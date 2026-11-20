

Plenary oral presentation by Mount Sinai immunologist Dr. Amir Horowitz highlights Purple Biotech's CAPTN-3 platform of capped tri-specific antibodies, designed to engage T cells and NK cells against cancers expressing antigens of interest while overcoming inhibitory signals that constrain anti-tumor immunity.

CAPTN-3 antibodies combine an NKG2A arm that blocks an inhibitory immune checkpoint with a capped CD3 arm designed to penetrate into solid cancers and activate T cells only within the tumor microenvironment, distinguishing the platform from conventional T-cell engagers that activate T cells before reaching their target.

IM1240, targeting 5T4, an oncofetal antigen expressed on a wide range of cancers, demonstrated potent anti-tumor activity in patient-derived lung, head and neck, and bladder cancers resistant to immunotherapy, including a muscle-invasive bladder cancer resistant to enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab.

NKG2A engagement is a key contributor to tumor killing, as demonstrated in studies using IM1240 and matched antibody variants in patient-derived cancer specimens, supporting the platform's strategy of targeting both innate and adaptive immune responses. In non-human primates, CD3 capping markedly reduced cytokine release and extended systemic exposure compared with a non-capped variant, with an approximately 8-fold longer half-life and 16-fold greater exposure, further supporting the potential of IM1240 to combine potent anti-tumor activity with a broad therapeutic window.

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. ("Purple Biotech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a biotechnology company developing a next-generation immunotherapy platform designed to maximize anti-cancer potency while minimizing toxicity, today announced the presentation of preclinical data on IM1240, the lead capped tri-specific antibody from its CAPTN-3 platform, in a plenary oral session at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2026), being held November 18-20, 2026, in Barcelona, Spain.

CAPTN-3 is Purple Biotech's platform of capped tri-specific antibodies. Each antibody combines three arms in a single molecule: a targeting arm that binds a cancer-associated antigen and can be exchanged to address different cancers; a CD3 arm that engages T cells; and an NKG2A arm that engages NK cells and blocks an inhibitory immune checkpoint. The CD3 arm is capped: it is designed to remain inactive in circulation and to be uncapped by proteases in the tumor microenvironment, confining T-cell activation to the cancer and, based on preclinical data, expanding the therapeutic window compared with non-capped T-cell engagers. IM1240, the platform's lead candidate, targets 5T4.

The findings were presented in a plenary oral session by Amir Horowitz, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Immunology and Immunotherapy and Oncological Sciences at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and a member of the Marc and Jennifer Lipschultz Precision Immunology Institute and The Tisch Cancer Institute.

"One of the central challenges in cancer immunotherapy is that the presence of cytotoxic immune cells within a tumor does not necessarily translate into effective tumor control. A major blind spot when introducing novel drugs is the assumption that cancer is stagnant in the face of frontline therapies," said Dr. Amir Horowitz. "Our research on the HLA-E/NKG2A pathway has shown how tumors can exploit inhibitory signals to restrain otherwise capable natural killer (NK) cells and T cells. The IM1240 findings provide compelling preclinical evidence for a therapeutic strategy that combines tumor-directed T-cell engagement with relief of NKG2A-mediated immune suppression. The activity observed in treatment-resistant human tumor models is particularly encouraging and warrants further investigation."

"These findings address two key challenges in developing T-cell engagers for solid cancers: immune resistance and systemic immune activation," said Isaac Israel, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Purple Biotech. "Our objective is not simply to recruit more immune cells to cancers, but to enable a more effective anti-tumor response by combining targeted immune engagement with the ability to counteract inhibitory mechanisms within the tumor microenvironment. The contribution of the NKG2A arm in immunotherapy-resistant human cancers, together with the favorable safety and pharmacokinetic profile of our CD3 capping technology, strengthens the scientific foundation as we advance IM1240 toward the clinic."

Presentation Title: Conditionally activated NKG2A-engaging tri-specific antibody remodels IO-resistant human tumor microenvironments with improved tumor killing and pharmacologic safety

Abstract: ENA26-0137

Session: Plenary Session 7 – Proffered Papers: Novel Agents and Targets

Date and Time: Friday, November 20, 2026, 15:24 CET

Addressing immune resistance beyond T-cell recruitment

While T-cell engagers are designed to bring cytotoxic T cells into contact with cancer cells, their activity may remain limited by immunosuppressive mechanisms within the tumor microenvironment. One such mechanism is the HLA-E/NKG2A immune checkpoint: HLA-E, expressed by tumor cells, binds the inhibitory NKG2A receptor on NK cells and subsets of cytotoxic T cells, suppressing their anti-tumor function.

Dr. Horowitz's work has helped establish the HLA-E/NKG2A pathway as an important regulator of anti-tumor immunity. Recent research from his laboratory, posted as a preprint, found that bladder cancers unresponsive to BCG immunotherapy can retain populations of potentially cytotoxic immune cells while exhibiting increased HLA-E/NKG2A inhibitory interactions. Experimental blockade of NKG2A restored immune-cell function in patient-derived tumor co-cultures, highlighting a potentially actionable mechanism of immune resistance.

These observations reinforce the scientific rationale underlying CAPTN-3: effective anti-tumor immunity may require not only bringing immune cells to cancer cells but also overcoming the inhibitory signals that prevent those immune cells from functioning effectively.

IM1240 integrates three complementary functions within a single antibody: recognition of the tumor-associated antigen 5T4, capped CD3-mediated T-cell redirection, and NKG2A engagement designed to block inhibitory signaling affecting NK cells and cytotoxic T cells. 5T4 is expressed in a variety of solid cancers and is associated with advanced disease and poor clinical outcomes.

NKG2A engagement enhances IM1240's anti-tumor activity

Data presented at ENA 2026, building on data first presented at the EACR 2026 Annual Congress in June, demonstrated that IM1240 induced anti-tumor activity in patient-derived tumor specimens collected following prior immunotherapy-containing treatment regimens: six head and neck squamous cell carcinoma metastatic lymph node samples, one muscle-invasive bladder cancer resistant to enfortumab vedotin plus pembrolizumab, and one non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) tumor resistant to neoadjuvant chemotherapy plus PD-1 blockade. In the dissociated head and neck and bladder specimens, tumor-cell killing required functional CD3 and NKG2A arms; in cancer cell lines, activity depended on 5T4 expression.

In a patient-derived NSCLC explant obtained following chemotherapy and PD-1 inhibitor treatment, IM1240 demonstrated substantially greater anti-tumor activity, achieving an in situ pathologic response score of 94 on a 0–100 scale, compared with 49 for an otherwise comparable antibody with an inactivated NKG2A-binding arm. Similarly, preventing CD3 activation with a non-cleavable cap reduced the response score to 38, highlighting the critical contribution of both functional components to IM1240's anti-tumor activity.

Spatial imaging of treated NSCLC explants revealed differences in immune-cell distribution and cell-cell interactions between IM1240 and the NKG2A-inactive comparator, suggesting that NKG2A engagement may influence not only direct tumor-cell killing but also the broader immune organization of the tumor microenvironment.

Collectively, these findings provide functional evidence that incorporating NKG2A targeting into a capped T-cell engager can enhance anti-tumor activity beyond CD3-mediated T-cell redirection alone.

CD3 capping supports a favorable safety and pharmacokinetic profile

In addition to its multi-arm immune mechanism, IM1240 incorporates Purple Biotech's proprietary protease-cleavable CD3 capping technology, designed to restrict full T-cell engagement until the antibody encounters proteolytic conditions associated with the tumor microenvironment.

The ENA presentation also shows that protease-mediated cap removal restores CD3 binding and immune-cell-mediated tumor killing, while a non-cleavable control remains functionally restricted.

Preclinical non-human primate studies further demonstrated that this capping strategy substantially reduced systemic cytokine responses compared with a non-capped antibody, even at higher doses, and prolonged systemic exposure through reduced clearance. As previously reported, IM1240 induced minimal IL-6 and TNF-α at 10 mg/kg, whereas the non-capped variant, IM1222, induced robust cytokine release at just 0.03 mg/kg. IM1240 also showed an approximately 8-fold longer half-life and 16-fold greater systemic exposure.

Together, these findings support a design in which IM1240 circulates with its CD3 arm capped and is activated within the tumor microenvironment, potentially allowing sustained exposure while limiting premature peripheral T-cell activation.

About CAPTN-3

CAPTN-3 is Purple Biotech's proprietary platform of capped tri-specific antibodies designed to combine tumor-antigen recognition, T-cell engagement, and NKG2A-mediated immune checkpoint modulation. The platform integrates a protease-cleavable CD3 capping mechanism intended to limit systemic T-cell activation while enabling anti-tumor activity within the tumor microenvironment.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a biotechnology company developing a next-generation immunotherapy platform designed to maximize anti-cancer potency while minimizing toxicity. The Company is focused on advancing CAPTN-3 - a platform of masked tri-specific antibodies that simultaneously target tumors while engaging both T cells and NK cells. Capping technology is designed to confine immune activation to the tumor microenvironment and, based on preclinical data, to expand the therapeutic window compared to conventional T-cell engagers. The platform's lead candidate, IM1240, is advancing toward the clinic, and its second candidate, IM1305, is in preclinical development. The Company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel. For additional information about the Company, please visit: .

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