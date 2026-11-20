Cell Therapy Technologies Market Size, Share, And Trends - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Automation, AI, And Allogeneic Platforms Drive 14.37% CAGR To USD 14.02 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$6.25 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$14.02 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Offering
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables
7.3. Equipment
7.3.1. Bioreactors
7.3.2. Cell Analyzers
7.4. Software & Services
7.4.1. Data Management
7.4.2. Quality Control
8. Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Therapy Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Allogeneic Cell Therapy
8.2.1. Dendritic Cells
8.2.2. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
8.2.3. Natural Killer Cells
8.3. Autologous Cell Therapy
8.3.1. Hematopoietic Stem Cells
8.3.2. Mesenchymal Stem Cells
8.3.3. T-Cells
8.4. Gene-Modified Cell Therapy
8.4.1. CAR-T Cell Therapy
8.4.2. TCR (T-Cell Receptor) Therapy
9. Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Manufacturing Process
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Cell Culture
9.2.1. 2D Culture Systems
9.2.2. 3D Culture Systems
9.3. Cell Expansion
9.3.1. Adherent Culture
9.3.2. Suspension Culture
9.4. Cell Separation
9.4.1. Fluorescence-Activated Cell Sorting
9.4.2. Magnetic-Activated Cell Sorting
10. Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Delivery Method
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Ex vivo
10.3. In vivo
11. Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Cardiovascular Disease
11.2.1. Ischemic Heart Disease
11.2.2. Peripheral Artery Disease
11.3. Musculoskeletal Disorders
11.3.1. Osteoarthritis
11.3.2. Rheumatoid Arthritis
11.4. Neurodegenerative Diseases
11.4.1. Alzheimer's Disease
11.4.2. Parkinson's Disease
11.5. Oncology
11.5.1. Hematological Cancer
11.5.2. Solid Tumors
11.5.2.1. Breast Cancer
11.5.2.2. Lung Cancer
11.5.2.3. Prostate Cancer
12. Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Biopharmaceutical Companies
12.3. Hospitals
12.3.1. Private Hospitals
12.3.2. Public Hospitals
12.4. Research Institutes
12.4.1. Government Research Centers
12.4.2. University Academics
13. Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. Europe
13.4. North America
13.5. Latin America
13.6. Africa
13.7. Middle East
14. Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. NATO
14.3. G7
14.4. BRICS
14.5. European Union
14.6. ASEAN
14.7. GCC
15. Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. United States
15.4. Japan
15.5. India
15.6. Germany
15.7. United Kingdom
15.8. Australia
15.9. France
15.10. South Korea
15.11. Italy
15.12. Canada
15.13. Russia
15.14. Brazil
15.15. Mexico
15.16. Spain
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Adaptimmune Limited
17.2. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
17.3. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.
17.4. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
17.5. Bluebird Bio Inc.
17.6. Cellectis SA
17.7. Century Therapeutics, Inc.
17.8. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
17.9. ElevateBio LLC
17.10. Gamida Cell Ltd.
17.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
17.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc.
17.13. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.
17.14. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
17.15. Legend Biotech USA Inc.
17.16. Novartis AG
17.17. Sartorius AG
17.18. STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
17.19. Takara Bio Inc.
17.20. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
17.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
17.22. Vericel Corporation
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [346]
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment