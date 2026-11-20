MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Homeowners Can Explore Special Offers on the S4, X5, and X3 Plus, with Solutions for Different Yard Sizes and Conditions

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunseeker, a brand specializing in intelligent robotic lawn care solutions, is bringing special offers to U.S. homeowners this Black Friday, making it easier to explore automated lawn maintenance for a range of yard sizes and outdoor conditions.









Running from November 13 through November 30, 2026, Sunseeker's Black Friday promotion features three robotic lawn mower models: the S4, X5, and X3 Plus. Each model is designed around different lawn care needs, from navigating tree-covered yards to managing slopes and maintaining clean lawn edges.

Sunseeker Black Friday Deals

Sunseeker X5 – The AWD All-Arounder

Black Friday Price: $1,315.74 (34% off) | Regular Price: $1,999.00









Sloped or uneven yards can make routine mowing especially demanding. Built for lawns up to 0.5 acres, the X5 uses all-wheel drive to handle slopes up to 60% (30°), while its RTK-GNSS and V-SLAM navigation helps it move between lawn areas. It is a practical choice for homeowners who want more of their varied terrain maintained automatically.

Shop: Amazon | Sunseeker DTC | The Home Depot

Sunseeker S4 – The LiDAR Complex Yard Expert

Black Friday Price: $999.99 (23% off) | Regular Price: $1,299.00









For homeowners with trees, buildings or winding paths, keeping a mower on course can be a challenge. Designed for lawns up to 0.25 acres, the S4 uses 3D LiDAR and Vision AI to navigate complex layouts, including areas where satellite signals may be obstructed. The result is more dependable automated mowing and less time spent managing the yard.

Shop: Amazon | Sunseeker DTC | The Home Depot

Sunseeker X3 Plus – The Flawless Edge Master

Black Friday Price: $836.99 (48% off) | Regular Price: $1,598.99









A tidy lawn often comes down to the edges. Designed for suburban yards up to 0.3 acres, the X3 Plus uses RTK and V-SLAM navigation to plan its mowing routes, while an offset blade design helps cut closer to fences and hardscapes. That means less follow-up trimming and more time to enjoy a neatly maintained yard.

Shop: Amazon | Sunseeker DTC | The Home Depot

Less Mowing, More Time for What Matters



The value of a robotic mower goes beyond its technology. Sunseeker's S4 helps take the hassle out of navigating tree-covered yards. The X5 reduces the effort of mowing slopes and uneven ground; and the X3 Plus helps homeowners spend less time tidying lawn edges.

Together, these options bring three everyday benefits into focus: effortless lawn care, intelligent performance and more free time for family, hobbies and the moments that matter.

Shop Sunseeker Black Friday Deals

Sunseeker's Black Friday promotion runs from November 13 through November 30, 2026, with early-bird offers available on selected models ahead of the main shopping event. Explore the offers through the following retail channels:

Official DTC Store: shopsunseekertech.com

Amazon: Shop Sunseeker on Amazon

The Home Depot: Shop Sunseeker at The Home Depot

Prices and promotional offers are subject to change. Please visit the official Sunseeker store link for the latest pricing, promotions, and product availability.

About Sunseeker

Sunseeker develops intelligent outdoor power equipment and robotic lawn care solutions designed to make outdoor maintenance more convenient. By combining advanced navigation technologies, AI-powered perception, and practical product engineering, Sunseeker aims to deliver smart and reliable lawn care solutions for homeowners around the world.

CONTACT: Novosel Justin,...