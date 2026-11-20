MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Co-written with I.O. Adler, the relentless genre-bending thriller arrives February 16, 2027, from Hampton Creek Press / Simon & Schuster

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Creek Press today announced THE FACES OF MARCUS BLAKE, the first science-fiction thriller from New York Times bestselling author J.D. Barker, written with I.O. Adler. The novel will be published on February 16, 2027, by Hampton Creek Press in partnership with Simon & Schuster, marking a deliberate move by Barker to bring his signature pacing and dread to an entirely new audience of readers.

THE FACES OF MARCUS BLAKE opens with a simple request from a dying inmate: deliver a letter. Volunteer prison chaplain Thomas Reyes has bent the rules for the men inside before, and one small act of mercy seems harmless. By morning, the inmate is dead. So is an orderly. And a man walks out through the prison gates wearing a face that doesn't belong to him.

That man is Marcus Blake, the product of an experiment that never should have happened. He is a holy man, a killer, and a miracle of flesh made clay, and he can become anyone. Blake is hunting the scientist who created him, burning through every life in his path. Reyes's kindness has now marked him, and when Blake turns toward the person the Preacher loves most, Reyes must track down a man no one can recognize before Blake claims his final face.

“Barker uses genre the way the Pied Piper used his flute,” said Kyle Stotts of Hampton Creek Press.“Whenever he spots a group of readers who haven't found his books yet, he writes something fast-paced and gripping enough to lead them straight to his door. THE FACES OF MARCUS BLAKE is that kind of book: a thriller that asks how you hunt a man who can become anyone, and then refuses to let you put it down.”

Blending high-concept science fiction with the psychological suspense Barker's fans know well, THE FACES OF MARCUS BLAKE is a story about faith, identity, and the terrifying question at its core: how do you hunt a man who can become anyone?

About the Author

J.D. Barker is the New York Times and international best-selling author of numerous novels, including SOMETHING I KEEP UPSTAIRS and the wildly popular 4MK thriller series. He regularly collaborates with James Patterson. His books have been translated into two dozen languages, sold in more than 150 countries, and optioned for both film and television. Barker resides in coastal New Hampshire with his wife, Dayna, and their daughter, Ember.

About Hampton Creek Press

Founded in 2014, Hampton Creek Press is an independent publisher that deliberately keeps its roster of authors small, choosing to invest deeply in every writer and title rather than chase volume. The press publishes novels, short fiction, and personal nonfiction for readers around the world, with distribution through Simon & Schuster, Ingram, and Baker & Taylor. Hampton Creek Press welcomes finished manuscripts in every genre. Learn more at .

Review copies and author interviews are available upon request.

CONTACT: Media Contact Kyle Stotts Hampton Creek Press...