MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan is seeking to expand cooperation with Turkish automotive companies to localize the production of vehicle components, develop domestic suppliers, and introduce new manufacturing technologies during meetings in Tashkent on Friday.

According to the Agency for Industrial Cooperation and Public Procurement of Uzbekistan, the meetings were held on November 20 between agency officials and representatives of SamAuto, Coşkunöz Metal Form, Coşkunöz Kalıp Makina and CMS Jant.

Talks with SamAuto focused on matching the company's demand for automotive components with the production capabilities of local manufacturers, as well as improving product quality and preparing prototype samples.

With Coşkunöz Metal Form and Coşkunöz Kalıp Makina, the parties discussed opportunities to manufacture body and chassis components, stamping dies, and production equipment in Uzbekistan.

Discussions with CMS Jant focused on the potential localization of automotive wheel rims made from aluminum alloys.

The meetings also covered involving research institutions and universities in manufacturing processes, testing new materials, and providing practical training for engineering and technical specialists.

The discussions aimed to expand cooperation between domestic manufacturers and international automotive companies, strengthen local supply chains, facilitate technology transfer, and integrate Uzbek manufacturers into Turkish companies' international automotive supply chains.