MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unanimous Danish parliamentary vote completes approvals for trilateral security agreement, underscoring Greenland's growing importance to U.S. and allied national securityCompany highlights strategic role of Sarfartoq rare earths and Skaergaard precious metals in securing Western critical-mineral supply chains

CHARLOTTE, NC, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenland Mines Ltd (“Greenland Mines” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: GRML; FSE: HK6), a Greenland-focused critical-minerals developer, today welcomed the Danish Parliament's unanimous approval of the landmark trilateral security agreement among the United States, Denmark, and Greenland. The 109–0 vote follows Greenland's parliamentary approval on November 3, completing both parliamentary approvals and marking a historic milestone in strengthening Arctic security and transatlantic cooperation.

The agreement, signed September 22 at the United Nations General Assembly, reinforces Greenland's strategic importance to U.S. and allied defense interests and establishes a framework for expanded security cooperation in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

“With the unanimous approval of Denmark's Parliament, the strategic importance of Greenland to the United States and its allies has never been clearer,” said Bo Møller Stensgaard, President of Greenland Mines.“This is a defining moment for Greenland and a powerful affirmation of its role in the future of Western security. That security depends not only on military capabilities, but also on reliable access to the critical minerals essential to modern defense systems and advanced technologies. With our Sarfartoq rare earths and Skaergaard precious metals projects, Greenland Mines is exceptionally well positioned to contribute to this strategic priority and help build secure, allied supply chains for decades to come.”

The Company continues to advance its North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor strategy, connecting Greenland's strategic mineral resources with processing capacity and industrial customers in the United States and allied nations. With both parliamentary approvals now secured, Greenland Mines believes the agreement represents another important step in recognizing Greenland's long-term geopolitical and economic significance.

Under the terms of the agreement, entry into force will occur upon formal diplomatic notification to the United States that the required parliamentary procedures have been completed.

About Greenland Mines Ltd

Greenland Mines Ltd is listed on Nasdaq and develops mineral assets in Greenland, including the Skaergaard precious-metals project in southeast Greenland and the Sarfartoq neodymium-praseodymium rare earths project in southwest Greenland. Its North Atlantic Critical Metals Corridor strategy seeks to connect Greenland resources with processing capacity and industrial customers in the United States and allied countries. The Company's portfolio also includes a strategic investment in AnorTech, which is developing alumina and other materials from Greenland anorthosite.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“potential,”“could,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“estimate,”“objective” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially, including exploration, resource-estimation, metallurgical, engineering, environmental, social, permitting, logistical, infrastructure, financing, commodity-price, market, counterparty and execution risks; the availability and level of participation of advisory board members; changes to planned programs and timelines; the Company's ability to obtain required approvals and financing; and risks described in documents filed or to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that studies, applications, partnerships, transactions, development decisions or production will occur on the timing contemplated or at all.

Readers should carefully consider these factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's SEC filings. All information in this press release is provided as of its date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

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