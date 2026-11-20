MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As AI and social media shrink response windows, the agency is spotlighting the repeatable approach it uses to help organizations respond with speed, accuracy, and trust

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Hill, an award-winning integrated communications agency serving B2B and technology brands, today introduced the PEAC MethodTM (Pause, Evaluate, Announce, Connect), the framework behind its crisis communications work.

Crisis support has long been a core part of what Kite Hill offers current and prospective clients, and the agency is shining a light on its method so more organizations know what effective crisis response looks like today and where to turn when a disruption hits. Crisis response no longer follows the controlled press cycle of the past, when a single spokesperson had days to craft a reply. A screenshot, a Slack leak, or a LinkedIn post can become the dominant narrative before a company issues a single official word.

"Most crisis communications failures come from instinct: reacting emotionally, commenting before the facts are confirmed, or over-explaining under pressure," said Tiffany Guarnaccia, CEO & Founder at Kite Hill. "We have guided clients through these moments for years, and PEAC is how we make that experience repeatable. It slows the process down internally so what goes out externally is accurate, aligned, and consistent."

The PEAC MethodTM

Shaped by years of guiding clients through layoffs, leadership changes, restructurings, product failures, security incidents, and reputational threats, PEAC gives teams an operating system they can rely on when pressure is highest.



Pause: Confirm facts before speaking. Legal, HR, IT, executive leadership, and communications align on what is verified, what is assumed, and what is safe to say, supported by a pre-built "pause protocol" for the first hour.

Evaluate: Map exposure and stakeholders. Teams assess how news will land with employees, customers, investors, partners, and media, and separate the real story from the feared one. Closed AI systems can help synthesize sentiment and stakeholder concerns so evaluation is evidence-based.

Announce: Deliver aligned, properly sequenced messaging. Leaders speak with one voice, employees hear first, and language is stress-tested against likely reporter, employee, and social reactions before release. Connect: Sustain trust through follow-through. Town halls, manager toolkits, customer updates, and media engagement continue in the weeks after a disruption, rather than a single statement followed by silence.

Agency Momentum Heading into 2027

The PEAC MethodTM arrives as Kite Hill closes out a year of steady growth. The agency continued to build on its core B2B and technology categories, expanded in 2026 to include AI Visibility work that helps brands show up in AI-driven search and answer engines, and saw rising demand for integrated campaigns that connect media relations, content, social, and executive visibility. With PEAC, Kite Hill has also put its own stamp on crisis communications, setting the agency up for growth in 2027. In July, Kite Hill launched Integrated Comms Intelligence, a new AI-powered reporting framework that connects earned media, social, AI search visibility, and business outcomes in a single view.

About Kite Hill

Kite Hill is an award-winning integrated communications agency that partners with B2B and tech businesses to engage audiences, build brand reputation, and drive growth. Working with startups, scaleups, and Fortune 500 companies, Kite Hill delivers effective messaging through brand strategy, meaningful content, media relations, and events. Its services also include digital experiences, personal branding, strategic paid media, and specialized B2B influencer support. Kite Hill has been recognized as one of the "Top Tech Specialist PR Agencies," "Most Powerful PR Firms," and a "Top 50 PR Firm in America" by the Observer, and as one of "America's Best PR Agencies" by Forbes. Learn more at kitehillpr.co.

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