Eva Live (GOAI) Opens Presale Of AI-Powered Drones As Pentagon Seeks Record $75 Billion For Drone Warfare
|Package
|Proposed price
|Configuration
|Starter
|$
|295,000
|1 carrier + 6 deployable drones; ground station, training and 12 months of software/support
|Detachment
|$
|895,000
|3 carriers + 18 deployable drones; 2 ground stations, spares, training and 24 months of software/support
|Complete Mission System
|$
|2,450,000
|6 carriers + 36 deployable drones; 2 ground stations, spares, integration and expanded support
|Enterprise lease
|$
|22,000/month
|1 carrier + 6 deployable drones; ground station and support; 12-month minimum
Package specifications, pricing and availability are proposed presale terms and may change. Taxes, shipping, export licensing, spectrum authorizations, airworthiness approvals and certain payloads are excluded.
“We are opening the door for customers to order now”
“We are building a system designed to put six deployable drones and their airborne support infrastructure into one mission-ready architecture,” said David Boulette, CEO of EVA Live and Eva Defense.“Today, we are opening the door for defense, government and enterprise customers to place presale order requests. Our focus now is validating the aircraft, advancing production readiness and working toward our targeted 2027 deliveries.”
Eva Defense is taking presale orders now
Customers interested in evaluation units, multi-aircraft detachments, fleet deployments or enterprise leases can submit their requirements through the official order-request page: . Requests are subject to company acceptance and final written terms; submitting a request does not itself create a binding purchase agreement, confirmed backlog or guaranteed delivery.
About Eva Defense
Eva Defense Inc., a subsidiary of EVA Live, Inc., develops AI-driven technologies for defense and national security, including autonomous unmanned systems, resilient communications and AI-enabled command-and-control software such as SwarmOS.
About EVA Live, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI)
EVA Live, Inc. is an AI-driven technology company operating in digital advertising automation, intelligent quoting and customer acquisition and, through Eva Defense, developing autonomous defense technologies. More information: .
Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding development, testing, product features, technical specifications, pricing, order interest, procurement eligibility, manufacturing, production capacity and targeted 2027 deliveries. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including engineering and flight-test outcomes, financing needs, supply chains, customer demand, regulatory and export approvals and other risks described in EVA Live, Inc.'s SEC filings. Actual outcomes may differ materially. The opening of presale ordering does not represent booked revenue or confirmed orders. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.
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