MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 20 (IANS) Protest by Congress leaders and workers over AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Vice-President and Sanathnagar Constituency In-charge Kota Neelima entered its second day on Friday.

The protestors have been demanding an unconditional apology from the Hyderabad MP for his remarks.

According to a party release, Owaisi's words have caused strong anger among local citizens and Congress workers. Protesters marched onto the roads, raising slogans against Owaisi. Protesters set fire to photos of the MP.

As the crowd grew, traffic came to a standstill. The protesters made it clear that they would not rest until Owaisi apologises.

Friday's protest drew a much larger crowd from all sections of society. Division Presidents, karyakartas, women and youth came from every corner of the constituency to join the demand.

Protesters said the dignity of women in public life is not up for debate. They stated that Sanathnagar will protect the respect of the leader who stands with its people every day.

TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud has called Owaisi's remarks unethical and said Owaisi must apologise.

Mahesh Kumar Goud said that Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera had criticised Owaisi's political activities in Uttar Pradesh. If Owaisi wanted to reply, he should have answered Pawan Khera on political grounds. Instead, he targeted Khera's wife, Kota Neelima.

He said this shows how low political debate has fallen. "Dr Kota Neelima is a political leader with her own identity and her own standing in public life," the TPCC president said.

"Owaisi has every right to criticise Pawan Khera. He can question the Congress Party and disagree with our politics. But insulting a woman's dignity to settle political scores is not acceptable," he added. He demanded that Owaisi apologise and uphold the respect due to women in public life.

Meanwhile, on social media, people from across the country have come out in support of Kota Neelima and spoken out against Owaisi's remarks.