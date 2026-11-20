MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report underscores the need for continuous verification of carriers, people and ownership changes throughout the freight lifecycle

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highway, a leading provider of Carrier Identity® solutions, today released its report, Q3 2026 Freight Fraud Index Report, which found that compromised communications accounted for 40.2% of stolen loads, up from 34.4% in Q2.

Highway blocked 670,230 fraudulent inbound emails in Q3, down 14.5% from Q2, and 119,022 fraudulent and spoofed calls, up 8.2% quarter over quarter and 90.3% year over year. The findings point to a continued shift toward fraud that exploits real carrier identities and established relationships. Criminals used compromised carrier inboxes and ownership changes to make fraudulent requests appear routine. Onboarding checks alone may not capture later changes in who controls a carrier's business or communications.

“Freight fraud can hide behind trusted identities and familiar relationships. A carrier's credentials may be real even as the people controlling its communications or operations change. Ongoing verification helps brokers spot those changes and confirm that the carrier they vetted is still the one handling their freight,” said Demi Ramon, Vice President of Risk at Highway.

In April, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center warned that cyber-enabled cargo theft was increasing. Highway's Q3 data showed a 28.1% quarter-over-quarter decline in reported stolen loads, even as compromised communications remained the leading reported theft vector.

“A compromised inbox should not be enough to get a thief a rate confirmation. When a verified, authorized carrier user has to authenticate before accessing load information, brokers get a chance to catch the wrong person before the load moves,” said Michael Caney, Chief Commercial Officer at Highway.

Ownership Attestations Under Attack

The report also found that bad actors shifted their tactics from manipulating the sale itself to targeting Highway's electronic ownership attestation feature, with some offering sellers compensation to log-in after a sale and submit false attestations. In a separate case, federal prosecutors in Connecticut charged a man in an alleged scheme involving the takeover of established carriers and the theft of at least 24 loads. The defendant pleaded not guilty, and the charges remain allegations.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration temporarily suspended enforcement of biennial updates and the inactivation of USDOT numbers for entities that have not completed required updates during the transition to its Motus registration system. As a result, there is even greater risk now that a registration record that a broker checks may not reflect the latest carrier information.

Direct Theft and CDL Risk Signals

Direct-theft loads fell 16% from Q2, but their share rose to 36.4% of reported stolen loads as total reported loads declined more sharply. In 87% of direct theft events reported to Highway over the 90-day period, the carrier had a user whose identity verification history included a non-domiciled or limited-term commercial driver's license (CDL) designation. The report presents this as a risk signal, not evidence that the designation caused theft.

According to the report, enabling its non-domiciled and limited-term CDL rule for the highest-risk states with a fixed look-back period reduces available capacity by approximately 7%.

The report forecasts that holiday volume could increase theft risk, as tighter carrier availability may create openings for bad actors to exploit the urgency to cover loads.

Stolen Loads Reported to Highway



Stolen loads declined 28.1% from Q2, marking a second consecutive quarterly decrease.

Loads tied to a change of ownership or sold Motor Carrier (MC) number accounted for 7.1% of reported stolen loads, down from 16.3% in Q2. Meanwhile, change-of-ownership reports rose 111.4% to 518, and Identity Alerts rose 5.4%.

California was the most common pickup state for stolen loads reported to Highway, accounting for nearly half; New Jersey ranked second. General merchandise, electronics and bulk commodities were the top targeted commodity categories.



The full Q3 2026 Freight Fraud Index Report is available for download.

About Highway

Highway is the leading technology provider specializing in Carrier Identity® solutions for freight brokers, empowering them to reduce fraud and streamline the digital booking process. By automating compliance, Highway gives brokers the ability to enforce an all-new standard, enabling them to efficiently identify the right carrier for every load and build their network with speed and security. With a commitment to transparency, trust, and truth, Highway equips brokers with the data necessary to focus on delivering exceptional service while driving business growth without fear of fraud. For more information, visit highway.com.

Media Contact:

Makayla Cruz

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