MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three-hour online course led by technology and IP lawyer Mark Weston of Weston Legal offers 3 CPD hours for lawyers, compliance and regulatory specialists, finance leaders and board members

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "From Blockchain and NFTs to Smart Contracts (May 26, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets has opened registration for“From Blockchain and NFTs to Smart Contracts”, a three-hour online course organised by IPI Academy. It takes place live on May 26, 2027. The course takes participants from the foundations of distributed ledger technology (DLT) to advanced topics in cryptocurrency, tokens and decentralised finance. It covers the business benefits and limitations of blockchain, and the key legal and regulatory considerations it raises.

Key Event Facts



Course: From Blockchain and NFTs to Smart Contracts

Date: May 26, 2027

Time: 13:30-17:00 (GMT+1)

Format: Live online, three hours

CPD: 3 hours Speaker: Mark Weston, Weston Legal

What the Course Covers

The session begins with the basics: common myths about blockchain, its origins and four key characteristics, and how it works. It then covers the benefits of trustless transactions, key use cases, legal issues and an introduction to smart contracts.

The advanced section examines business value and trust, Bitcoin and its alternatives, and cryptography and encryption. It also covers mining and proof of work, forking, altcoins and crypto-tokens, and advanced smart contracts.

Participants then explore tokens, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), fungible and semi-fungible tokens, social tokens, and Ordinals. The course closes with applications: decentralised and centralised finance (DeFi and CeFi), decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs), further use cases and blockchain vulnerabilities.

Why You Should Attend



Understand the fundamentals of DLT and how blockchain enables trustless transactions

Assess the business benefits, limitations and vulnerabilities of blockchain

Distinguish NFTs, fungible, semi-fungible and social tokens

Understand smart contracts, DeFi, CeFi and DAOs Identify the key legal and regulatory considerations, while earning 3 CPD hours

Who Should Attend



In-house and private practice lawyers, and legal advisers

Compliance officers and regulatory specialists

CFOs and corporate finance managers

Board members Business development, innovation and transformation managers

Featured Speaker

Mark Weston, founder of Weston Legal and consultant to Hill Dickinson LLP, where he was previously a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. He was earlier a partner at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and practised at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago. He is the author of the Legal Practice Companion series and a legal media commentator.

The course takes place on May 26, 2027. Legal, finance and business professionals seeking to understand blockchain and its legal implications can review the programme and register their interest through Research and Markets at

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