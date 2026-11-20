MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Collaboration with Ohana Growth Partners helps remove financial barriers to staying active and healthy

- Charles Buseck, COO, Maryland Physicians Care

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As families face rising costs, Maryland Physicians Care (MPC) is helping to remove one more financial barrier to good health.

MPC has expanded its free Planet Fitness membership benefit to Baltimore and Howard counties through the franchise group, Ohana Growth Partners, giving more members access to fitness resources that support their health and well-being.

Participating Planet Fitness locations include:

Baltimore County

-Pulaski Hwy., Baltimore

-Belair Rd., Perry Hall

-Loch Raven Blvd., Towson

-Baltimore National Pike, Baltimore

-Reisterstown Rd., Reisterstown

-Liberty Rd., Randallstown

Howard County

-East Dobbin Rd., Columbia

-Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

Eligible MPC members age 13 and older can now enjoy a free Planet Fitness Classic Membership at participating locations. This benefit is also available at participating locations in Allegany, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's and Washington counties.

“Staying active is an important part of overall health, but we know that rising costs make it harder for individuals and families to prioritize their health,” said Charles Buseck, Chief Operations Officer of Maryland Physicians Care.“By expanding this benefit to more communities, we're giving more members another way to make physical activity part of their lives, at no cost to them.”

The MPC Planet Fitness gym membership includes unlimited access to designated Planet Fitness locations, free in-club fitness training, access to Planet Fitness app workouts, free WiFi, partner rewards, and discounts.

To learn more about eligibility, participating locations, and how to sign up, visit: mpcmedicaid/PF.

Terry Hillegas

Maryland Physicians Care

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Maryland Physicians Care Expands Planet Fitness Benefit to Baltimore and Howard Counties News Provided By BlaineTurner Advertising November 20, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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