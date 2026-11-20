MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition follows 894% revenue growth driven by demand for continuous controls monitoring in security and compliance

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegScale, the AI-powered cybersecurity continuous compliance automation (C3A) platform, today announced it ranked No. 80 on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, an annual ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in North America. RegScale achieved 894% revenue growth from 2022 to 2025, earning a place among the top 100 companies on this year's list in the enterprise software sector.

RegScale's growth reflects increasing demand from enterprise and public-sector customers for a more automated, continuous approach to security and compliance. Traditional governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) programs often require organizations to invest significant time and resources in collecting evidence, assessing controls, and preparing for audits. This manual effort makes it difficult to maintain an accurate understanding of their risk posture at a time when cyberattacks are growing more sophisticated and regulatory requirements continue to evolve.

RegScale helps organizations build compliance programs that stay resilient as regulations, systems, and threats change. The platform is built on Compliance as Code, continuous controls monitoring (CCM), and an OSCAL-native architecture. This foundation delivers extreme automation through an API-first architecture, self-updating paperwork, and purpose-built AI agents that embed governance directly into security and engineering workflows. These capabilities enable teams to translate complex regulations into machine-readable data, continuously validate security controls, identify compliance gaps, and establish more proactive GRC programs that reduce operational risk. The results are measurable, as heavily regulated organizations leveraging RegScale's technology report achieving compliance certifications 90% faster and reducing audit preparation time by 60%.

“RegScale was built to make compliance a continuous, automated, and strategic business function,” said Travis Howerton, co-founder and CEO of RegScale.“We're fundamentally changing how organizations approach compliance by helping them better understand their security posture, manage cyber risk, and strengthen operational resilience. Our growth reflects the impact of that transformation, and being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a tremendous achievement as we continue advancing RegScale's mission to modernize GRC.”

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 recognizes the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Rankings are based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth over a three-year period, with the 2026 program measuring growth from 2022 to 2025.

Deloitte's recognition adds to RegScale's recent achievements, including being named to CRN's 2026 Stellar Startups list and winning the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award in the Compliance Software Solution Provider of the Year category for the third consecutive year.

About RegScale

RegScale, the AI-powered cybersecurity continuous compliance automation (C3A) platform purpose-built for the CISO, helps organizations build cyber resilience and sustain it as regulations, systems, and threats rapidly change. Built on Compliance as Code, an OSCAL-native architecture, and continuous controls monitoring (CCM), RegScale unites security, risk, and compliance operations in a seamless mesh architecture. Native connectors and APIs integrate with existing security tools, and a powerful fleet of AI agents takes on manual work in risk assessments, auditing, and workflow management. Heavily regulated organizations, including Fortune 500 enterprises and the federal government, use RegScale and report achieving compliance certifications 90% faster and trimming audit preparation efforts by 60%, strengthening security and reducing costs.

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RegScale Media Contact

Sarah Ribacoff for RegScale

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