Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell Therapy Technologies Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cell Therapy Technologies Market research report analyzes the platforms, manufacturing systems, quality controls, and regional ecosystems supporting autologous and allogeneic therapies. Valued at a projected USD 6.25 billion in 2026, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.37% and reach USD 14.02 billion by 2032. The analysis provides decision-makers with insights for strategic planning, technology investment, partnership development, and market entry.

Market Scope and Technology Landscape

Cell therapy technologies enable CAR T-cell therapies, tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, natural killer cell therapies, mesenchymal stromal cell applications, hematopoietic stem cell products, and induced pluripotent stem cell-derived programs. The technology stack includes:



Cell isolation, activation, and expansion

Gene transfer and gene editing

Closed-system bioprocessing and single-use platforms

Cryopreservation and temperature-controlled logistics

Release testing, potency assays, and rapid microbiology Chain-of-identity controls and digital batch records

Following the first U.S. FDA approvals of CAR T-cell therapies in 2017, the sector has advanced from scientific promise toward regulated commercialization. Market competition increasingly centers on the ability to scale manufacturing reliably, safely, and cost-effectively.

Transformative Market Shifts

Manufacturing is moving from manual, open, and site-specific workflows toward closed, automated, and digitally traceable operations. Modular cleanrooms, automated cell processing, single-use bioreactors, integrated analytics, and rapid testing are becoming important differentiators as developers seek to reduce contamination risk, improve consistency, and shorten vein-to-vein time.

Allogeneic therapies, iPSC-derived platforms, CRISPR engineering, non-viral delivery, and next-generation immune cell programs are expanding opportunities beyond hematologic malignancies into solid tumors, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders, and regenerative medicine. Analysis of these shifts supports opportunity identification while helping organizations assess technology and commercialization risks.

Artificial Intelligence Applications

Artificial intelligence is generating value across discovery, manufacturing, quality control, and supply chain operations. Key applications include:



Target selection, biomarker discovery, and patient stratification

Construct optimization and antigen escape analysis

Culture performance and deviation prediction

Image-based assessment of cell morphology, viability, and phenotype Release analytics, scheduling, and supply chain orchestration

Successful adoption requires validated datasets, GxP alignment, cybersecurity safeguards, audit trails, and human oversight. Treating AI as a governed quality and productivity layer can create a scalable competitive advantage without compromising patient safety.

Regional and Economic Bloc Insights



North America: Leads through biotechnology clusters, academic medical centers, venture funding, CDMO capacity, and established regulatory pathways.

Europe: Benefits from the advanced therapy medicinal product framework and manufacturing hubs in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Asia-Pacific: Expands through Japan's regenerative medicine framework, China's clinical and manufacturing scale, South Korea's biopharmaceutical investment, and strong ecosystems in Australia and Singapore.

Latin America: Brazil and Mexico are gaining visibility, although reimbursement and cold-chain limitations remain. Middle East and Africa: Gulf states are investing in specialist care and biomanufacturing, while selected African markets build capacity through research collaborations and workforce development.

ASEAN, the GCC, European Union, BRICS, and G7 markets present distinct regulatory, infrastructure, pricing, and innovation dynamics. These comparisons inform market entry strategies and enable stakeholders to prioritize geographies based on readiness, patient access, and partnership potential.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders



Adopt closed, automated platforms that improve reproducibility and technology transfer.

Develop scalable processes early, particularly for autologous therapies.

Strengthen potency assays, digital batch records, rapid microbiology, and connected data architectures.

Build partnerships with hospitals, regulators, logistics providers, and CDMOs. Diversify suppliers of reagents, viral vectors, media, consumables, and cryogenic logistics.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is projected to reach USD 14.02 billion by 2032 at a 14.37% CAGR.

Automation, closed processing, digital traceability, and quality analytics are central to commercial scale.

AI offers near-term value in quality control, release testing, scheduling, and manufacturing optimization.

Regional growth opportunities vary significantly by regulation, infrastructure, reimbursement, and manufacturing maturity. Resilient supply chains and cross-sector partnerships are essential for reducing execution risk.

Key Attributes:

