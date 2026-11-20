MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Alison Rossi Named Chief Innovation Officer; Tatiana Startseva Appointed Chief Financial Officer

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluum, an EdTech solutions provider for K20 education across North America, today announced two executive appointments: Dr. Alison Rossi as chief innovation officer and Tatiana Startseva as chief financial officer. Tatiana joined the company on Nov. 9.

The appointments support Bluum's shift from selling technology to delivering outcomes. Schools, colleges and universities increasingly need partners who can help plan learning spaces, guide technology decisions and show results. Alison will shape what Bluum offers, and Tatiana will strengthen the financial foundation that lets the company invest in those offerings.

As chief innovation officer, Alison leads Bluum's solutions strategy, building its products, services and technology partnerships around what educators need. Bluum's IT team has also moved into her organization, giving the team a direct role in setting company strategy.

Alison recently earned a doctorate in strategic leadership from Liberty University. She previously served as senior vice president of go-to-market strategy and marketing at Bluum, where she led development of the company's 2026 strategy, and was named to CRN's Women of the Channel Power 80 list in 2025 and 2026.

Tatiana brings nearly a decade of finance leadership at CPower Energy Management, a high-growth, private equity-backed company. As chief financial officer, she led financial strategy through CPower's acquisition by NRG Energy. Her tenure also included eight years leading financial planning and analysis as the company grew through multiple acquisitions. At Bluum, she leads the finance team and partners with the executive team on growth strategy, investment and long-term planning.

"Our customers count on us for more than technology. They count on us for results," said John Horton, CEO of Bluum. "Alison has a deep understanding of our customers and the education market, and she's making sure what we offer, and how we run our own business, reflects where education is headed. Tatiana has guided a high-growth company through multiple acquisitions, and having worked with her previously, I know she brings the financial discipline and insight we need to keep investing in what our customers value most. Together, they put us in a strong position to deliver for the educators and institutions that rely on us."

Both appointments come as Bluum continues to expand its work with K20 institutions across North America, with a focus on delivering measurable outcomes for educators and students.

Our mission is to improve learning and make it more accessible. By empowering educators and students with the right technology, we're creating a future where every child is equipped with the knowledge to reach their highest potential. Learn more at