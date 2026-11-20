From Blockchain And Nfts To Smart Contracts Training Scheduled For May 26, 2027, Explaining Distributed Ledger Technology, Tokens, Defi And The Legal Issues They Raise
Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "From Blockchain and NFTs to Smart Contracts (May 26, 2027)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Research and Markets has opened registration for“From Blockchain and NFTs to Smart Contracts”, a three-hour online course organised by IPI Academy. It takes place live on May 26, 2027. The course takes participants from the foundations of distributed ledger technology (DLT) to advanced topics in cryptocurrency, tokens and decentralised finance. It covers the business benefits and limitations of blockchain, and the key legal and regulatory considerations it raises.
Key Event Facts
- Course: From Blockchain and NFTs to Smart Contracts Date: May 26, 2027 Time: 13:30-17:00 (GMT+1) Format: Live online, three hours CPD: 3 hours Speaker: Mark Weston, Weston Legal
What the Course Covers
The session begins with the basics: common myths about blockchain, its origins and four key characteristics, and how it works. It then covers the benefits of trustless transactions, key use cases, legal issues and an introduction to smart contracts.
The advanced section examines business value and trust, Bitcoin and its alternatives, and cryptography and encryption. It also covers mining and proof of work, forking, altcoins and crypto-tokens, and advanced smart contracts.
Participants then explore tokens, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), fungible and semi-fungible tokens, social tokens, and Ordinals. The course closes with applications: decentralised and centralised finance (DeFi and CeFi), decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs), further use cases and blockchain vulnerabilities.
Why You Should Attend
- Understand the fundamentals of DLT and how blockchain enables trustless transactions Assess the business benefits, limitations and vulnerabilities of blockchain Distinguish NFTs, fungible, semi-fungible and social tokens Understand smart contracts, DeFi, CeFi and DAOs Identify the key legal and regulatory considerations, while earning 3 CPD hours
Who Should Attend
- In-house and private practice lawyers, and legal advisers Compliance officers and regulatory specialists CFOs and corporate finance managers Board members Business development, innovation and transformation managers
Featured Speaker
- Mark Weston, founder of Weston Legal and consultant to Hill Dickinson LLP, where he was previously a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. He was earlier a partner at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and practised at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago. He is the author of the Legal Practice Companion series and a legal media commentator.
The course takes place on May 26, 2027. Legal, finance and business professionals seeking to understand blockchain and its legal implications can review the programme and register their interest through Research and Markets at
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