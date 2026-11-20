MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VisitMercerCountyPA highlights two Mercer County holiday traditions: Sharon's Night of Lights on November 20 and the 28th Annual Hermitage Holiday Light Parade on November 21, 2026.

Sharon, PA, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisitMercerCountyPA invites residents and visitors to celebrate the holiday season during the Shenango Valley Weekend of Lights, scheduled for Friday, November 20, and Saturday, November 21, 2026, in Sharon and Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

The two-day celebration features Sharon's Night of Lights in downtown Sharon on Friday evening, followed by the 28th Annual Hermitage Holiday Light Parade on Saturday evening. Both events offer families, friends, and visitors opportunities to experience holiday traditions in Mercer County.

"Sharon's Night of Lights and the Hermitage Holiday Light Parade give families and visitors two opportunities to experience the holiday season in the Shenango Valley," said Carmen J. Aiello II, president and CEO of VisitMercerCountyPA. "We encourage people to enjoy both celebrations and take time to explore the shops, restaurants and communities that make Mercer County a place to visit throughout the year."



Sharon's Night of Lights Kicks Off the Holiday Weekend on November 20

Sharon's Night of Lights takes place Friday, November 20, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown Sharon, Pennsylvania.

The annual holiday celebration includes seasonal lighting, live music, horse-drawn carriage rides, reindeer, and a visit from Santa Claus. The evening also includes a Christmas tree lighting and holiday entertainment.

Part of the Shenango Valley Weekend of Lights, the downtown event gives families and visitors a chance to gather, enjoy seasonal activities, and explore Sharon during the holiday season.

Event details:

Date: Friday, November 20, 2026

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Location: Downtown Sharon, Pennsylvania

Event: Sharon's Night of Lights

For additional event information, visit Sharon's Night of Light.



28th Annual Hermitage Holiday Light Parade Returns November 21

The Shenango Valley Weekend of Lights continues Saturday, November 21, 2026, with the 28th Annual Hermitage Holiday Light Parade, beginning at 6 p.m. in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Organized by the City of Hermitage, the annual parade brings together local businesses, organizations, community groups, and individuals for an evening featuring illuminated floats, holiday decorations, and seasonal music.

The parade route follows East State Street and Route 18 North toward Indian Run Road, according to the event information published by VisitMercerCountyPA.

The Hermitage Holiday Light Parade gives residents and visitors another chance to gather and celebrate the start of the holiday season in Mercer County.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Time: Parade begins at 6 p.m.

Location: Hermitage, Pennsylvania

Event: 28th Annual Hermitage Holiday Light Parade

For additional information, visit the 28th Annual Hermitage Holiday Light Parade event pag.



Plan a Holiday Weekend in Mercer County, Pennsylvania

With Sharon's Night of Lights on Friday and the Hermitage Holiday Light Parade on Saturday, visitors can attend both celebrations in a single weekend in the Shenango Valley.

Those traveling to the area can also explore shopping, dining, and lodging opportunities throughout Mercer County. VisitMercerCountyPA provides visitor resources and information about local attractions, accommodations, restaurants, and upcoming events to assist with travel planning.

For current event details, seasonal activities, and additional travel information, visit .

About VisitMercerCountyPA

VisitMercerCountyPA promotes Mercer County as a travel destination in western Pennsylvania, connecting visitors with the region's outdoor recreation, attractions, shopping, dining, golf, lodging, events and group-travel experiences.

Located within driving distance of Pittsburgh, Erie and Cleveland, Mercer County offers activities ranging from exploring state parks to visiting local communities, restaurants, wineries, breweries, and retail destinations. VisitMercerCountyPA provides trip-planning resources and information for leisure travelers, families, groups and event organizers.

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Santa's Horse-Drawn Sleigh at Sharon's Night of Lights in Mercer County, PA Santa Claus at the Hermitage Holiday Light Parade in Mercer County, PA

CONTACT: Carissa Renninger VisitMercerCountyPA 724-346-3771...