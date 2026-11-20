MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two studies test how AI agents negotiate freight rates under competition and how voice agents perform in Spanish; the Company also releases an open-source research toolkit for benchmarking negotiation agents and launches an AI Lab section on its redesigned website

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT, "Fr8Tech" or the "Company"), a technology-centric logistics company offering a diversified portfolio of AI software solutions designed to address key inefficiencies in the supply chain, today announced that its in-house AI Lab has published two research papers on the design of AI agents for freight negotiation, together with an open-source research toolkit for benchmarking negotiation agents. The papers are available as preprints on arXiv and in a new AI Lab section of the Company's redesigned website.

The first paper informs the negotiation agents of Zayren, the Company's AI-based pricing-prediction, carrier-matching and negotiation platform. The second paper examines the voice architecture the Company is building into its products. The AI Lab ran controlled experiments to measure how AI architectures behave in freight-specific conditions and used the results to inform the ongoing development of Fr8Tech's products. The AI Lab section of the website details seven capability areas, from pricing and AI agents to computer vision and document intelligence, with components from these areas already running inside the Company's products.

The first paper, "Before AI Agents Negotiate for Us" (arXiv:2611.15838), compares nine negotiation engines, from rule-based and optimization designs to reinforcement-learning policies, run simultaneously on both sides of a simulated freight brokering market, under balanced conditions and under shortages of carriers or shippers. Through the same protocol, nine open-weight large language models (LLMs), ranging from 1 billion to 72 billion parameters, were run on the Lab's own hardware. In the end, the two strongest purpose-built engines outperformed the nine LLMs tested in 32 of 36 statistically corrected comparisons and never lost. The testing also exposed a failure: a reinforcement-learning engine that closed deals on 62% of trading days in a balanced market dropped to 16% when it had to compete for scarce demand. Catching failures like this in simulation, before an agent reaches a customer, is the purpose of the Lab's testing. The Company believes these findings support its approach of building negotiation agents on purpose-built architectures tested under simulated market stress, rather than just on a general-purpose language model.

"Our AI Lab exists to ground our technology in evidence-based research, not on assumptions about what it can do," said Javier Selgas, Chief Executive Officer of Freight Technologies. "Placing AI upstream of traditional transportation management means letting software negotiate, monitor, and execute. But before we hand those decisions to an agent, we want to know, with data, how it will behave when the market turns against it. Publishing this work openly is part of building that trust with our customers and with the market."

The second paper, "Latency, Speech Recognition and Turn-Taking in Voice Agents for Spanish Phone Negotiation: An Externally Measured Comparison of Pipecat, LiveKit and GPT-Live" (arXiv:2611.19118), evaluates three voice-agent architectures tested across 231 recorded calls in Spanish, simulating freight negotiations with a scripted carrier. Two were cascaded pipelines, in which separate components transcribe the carrier's speech, generate the reply and synthesize the voice; the third was a native speech-to-speech architecture that listens and speaks directly, without intermediate transcription. In the study, the speech-to-speech architecture misinterpreted less than 3% of spoken monetary amounts, compared with approximately 13% for the two pipelines, and it was the only one to not record an agreement that the carrier did not accept. These results inform the voice capabilities the Company is building into its products, from voice-driven negotiation to voice control of its software.

"We do not assume what an architecture can do; we build the test environment, run the experiment and let the result decide," said Umberto León Domínguez, Director of Fr8Tech's AI Lab. "In the negotiation study, no language model we tested won a single comparison against the strongest purpose-built engines. In the voice study, the difference between architectures was in how they listen, not in how fast they talk. Both answers came from measurement, not from assumptions, and both are shaping what we build."

The research toolkit is available on GitHub under an Apache 2.0 license, so that researchers and logistics companies can benchmark their own negotiation agents under the same protocol.

To read the papers and learn more about the AI Lab, please visit fr8technologies.com/en/ai-lab

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) ("Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of platform solutions that are powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company's portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for over-the-road (OTR) B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fleet Rocket, a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operators; Fr8Radar, a GPS integration and shipment visibility module within Fleet Rocket that enables real-time tracking of in-transit freight across the U.S.-Mexico corridor; Zayren, an AI-based pricing-prediction, carrier-matching and negotiation platform for OTR freight shipments across North America; and DODA Smart, an AI-powered customs compliance platform to automatically monitor, verify and trace Digital Customs Documents (DODAs) for trade operators in Mexico. Each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and improve matching and operational efficiency via technologies such as live pricing, real-time tracking, digitization of critical documentation, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Fr8Tech's and its subsidiary Fr8App Inc.'s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the capabilities the Company is developing for its products and the anticipated application of its AI Lab research, including potential future applications of that research.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Fr8Tech's and Fr8App Inc.'s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Fr8Tech's ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations, including laws and regulations governing artificial intelligence and data privacy; (3) the possibility that Fr8Tech or Fr8App Inc. may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (4) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App Inc.; (5) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App Inc.'s business and the timing of expected business milestones; (6) risks related to the Company's development and use of artificial intelligence, including inaccurate or unexpected outputs, the possibility that research results obtained in controlled or simulated settings may not be replicated in commercial use, market acceptance of AI-enabled products, and reliance on third-party AI models and providers, whose availability, pricing or terms may change; and (7) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under "Risk Factors," to be filed in Fr8Tech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fr8Tech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Fr8Tech and Fr8App Inc. do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

CONTACT: Fr8Tech Contact: Jason Finkelstein IGNITION Investor Relations...