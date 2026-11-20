MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 20 (IANS) As South African power-hitter Heinrich Klaasen is set to lead Gulf Giants in Season 5 of International League T20 (ILT20), the newly appointed skipper believes the tournament will play a career-changing role for the young talents waiting to seize the spotlight.

Klassen was named Gulf Giants captain ahead of Season 5, with the Adani Sportsline-owned franchise banking on his experience and leadership as they target the title.

"It's always exciting to play against players you don't know about. In all such tournaments around the world, there's always one guy whose life and career change after a strong performance. I know there will be plenty of such players in this season as well," Klassen said on a captain's day on Friday.

The ILT20 Season 5 is set to begin tomorrow when the defending champions Desert Vipers take on last season's runners-up MI Emirates in the opener at the Dubai International Stadium.

On the eve of the tournament opener, key players from all six franchises gathered at the DP World Office, Expo City, Dubai, expressing their anticipation and outlining their expectations for the season ahead.

New Zealand stalwart Colin Munro, who returns to the league after two seasons, this time with the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, noted, "It would be rude not to say we want to go the whole way, but we also just want to have some fun and enjoy the tournament. It's not every day in the UAE that you can watch the calibre of players that are here right now.”

Representing the reigning champions Desert Vipers, England pacer David Payne said,“We have a strong core with a few new faces, and we've tried to keep the consistency so that it translates onto the pitch again. Bringing in Shadab Khan as skipper is a great shout for us. Moreover, we all know what a world-class player Tom Curran is. Babar Azam is a world-class talent too, and I'm looking forward to picking his brains and working with him.”

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, who will be making his DP World ILT20 debut with the Dubai Capitals, shared his excitement to finally play in the UAE:“It's always a nice place to play your cricket in such great facilities. South African players have always wanted to play in this tournament because the standard of the competition is quite good.”

Afghanistan legend Rashid Khan, who has regularly turned out for MI Emirates, added,“Since this league started, UAE cricket has grown a lot. The youngsters get the opportunity to play with all the big superstars from around the world and learn from them. When you have your own league and all the professional players come and share the pavilion with the youngsters, they learn from it and keep improving. It's a great thing for the game, and we will see a lot of good times coming.”

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who will lead the Sharjah Warriorz this time around, stated,“It's great that associate players have been included as must-play members, because I believe there are a lot of associate cricketers who are good enough to play in these leagues but unfortunately don't get looked at. It's nice to have one associate playing and two in the squad. It's going to be a nice mixture of players.”

Ahead of the opening match at the Dubai International Stadium, there will be a glittering Opening Ceremony, blending cricketing tradition with entertainment.