making tools as they were developed, bringing the work of a real soap business into the design process, from recipes and batches to quality checks. Plumera Essentials began as a kitchen soap-making hobby and grew into online sales. Read the family's story at .Kerno's goal is to help small businesses document how they work, keep the details organized and build processes they can repeat and improve. The tools are designed to support makers at every stage, from turning a hobby into a business to bringing more structure to an established operation.From a Recipe to a More Organized BusinessThe free calculator is a starting point for Kerno's broader manufacturing platform. Saving recipes and versions, managing personal ingredients, recording test batches and cure logs, and connecting formulas to costing, inventory and production require a Kerno account. Those account features are available through a 14-day free trial with no credit card required.Launch Offer for the First 100 SignupsTo mark the launch, Kerno is offering 50% off the platform for life to the first 100 people who sign up after seeing this announcement using code LAUNCH50. Register with the code at . Makers can also start with a 14-day free trial at and apply LAUNCH50 later, while the offer remains available.AvailabilityThe free calculator is available at . Learn about Kerno's tools for soap businesses at or book a demonstration at #schedule-demo.About KernoKerno is small-batch manufacturing software for product-based businesses. It connects products, bills of materials, inventory, production and costs in one system, helping makers manage the operational details behind the physical products they create.

Michael D. Savino

Kerno, Inc.

+1 540-324-8322

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Kerno Introduces Free Lye Calculator to Help Soap Makers Dial In Every Batch News Provided By Kerno, Inc. November 20, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Manufacturing



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