(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ONE AIRCRAFT. SIX DRONES. ONE AIRBORNE MISSION HUB. Eva Live through its subsidiary Eva Defense opens presale ordering for its developing hybrid VTOL Droneship Carrier, with proposed systems starting at $295,000 and initial deliveries targeted for 2027. AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVA Live, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI) announced today that its defense technology subsidiary, Eva Defense Inc., is now taking presale orders for the Droneship Carrier, a hybrid vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft being developed to transport and deploy six reusable drones from a single airborne platform. Defense, government and enterprise customers can submit an order request now at . The company is targeting first deliveries in 2027, subject to development, testing, production readiness and applicable approvals. A flying launch platform for a six-drone mission The concept is straightforward: instead of operating six deployable drones as stand-alone systems, a single carrier is designed to bring the aircraft, communications relay, onboard computing and mission software together. Eva Defense is developing the Droneship Carrier to launch vertically from suitable sites, release up to six drones on command and serve as an airborne relay and sensor hub while the deployable drones perform their missions. The proposed platform targets up to eight hours of endurance and an operating ceiling of 10,000 feet. Its planned configuration includes a U.S.-made NW-88 heavy-fuel engine designed for JP-5, JP-8 or Jet-A, encrypted communications, secure boot and signed software updates. All performance figures and features are design objectives that remain subject to engineering validation and flight testing; procurement compliance has not been independently established. Four ways to order - from evaluation to fleet deployment

Package Proposed price Configuration Starter $ 295,000 1 carrier + 6 deployable drones; ground station, training and 12 months of software/support Detachment $ 895,000 3 carriers + 18 deployable drones; 2 ground stations, spares, training and 24 months of software/support Complete Mission System $ 2,450,000 6 carriers + 36 deployable drones; 2 ground stations, spares, integration and expanded support Enterprise lease $ 22,000/month 1 carrier + 6 deployable drones; ground station and support; 12-month minimum



Package specifications, pricing and availability are proposed presale terms and may change. Taxes, shipping, export licensing, spectrum authorizations, airworthiness approvals and certain payloads are excluded.

“We are opening the door for customers to order now”

“We are building a system designed to put six deployable drones and their airborne support infrastructure into one mission-ready architecture,” said David Boulette, CEO of EVA Live and Eva Defense.“Today, we are opening the door for defense, government and enterprise customers to place presale order requests. Our focus now is validating the aircraft, advancing production readiness and working toward our targeted 2027 deliveries.”

Eva Defense is taking presale orders now

Customers interested in evaluation units, multi-aircraft detachments, fleet deployments or enterprise leases can submit their requirements through the official order-request page: . Requests are subject to company acceptance and final written terms; submitting a request does not itself create a binding purchase agreement, confirmed backlog or guaranteed delivery.

About Eva Defense

Eva Defense Inc., a subsidiary of EVA Live, Inc., develops AI-driven technologies for defense and national security, including autonomous unmanned systems, resilient communications and AI-enabled command-and-control software such as SwarmOS.

About EVA Live, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOAI)

EVA Live, Inc. is an AI-driven technology company operating in digital advertising automation, intelligent quoting and customer acquisition and, through Eva Defense, developing autonomous defense technologies. More information: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding development, testing, product features, technical specifications, pricing, order interest, procurement eligibility, manufacturing, production capacity and targeted 2027 deliveries. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including engineering and flight-test outcomes, financing needs, supply chains, customer demand, regulatory and export approvals and other risks described in EVA Live, Inc.'s SEC filings. Actual outcomes may differ materially. The opening of presale ordering does not represent booked revenue or confirmed orders. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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