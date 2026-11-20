MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO Ng Chen Lok increases his Class A shareholding to over 9 million shares following an additional US$267,800 investment

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (Nasdaq: SAGT) ("Sagtec" or the "Company"), a provider of AI-powered software solutions and enterprise technology platforms, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer and major shareholder, Mr. Ng Chen Lok, has acquired an additional 260,000 Class A ordinary shares of the Company from an existing shareholder through a privately negotiated transaction at a purchase price of US$1.03 per share, representing an aggregate purchase consideration of US$267,800.

The latest acquisition follows Mr. Ng's previous purchase of 300,000 Class A ordinary shares in July 2026, further demonstrating his continued personal investment in the Company and confidence in Sagtec's long-term growth strategy.

CEO Strengthens Ownership and Voting Position

Following the acquisition, Mr. Ng's beneficial ownership of Class A ordinary shares increased from 8,752,600 shares to 9,012,600 shares. Mr. Ng also continues to hold 2,000,000 Class B ordinary shares, representing 100% of the Company's outstanding Class B ordinary shares. Under Sagtec's dual-class share structure, each Class A ordinary share carries one vote, while each Class B ordinary share carries twenty votes. As a result, the acquisition brings Mr. Ng's total beneficial ownership to 11,012,600 ordinary shares across both classes.

Continued Commitment to Sagtec's Growth Strategy

The additional investment comes as Sagtec continues to advance its strategic initiatives in artificial intelligence, enterprise software, and digital infrastructure, with a focus on strengthening its technology capabilities and expanding its presence in international markets.

Sagtec remains committed to developing innovative AI-powered solutions, expanding its product portfolio, and pursuing strategic business opportunities designed to support sustainable revenue growth and long-term shareholder value creation.

Mr. Ng Chen Lok, Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec Global Limited, commented:

"Our continued investment in Sagtec reflects our strong belief in the Company's long-term potential and the opportunities ahead. We have established a solid foundation for growth, and we remain confident in our ability to execute our strategic vision as we expand our AI-powered solutions and strengthen our position in the technology sector.

"As both Chief Executive Officer and a major shareholder, I remain personally committed to Sagtec's future. This additional investment reflects my confidence in our business strategy, our team's execution capabilities, and our ability to build sustainable long-term value for shareholders."

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (Nasdaq: SAGT) is a Malaysia-headquartered AI technology company providing AI-assisted software solutions, enterprise technology platforms, and digital transformation services to businesses across Southeast Asia. The Company develops customizable enterprise software, intelligent data management platforms, and cloud-based technologies that support digital transformation across multiple industries. Its proprietary solutions, including the Speed+ cloud-based smart ordering platform, currently serve more than 12,000 clients. Since its IPO in March 2025, Sagtec has expanded its operations across Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business prospects, growth strategy, market opportunities, strategic initiatives, and shareholder value creation. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Wan Najwa Enche Khawari

Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email:...