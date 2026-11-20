MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OLEDWorks Atala Wave technology enables third-generation digital OLED rear lights

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLEDWorks today announced the road premiere of Atala Wave technology in the new Audi Q9, enabling the world's first curved digital OLED rear-light panels in a production vehicle. The launch advances a nearly decade-long collaboration between Audi and OLEDWorks and marks the third generation of Audi digital OLED lighting.

Audi's new flagship and largest SUV integrates two Atala Wave and 4 Atala Digital OLED panels with a combined total of 512 individually controlled segments. The outer curved panels-the largest OLED panel yet fitted in an Audi-contains 99 segments, while the complete system creates a broader, more distinctive nighttime appearance. Built on ultra-thin glass only 0.1 millimeters thick, Atala Wave panels follow the vehicle's corner contours and extend light visibility from wider viewing angles.

For the first time, Audi's rear light signatures can combine static, fully active, and partially active designs, adding movement and depth to the lighting design. The system also supports safety-focused communication functions: an integrated hazard-triangle signature can alert other road users to accidents or breakdowns ahead, while a connected exit warning signals approaching cyclists and vehicles when occupants open a door.

“We transformed an ambitious concept into a robust automotive product,” said Dr. Soeren Hartmann, Head of Process and Technology Development, OLEDWorks.“The Q9 demonstrates that curved OLED can meet demanding automotive requirements while becoming a defining design element.”

Atala Wave gives vehicle designers a new way to integrate illuminated surfaces into three-dimensional body forms without sacrificing the uniformity, contrast, and precision associated with OLED. In the Q9, that capability supports Audi's lighting vision defined by technical excellence, premium design, and a more intuitive in-car and road-user experience.

“Curved digital OLED panels allow the light to follow the form of the vehicle,” said Dr. Werner Thomas, Project Manager OLED-lighting, Audi AG.“The result is a more integrated, expressive digital light signature that also communicates with other road users.”

“The Audi Q9 reflects years of focused innovation by our multi-stack OLED team in Rochester and Aachen,” said David DeJoy, Chief Executive Officer of OLEDWorks.“Together with Audi, we have brought curved, sculptural OLED lighting from vision to the road.”

The Q9 road premiere establishes Atala Wave as a production-ready platform for curved digital OLED lighting and opens new possibilities for integrating distinctive design, unique personalization, and safety-focused communication into future vehicles.

About OLEDWorks

OLEDWorks is the global leader in the development and production of automotive qualified organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology. Its Atala product line offers the brightest, most reliable, and longest lasting automotive OLED lighting on the road today. Meticulously crafted to meet the needs of automotive designers and engineers, Atala enables unparalleled design freedom with ultra-thin, flexible, and highly segmented OLED lighting.

OLEDWorks' lighting solutions combine American and German innovation and engineering to meet and exceed automotive industry standards. Founded in 2010, OLEDWorks is headquartered in Rochester, NY, and has a prestigious manufacturing facility in Aachen, Germany. OLEDWorks' state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is IATF 16949 and ISO 9001, 14001, 45001 certified with full traceability via a factory MES system.

About Audi

With intelligent and electrified products, Audi is driving transformation and playing a decisive role in shaping the future of mobility.

The premium automotive manufacturer operates in more than 100 markets worldwide and manages a global production network comprising 21 sites across 12 countries. Guided by its promise of“Vorsprung durch Technik” (“Advancement through Technology”), more than 88,000 employees within the Audi Group are working to create the mobility of tomorrow.

With the values of courage, passion, responsibility, and trust, they are redefining over 100 years of automotive tradition for the future. In 2026, Audi will enter Formula 1 with its own team for the first time, further underscoring its motorsport DNA.

In addition to the Audi brand, the Audi Group includes the sports car manufacturer Lamborghini, the luxury brand Bentley, and the motorcycle manufacturer Ducati.

Images and video courtesy of Audi Media Center.

Press Contact

Kathleen Miller

Director of Global Marketing, OLEDWorks

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(339) 222-9303

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