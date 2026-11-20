India A batter Kumar Kushagra stole the spotlight with his scintillating 117-run knock in the Emerging Stars Asia Cup 2026 match against Nepal A at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Friday, November 20.

After being to put into bat first by Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane, India A suffered a early collapse in their batting line-up, as they were reduced to as they were reduced to 42/3 in the powerplay, before Kushagra and skipper Tilak Varma stitched together a major recovery stand to lift India A back into control.

Kumar Kushagra and Tilak Varma (107) formed a 206-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Nepal managed to get a breakthrough when Lalit Rajbanshi cleaned up Kushagra for 117 off 102 balls, including 10 fours and 5 sixes, at a strike rate of 114.71, at 248/4 in the 43rd over, ending a defiant stand that pulled India A out of deep trouble.

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Who is Kumar Kushagra? Jharkhand Batter Rescued India A from Deep Trouble

Kumar Kushagra's innings in India A's opening match of the Emerging Stars Asia Cup 2026 against Nepal in Doha has underlined his temperament under pressure, turning the tables on the opposition's bowling attack alongside a momentum-changing partnership with skipper Tilak Varma.

Born in October 2004, Kushagra hails from Bokaro, Jharkhand, where he developed into a prolific right-handed wicketkeeper-batter. Kumar Kushagra made his senior debut for Jharkhand in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore in February 2021. Before making his senior domestic debut, Kushagra was part of India U19 squad at the 2020 U19 World Cup, where they lost to Bangladesh in the final.

In November 2021, the 22-year-old made his T20 debut in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Rajasthan in Vadodara. In February 2022, Kumar Kushagra made his first-class debut for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy against Delhi in Guwahati. He grabbed attention with his 266-run innings against Nagaland in the 2021/2022 Ranji Trophy pre-quarterfinal in March that year.

HUNDRED UP. SIX TO SEAL IT. WHAT A MOMENT!

Kumar Kushagra went big to bring up a magnificent century ✨

Watch India A vs Nepal in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars Mens2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & amp; Sony LIV.

#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 20, 2026

Kumar Kushagra earned his maiden India A call-up for the India A squad for the second and third unofficial Tests against England Lions in January 2024. In September this year, Jharkhand featured in two unofficial Tests of the three-match series against Australia A in Puducherry, where he registered scores of 113, 46*, 10, and 1, before scoring 17 in an unofficial ODI against Australia A in October.

Apart from India A and domestic appearances, Kumar Kushagra has also featured in the IPL, representing Gujarat Titans in the IPL, having previously represented Delhi Capitals in the 2024 season. Delhi bought him for INR 7.2 crore at the 2024 auction, while Gujarat Titans signed him for INR 65 lakh ahead of the 2025 season.

Fans Hail Kumar Kushagra's Match-Saving Century

Kumar Kushagra's 117-run knock and his crucial partnership with skipper Tilak Varma sparked reactions on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). Fans and cricket enthusiasts praised the Jharkhand batter for his composure, elegant stroke play, and ability to counterattack under pressure.

Taking to their X handles, many fans lauded Kushagra for stepping up when India A were struggling at 42/3 in the powerplay, while others highlighted his 206-run partnership with Tilak Varma and praised his fearless approach against Nepal's bowling attack.

Another section of fans described Kushagra as a special talent and backed him to become a regular feature in India's senior team, while some predicted a bright future for the young wicketkeeper-batter, calling his century a glimpse of his potential.

@mufaddal_vohra Proper textbook elegance meets fearless hitting..what a knock..pure class and composure..showing he is tailor made for the ODI format.

- Homo-श्रीमद्-Sapiens (@Savagepkp) November 20, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra He is a special talent

Failed in IPL but consistency at domestic level

- Rahul (Proud Bhakt) (@rahulpassi) November 20, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Well played under pressure and on difficult pitch

- PIYUSH PAWAR (@im_piyushpawar) November 20, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Team India was under pressure after the fall of 3 wickets for 42 runs; to recover from that situation and play a century-plus innings was truly excellent.

- _ (@Nivii_018) November 20, 2026

Kumar Kushagra is playing crazy

Boy scored century in crucial situation a finisher in making!! Ishan's Fan (@Ishanworld32) November 20, 2026

100 off 93 when the team was 42-3, you have earned a fan today, Mr Kumar Kushagra

From humble backgrounds of Jharkhand to elite level cricket, nothing but an inspiration Arnav (@TheDrArnav) November 20, 2026

The Next super star from Jharkhand.

- Kunal Choudhary (@AllabtEvrythng) November 20, 2026

Only 22 year old. Good batter. Scored tones of runs in domestic too. #AsiaCup

- Vish (@vish_990) November 20, 2026

⭐️ boy of Jharkhand! Absolutely brilliant batting

- Prisha (@prishhss) November 20, 2026

Remember the name ~ Kumar Kushagra

At just 17 years and 144 days, he created history by scoring a sensational 266 in the Ranji Trophy, becoming the youngest player to score a double century in the tournament.

Now, he's making headlines again with another impressive fifty for India A against Nepal

First-Class Average: 42+

List A Average: 51+

A special talent with a bright future. Indian cricket has a gem in the making✨

The future is bright ❤️

#KumarKushagra #IndianCricket #IndiaA #FutureStar

Ommy Rathore (@Ommy_Rathore15) November 20, 2026

@BCCI Sensational hundred most important 200 runs partnership tilak 42 for 3 to 247 for 3 going

Big ton kushagra

- daily updates (@Wildfire4lg) November 20, 2026

@BCCI Well played, Kumar Kushagra Brilliant innings when the team needed it the most.

- Sumit (@sumitmajhi123) November 20, 2026

Kumar Kushagra showed why he averages 50+ in List A cricket. Brilliant century from the 22-year-old.

He built his innings, rotated the strike with ease and accelerated once he was set. This is how you play one-day cricket.

Something our batters can and should learn.

We didn't bowl that bad. Tilak and Kushagra has batted well. We could have certainly fielded better.

#NEPvINDA

- Samraat Maharjan (@MaharjanSamraat) November 20, 2026

Kumar Kushagra is playing crazy

Boy scored century in crucial situation a finisher in making!! Ishan's Fan (@Ishanworld32) November 20, 2026

Meanwhile, Kumar Kushagra was added to India's T20I squad as cover for wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand after sustaining a low-grade right adductor strain during the series opener.

In his First-Class career, Kumar has aggregated 2507 runs, including 7 centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 42.49 in 38 matches. The Jharkhand batter has scored 1504 and 694 runs in T20 and List A cricket, respectively.

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