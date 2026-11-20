MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trendy toys as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and Australia, today announced the planned opening of a new store under its proprietary“Reiwatakiya” brand (the“Store”) in London, the United Kingdom, on November 21, 2026. This expansion marks another important milestone in the Company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its UK retail presence, broaden its customer reach, and enhance its international sales network.

A Prime Retail Location in an Iconic Shopping Destination

Located at Westfield London, one of the largest shopping centers in the UK and Europe, the new Reiwatakiya Store is expected to benefit from substantial shopper traffic and a diverse international customer base. Supported by convenient transportation links, including underground, rail, and road networks, Westfield London and its surrounding area attract approximately 27.9 million visitors annually. The shopping center generates approximately £1 billion in annual retail sales, underscoring its position as a leading commercial and retail destination in London.

The Store will showcase Tokyo Lifestyle's diverse selection of authentic Japanese beauty and lifestyle products, selected Korean beauty brands. Strategically situated next to Zara and Apple stores, the Store is positioned to attract a broad consumer audience, particularly younger shoppers who represent an important target demographic for the Company.

To celebrate its grand opening on November 21 and 22, the Store will host special promotional activities, including a limited-time Japanese beauty goodie bag giveaway. These initiatives are designed to attract initial customer traffic, build brand awareness and foster engagement with local consumers. For more details about the grand opening event, please visit .

The new Store will complement Tokyo Lifestyle's existing London location in the city center, strengthening its retail presence in distinct commercial areas across the city. Together, these locations are expected to enhance the Company's brand visibility, broaden its access to local consumers and international visitors, and provide a stronger operating foundation for potential expansion into other European markets.

Advancing Global Expansion Through a Distinctive Retail Brand Strategy

The Company's UK expansion forms part of its broader global growth strategy, guided by its commitment to bringing authentic Japanese beauty and lifestyle products, distinctive cultural experiences, and emerging consumer trends to customers worldwide. In recent years, Tokyo Lifestyle has accelerated the expansion of its international retail operations, with its latest physical store opening in Sydney in October 2026.

Alongside its expanding international retail footprint, the Company continues to pursue greater revenue diversification and brand development through a combination of directly operated stores, franchise partnerships, and wholesale distribution channels. These initiatives are intended to strengthen its international market presence, broaden its customer base, and establish a more diversified and scalable global business platform.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented:“The opening of our new Reiwatakiya store in the UK represents an important milestone in our long-term commitment to the UK and broader European markets. London has long served as a strategic gateway for our European expansion, and establishing two retail locations in distinct commercial areas across the city will enable us to reach a wider customer base, strengthen our brand recognition, and further develop our local operating capabilities.

“We have made a meaningful long-term commitment to this location, reflecting our confidence in the commercial potential of Westfield London and the continued appeal of Japanese beauty and lifestyle products among international consumers. Beyond adding another retail location, we see this Store as an opportunity to further refine our retail positioning, deepen customer engagement, and strengthen our understanding of local consumer preferences. Looking ahead, we intend to leverage our growing presence in London as a foundation for exploring additional opportunities across the UK and Europe, while continuing to build a distinctive and internationally recognized retail brand. We believe our expanding global retail network, combined with our diversified product portfolio and multi-channel business model, will position Tokyo Lifestyle to capture emerging market opportunities and generate sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trendy toys, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and Australia. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), collectible cards and trendy toys (including Pokémon cards, BE@RBRICK and other trendy products) and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

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Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: 1-646-932-7242

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