MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company advances AI-powered content creation and education initiatives, begins establishing Shenzhen supply chain capabilities, and outlines plans for AI-enabled consumer hardware

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All In FutureTech Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIFA) ("AIFA" or the "Company") today announced an update on its strategic focus on AI applications, highlighting progress across its product development initiatives, organizational expansion, and planned business activities.

The announcement reflects the Company's ongoing efforts to concentrate resources on selected AI application opportunities, with an emphasis on practical use cases, market demand validation, and scalable commercialization models.

Strategic Focus: Building AI Applications Around Market Demand

As part of its evolving business strategy, AIFA intends to prioritize the development and commercialization of AI-powered applications designed to address identifiable consumer and business needs.

The Company has streamlined its product development portfolio to concentrate management attention and operational resources on a limited number of initiatives that it believes offer opportunities for product differentiation and commercialization.

AIFA's product development approach emphasizes early engagement with prospective users, evaluation of customer needs, development of minimum viable products, and iterative improvements informed by user feedback and willingness to pay.

Through this approach, the Company aims to manage development resources more efficiently while evaluating opportunities to establish commercially viable AI applications.

Product Development Updates

CreateAgent: AI-Powered Content Creation Platform

CreateAgent is an AI-assisted content creation tool designed to help content creators, professionals, and digital media operators streamline the development of short-form video content.

Based on an initial concept or statement provided by a user, CreateAgent is designed to assist with content positioning, topic development, narrative structure, and script generation while seeking to preserve the creator's individual perspective and communication style.

The Company has deployed CreateAgent for internal use during 2026, providing an initial environment for evaluating its functionality and potential applications.

CreateAgent is not currently available for commercial sale. Any future external release or commercialization will depend on further product evaluation, market feedback, and management's assessment of commercial opportunities.

AIFA also intends to explore potential customized AI content solutions for established content creators and multi-channel network ("MCN") operators.

Co-Intelligence Academy: Expanding Access to Business Education Through Short-Form Content

The Company is developing Co-Intelligence Academy ("CA Business School"), a digital learning initiative designed to deliver business and professional education through concise, topic-focused video content.

The platform's proposed learning format will organize longer educational courses into shorter modules, with each module focusing on a specific concept or practical business application.

The Company has completed the recording of its initial course, based on Leverage Thinking (《杠杆思维》), a book authored by Shanglong Li, Chairman & CEO of AIFA.

Additional planned subject areas include AI-enabled marketing, digital content entrepreneurship, and international business expansion.

The Company is preparing for the platform's introduction and expects to provide further information regarding its launch schedule as development and operational preparations progress.

AI-Enabled Personal Memoir Device: Exploring Consumer Applications for Older Adults

AIFA is also developing an AI-enabled consumer hardware concept designed to help older adults preserve personal memories, life experiences, and family stories.

The proposed device would enable users to engage in conversational interactions, with AI-assisted technology organizing selected content into a structured personal or family memoir.

The Company believes this concept presents an opportunity to explore the intersection of conversational AI, personalized content generation, and consumer-oriented products.

AIFA is currently targeting the second quarter of 2027 for initial product delivery, subject to successful product development, manufacturing readiness, and other operational considerations. Final product specifications, pricing, and commercial availability have not yet been determined.

As part of its preliminary commercialization preparations, the Company has initiated discussions with a publishing organization regarding potential book production arrangements and is pursuing cooperation with a company listed on China's A-share market in connection with printing-related activities. No definitive publishing agreement has been executed.

To help assess preliminary consumer interest, AIFA is collecting non-binding expressions of interest from prospective users. This initiative is expected to include outreach at an event in Shanghai on November 21, 2026, where Mr. Li is scheduled to participate.

The Company is not accepting payments or binding purchase commitments through this preliminary interest-gathering initiative.

Establishing Shenzhen Supply Chain Capabilities to Support Hardware Development

To support its proposed consumer hardware initiatives, AIFA has begun establishing a supply chain team in Shenzhen, China, under the leadership of Shanglong Li.

The planned team will focus on supplier identification, component sourcing, product development coordination, manufacturing evaluation, and potential production arrangements.

Shenzhen's established electronics manufacturing ecosystem provides access to suppliers and manufacturing resources that the Company intends to evaluate as it advances its hardware development activities.

AIFA's broader operating approach seeks to combine access to technology and innovation resources in the United States with manufacturing and supply chain capabilities in China, where commercially and operationally appropriate.

Expanding U.S. Offline Distribution Channels to Support International Market Entry for AI Hardware Products

As an important component of its corporate strategy, AIFA plans to leverage its existing content-driven audience reach and user resources to gradually develop distribution channels capable of generating product sales, helping high-quality AI hardware and AI application products from China and other global markets enter the United States.

Currently, the Company and its affiliates own or operate several offline channel resources, including BayPort Showcase in Los Angeles, the Company's existing venue in Las Vegas, and a restaurant located in Palo Alto, Silicon Valley. AIFA intends to utilize these locations as an initial foundation for the promotion and sale of relevant products.

In terms of network expansion, the Company plans to establish at least 15 distribution locations across the western United States by the end of 2027, with a longer-term objective of expanding its network to no fewer than 30 locations nationwide.

These distribution channels will primarily focus on the sale of high-quality AI hardware products manufactured in China and other global markets, while also offering AI application products. The network is intended to provide AI product developers and companies with physical sales channels and market access opportunities in the United States.

The pace of development, number of locations, and operating models of these distribution channels will depend on various factors, including site selection, partnerships, operational readiness, and market conditions. The Company expects to provide further updates as specific arrangements are finalized.

Planned AI-Focused Content Initiative

AIFA is exploring the development of an AI-focused entertainment and educational content series, currently operating under the working title“AI Makers Bureau”.

The proposed program would feature teams developing practical AI applications and provide a platform for presenting emerging products, discussing their potential use cases, and engaging audiences interested in AI innovation.

The Company currently anticipates a potential first-season release during the first quarter of 2027, although production arrangements, distribution partnerships, and the release schedule remain under development and have not been finalized.

This initiative reflects the Company's interest in exploring opportunities to connect AI technology, digital content, and audience engagement.

Planned Industry Engagement During CES 2027

AIFA also intends to leverage its existing Las Vegas venue to facilitate business engagement during CES 2027 in January.

The Company is planning industry exchange activities involving participants from the United States and China, with an emphasis on AI applications, emerging technologies, potential business collaboration, and product development.

The proposed activities may also provide an opportunity for the Company to share updates on selected AI application initiatives with industry participants and other stakeholders.

Additional event information will be announced as arrangements are finalized.

Management Commentary

"We believe the next phase of AI development will be increasingly defined by applications that address real user needs and demonstrate practical commercial value," said Shanglong Li, Chairman & CEO of AIFA.

"Over the past year, we have reviewed and refined our product priorities, moving from a broad collection of concepts toward a more focused set of initiatives. Our approach is to engage users early, validate demand, develop practical solutions, and make disciplined decisions about further investment and commercialization."

"By concentrating on selected AI applications while building the operational capabilities needed to support their development, we aim to establish a stronger foundation for sustainable business growth. Our long-term objective is to translate technological innovation into products and services that can create lasting value for the Company and its shareholders."

Advancing AIFA's Long-Term AI Application Strategy

The Company's initiatives in AI-assisted content creation, digital education, and consumer hardware reflect its continued exploration of practical AI applications and potential commercialization opportunities.

These activities are also intended to complement AIFA's broader strategic direction in digital content and intellectual property commercialization, including opportunities associated with the Company's recently announced proposed acquisition of Little Vault Inc.

The proposed Little Vault acquisition remains subject to applicable closing conditions and has not been completed. Any potential operational integration or commercial synergies remain prospective.

AIFA intends to continue evaluating product performance, customer demand, partnership opportunities, and operating requirements as it determines the appropriate allocation of resources across its AI application initiatives.

The Company remains focused on disciplined execution, operational development, and the pursuit of sustainable long-term shareholder value.

About All In FutureTech Alliance Inc.

All In FutureTech Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: AIFA) is a publicly listed company focused on applying artificial intelligence to real-world business and service scenarios. The Company is developing businesses across education and workforce development, AI-enabled services, media and creator services, global commerce, and investment and research.

AIFA seeks to use artificial intelligence to improve knowledge creation, identify user needs, enhance resource matching and increase the efficiency and scalability of professional service delivery. The Company's long-term objective is to build a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform serving individuals, organizations and businesses across multiple markets.

AIFA Corporate Website:

AIFA-Global.com

AIFA Digital Service Platform:

AIFA.one

Investor Relations:

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. federal securities laws. These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, business development plans, use of artificial intelligence, anticipated expansion of its business platform, development of its education, media, global commerce, investment and research activities, and its long-term objective of building a scalable, AI-enabled global service platform.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, develop and commercialize its products and services, expand its customer and partner base, manage regulatory and compliance requirements, compete effectively, integrate new business initiatives, and obtain financing or other resources as needed.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.