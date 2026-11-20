OR, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Oregon State University Associate Professor of Education Advances Student Success Through Scholarship on College Transitions, Identity, and LeadershipPortland, Oregon – Tenisha L. Tevis has built an academic career around a single, enduring question: how schools and colleges can better help students find their way to success. As Associate Professor of Education and Director of Difference, Power & Oppression at Oregon State University, she has served as a tenured faculty member for the past decade. Her work spans teaching, research, and service, all aimed at strengthening educational systems and empowering students to reach their full potential. Through her scholarship and her mentorship, Tenisha has become a respected voice on equity and opportunity in education.Tenisha's own path through higher education began at Sacramento City College, an experience that shaped her understanding of the challenges and possibilities students face as they move toward their goals. She went on to earn her bachelor's and master's degrees in Sociology from California State University, Sacramento. She then completed a Ph.D. in Educational Theory and Policy Studies at The Pennsylvania State University. As a first-generation student, she navigated higher education with limited cultural capital, and that experience continues to inform the empathy and determination she brings to her work.Her scholarly work focuses on students' transitions from K-12 education to college and other post-secondary opportunities, the intersection of identity and leadership, and the impact of educational policies on student outcomes. She also examines how education influences delinquent behavior. Her research explores how institutions can better support student achievement, address systemic barriers, and develop strategies that create more equitable and inclusive learning environments.Tenisha attributes her success to her passion for education and her commitment to helping students achieve their goals. Supporting and empowering students through their academic journeys has been a driving force throughout her career, motivating her to create meaningful opportunities and make a positive difference in their lives. She sees education as a force that can transform individuals and entire communities. That conviction guides her dedication to fostering environments where students feel encouraged, supported, and inspired to succeed, and to creating positive change from within the institutions she serves.To young women entering the education field, Tenisha offers advice grounded in persistence. She encourages them to believe in themselves, stay committed to their goals, and never give up, noting that a successful career takes dedication, resilience, and continuous growth. She urges women to seek out mentors who can offer guidance, support, and valuable perspectives. Equally important, in her view, is building strong professional networks that open doors to new opportunities, since meaningful relationships and learning from others can be instrumental to long-term success.Looking at the state of her field, Tenisha points to insufficient state funding and the continued rise in the cost of education as among its most pressing challenges. These pressures can create barriers for students seeking access to quality educational opportunities and place added strain on institutions working to maintain and expand their programs. At the same time, she sees a significant opportunity to advocate for innovative solutions and increase accessibility. Continuing to develop programs that support student success while meeting the evolving needs of learners and communities remains central to that opportunity.Mentorship, encouragement, and helping others reach their full potential are the values Tenisha holds most dear, both at work and at home. She finds deep fulfillment in guiding others, whether through her role in education or as a coach of middle school and high school girls' basketball teams. On the court, she encourages confidence, teamwork, and personal growth, the same qualities she nurtures in her classrooms. She believes in leading by example and in making a positive impact by empowering those around her.From the classroom to the basketball court, her work reflects a lifelong commitment to advocacy, leadership, and expanding opportunities for future generations. By joining rigorous research with hands-on mentorship, she continues to show how education can open doors that once seemed closed. Her journey from community college to a tenured professorship stands as a testament to persistence and purpose. The students, colleagues, and young athletes she supports carry forward the lessons of confidence and possibility championed by Tenisha L. Tevis.Learn More about Tenisha L. Tevis:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Spotlights Tenisha L. Tevis: Expanding Pathways to College Through Research, Mentorship, and Equity News Provided By Influential Women November 20, 2026, 14:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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