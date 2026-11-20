MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The industry's leading innovators across AI, broadband, wireless and cloudwere honored live for the first time at Broadband Nation Expo in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge's Fierce Network, a mega portal meeting the needs of decisionmakers throughout the global communications industry, today announces the winners of the 2026 Fierce Network Innovation Awards. This prestigious program celebrates the innovators, disruptors and changemakers behind the most groundbreaking cloud, wireless and broadband technologies of the past year.

For more than 15 years, the Fierce Network Innovation Awards have recognized the trailblazers, technologies and companies driving the future of wireless, broadband, cloud and beyond. This year marked an exciting first: the 2026 award winners were honored live at Broadband Nation Expo in New Orleans, showcasing their winning innovations in front of the industry's leading operators, service providers, technology partners, investors and decision-makers.

Introducing the 2026 Winners



Access Network Innovation (Wireline & FWA): Vecima Networks – Entra vCMTS

AI in Live Telecom Networks: Netcracker Technology – Agentic AI Solution

AI-Driven Customer Experience: All West Fiber and QueSee AI – Customer Experience and Retention Intelligence

AI-RAN Innovation: Rakuten Mobile – AI-RAN Platform

Autonomous Network Operations: Google Cloud

Broadband Build of the Year: Ezee Fiber – New Mexico Fiber-to-the-Home Expansion

BSS/OSS Platform Innovation: Blue Planet, a division of Ciena

Data Center & AI Infrastructure Innovation: Rebellions – Rebel100

Digital Inclusion & Affordability Impact: City of Pharr, TX – Pharr Connect Community Broadband and Digital Equity Initiative

Fiber and Wireline Deployment Innovation: Render Networks – ClearWay

Industrial IoT & Connected Infrastructure: Amazon Sidewalk

Network APIs & Programmable Networks: Lumen Connect

Network Security Innovation: Aeris – IoT Watchtower

Network Testing, Assurance & Observability: HeliumOS – WOX (Wi-Fi Offload Experience) Gateway

Private & Enterprise Wireless Innovation: Star Solutions – Private Wireless Network for Mining 4.0

Revenue Enablement Beyond Connectivity: Bango – The Digital Vending Machine

Telecom Cloud & Edge Infrastructure: HeliumOS

Tribal & Indigenous Connectivity Leadership: Clearfield – Tribal Training Initiative

Wireless Network Innovation (Core & RAN): Cohere Technologies – Pulsone Multi-G for ISAC and NTN

2026 Operator-Vendor Partnership of the Year: Taara and Liquid

2026 Carrier of the Year: C Spire

2026 Innovation of the Year: MetTel – POTS Transformation

2026 Class of Innovators



Kate Johnson, CEO, Lumen Technologies Matt Marino, CEO, Ezee Fiber



View the complete list of winners here.

Elizabeth Coyne, Editor in Chief of Fierce Network, said,“Innovation is what moves our industry forward, and this year's Fierce Network Innovation Award winners are leading that progress. From new approaches to network transformation to technologies that are changing how we connect and serve customers, these honorees represent the ingenuity and forward thinking shaping the future of wireless, broadband and cloud. We're thrilled to recognize their achievements this year.”

Winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges including industry experts, analysts and editors, recognizing entries that demonstrate innovation, industry impact and the potential to transform the future of network communications.

For more information on the awards program, visit here.

For partnership opportunities, contact Scott Gruntorad at ....

About Fierce Network

The global communications, enterprise and cloud networking and infrastructure industries are converging as the separation between wireless, wireline and cloud ceases to exist while the world's operators shift toward cloud-native, intelligent, automated networks driven by artificial intelligence. Fierce Network is tracking this sea change by delivering a mega portal of hard-hitting industry news and analysis, designed to meet the needs of today's decisionmakers. Fierce Network covers artificial intelligence (AI), automation, fixed and mobile broadband, cloud infrastructure, application modernization, security and more to help readers analyze the day's news and show them what they need to know and why they need to know it. Fierce Network also produces special reports that take stock of the industry's services and finances and shed light on industry trends. To learn more, visit fierce-network.com.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.

Media Contact

Katie Williams

Fierce Network

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