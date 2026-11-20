MENAFN - Live Mint) British model and television personality Abbey Clancy, 40, has threatened to fire four members of her production crew after learning that they had booked time off work to play Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), according to a report by Daily Mail.

Clancy slammed the video game, calling it“revolting” and questioning why people would take days or even weeks off to play it.

The comments came during the latest episode of The Therapy Crouch, the podcast she hosts with her husband, former England footballer Peter Crouch. Discussing the excitement surrounding the game's release, Clancy expressed disbelief at the number of people planning their work schedules around it.

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1Who is Abbey Clancy?⌵

Abbey Clancy is a British model, television personality and podcast host. She co-hosts The Therapy Crouch with her husband, Peter Crouch.

2Why did Abbey Clancy threaten to fire her crew over GTA 6?⌵

Peter Crouch said four members of their production crew had booked time off to play GTA 6. Clancy reacted by saying she would fire them, though the article does not report that she did.

3Why did Abbey Clancy call GTA 6“revolting”?⌵

Clancy objected to the game's depictions of crime, drugs and sexual content. She also questioned whether such content could put ideas into players' heads.

4What did Abbey Clancy say about people taking time off to play GTA 6?⌵

She called it“not normal” for people to take days or weeks off work to play the game. She was particularly surprised that four members of her production crew had booked leave.

“The whole world taking days, weeks off work to play it. That is not normal. That is not normal,” she said.

Peter then revealed that four members of their production crew had also booked leave.“Can I just tell you that four of the lads behind the camera at the moment have booked some time off,” he said, as per the report.

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Clancy responded,“That better be a joke because I'll just fire you all now. I'll just fire them instantly. I'll just fire them instantly now.”

She subsequently asked the crew“Who's booked days off to play this game?”

One of the crew members described a colleague's detailed plan for the day, saying,“He's got an agenda for his day. So, he's like, 'Get up at 7:00, brush teeth, log on at 8'. He's doing 14 hour days.”

Clancy responded with a sarcastic remark,“Brush your hair while you're there, mate.”

Who is Abbey Clancy?

Abbey Clancy, whose full name is Abigail Marie Clancy, is a British model, television personality and podcast host. Born on January 10, 1986, in Liverpool, England, she rose to prominence after finishing as the runner-up on the second series of Britain's Next Top Model in 2006.

She went on to establish a career in modelling, appearing in fashion campaigns and magazines. In 2010, she featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

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Clancy also gained recognition on television, winning the 11th series of BBC's dance competition Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 with professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec. She later presented Britain's Next Top Model.

She married Peter Crouch in 2011. The couple have four children and co-host The Therapy Crouch, where they discuss relationships, family life and other personal experiences.

Why did Abbey Clancy call GTA 6 'revolting'?

Clancy's criticism was not limited to people taking time off work. She also objected to the game's depiction of crime, drugs and sexual content, questioning why such a title had attracted so much public anticipation.

“It's like the world is so right now.... but then the whole world is anticipating this revolting game where you can rob cars, you can buy drugs, you f**k girls. It's an absolute disgrace,” she mentioned.

She went on to question the game's potential influence on players, saying,“And why is it allowed? You know, you wonder why there's so many serial killers and murders and all horrible things going on in the world when things like this are facilitating it, putting ideas in people's heads.”

She added,“Like, it's absolutely disgusting.... I'm so passionate about it. It's absolutely absurd. It's literally absurd.”

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Peter attempted to calm the discussion, telling her,“Well, listen, we know how you feel about it. There's plenty of people out there that are really into it.”

However, Clancy remained unconvinced, asking,“How could you be a normal person if you want to play that? It's just doesn't add up. It's horrid.”