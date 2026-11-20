MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Aiming to bring greater transparency to land and property transactions, the Maharashtra government has moved to strengthen the reporting of cash dealings worth Rs 2 lakh or more directly to the Income Tax Department.

Acting on instructions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday directed the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps to implement the necessary system upgrades and procedures.

Under the provisions of the Income Tax law and following directives issued by the Revenue Department in light of a Supreme Court order dated April 16, 2025, any property sale or purchase involving Rs 2 lakh or more in cash-paid or received-must be reported to the Income Tax Department.

In line with these instructions, the Office of the Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps has already asked all sub-registrar offices across the state to submit details of deeds involving cash transactions of Rs 2 lakh or above by the 5th of every month, the minister informed.

To make the process simpler and more accurate, changes are being introduced in the Registration and Stamps Department's 'i-Sarita' system.

At the time of document registration, operators will be able to record separately how much money the buyer paid the seller in cash and how much was paid by cheque.

This ensures complete transaction details are captured right during registration, reducing the need for separate manual follow-ups to gather information later, said Minister Bawankule.

"A key feature of the upgraded system is that if a single transaction involves more than one buyer or seller, individual financial details can be entered for each party. The system will maintain separate records of how much each buyer paid and how much each seller received, allowing accurate party-wise transaction data to be sent to the Income Tax Department," stated the minister.

Sub-registrar offices will transmit the Statement of Financial Transaction (SFT) report to the Income Tax Department by the 5th of every month. The report will include names of the buyer and seller, PAN numbers, total transaction amount, cash amount paid, document (deed) number and date of registration, said the minister.

Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule argued that the move will provide more precise data on cash components in land and property deals, cut down errors in data collection, and streamline SFT reporting to tax authorities-marking an important step toward financial transparency and strict legal compliance.