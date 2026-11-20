MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Full replay, presentation materials, and photo highlights from the November 16 event at Nasdaq MarketSite are available at veoncmd.com

New York and Dubai, November 20, 2026 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator, today announced that the full recording, presentation materials and photo highlights of its 2026 Capital Markets Day are now available on demand at veoncmd.com.

The event took place on November 16, 2026, at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. The day opened with VEON's management team ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell to mark the 30th anniversary of the company's US listing.

More than 50 external investors and analysts attended the Capital Markets Day that followed in person, and more than 70 further external participants joined the live webcast.

Under the vision“VEON 2030: A Better Life for All,” the company's management team presented the Group's strategy and its 2030 financial framework. This framework builds towards the following targets:



Growth: 12–15% organic annual growth in USD revenue and EBITDA, 2026 to 2030

Earnings and cash flow: earnings per share and free cash flow growing faster than revenue

Shareholder returns: at least USD 200 million annually, through share buybacks and cancellation Balance sheet discipline: net leverage at or below 1.5x, excluding leases

VEON also aspires to increase its mix of digital services to approximately 50% of Group revenue by 2030, from 27.2% in the 3Q26, by combining organic growth with selective acquisitions. The Group's 2030 growth target above is on an organic basis.

Kaan Terzioğlu, Group CEO at VEON said:“We were delighted by the strong engagement from investors and analysts, both in the room and online, at our Capital Markets Day 2026. During the event, we set out how telecom remains the foundation of our business, but it is not the destination. A year ago, digital services made up approximately a fifth of our revenue. Today it's more than a quarter, and climbing every quarter we report. We've paired that growth with real capital discipline: raised guidance, an active share buyback, and a stronger balance sheet funding what comes next. For anyone who could not join us, the full presentations are now available, and we look forward to continuing the conversation with you as we build towards our next phase of growth.”

Visitors can access the full presentations and Q&A sessions, session materials, event highlights, and the VEON CEO's AI Digital Twin - an interactive experience designed to help analysts and investors explore VEON's published strategy and CMD content.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to over 150 million connectivity users and more than 221 million digital customers. Operating across five countries - that are home to 550 million consumers, more than 6% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "aim," "ambition," "anticipate," "aspire," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "strategy," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions). All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: VEON's "VEON 2030" strategy, strategic priorities and ambitions; VEON's targets for organic annual growth in USD revenue and EBITDA, growth in earnings per share and free cash flow, and the share of revenue derived from digital services; VEON's capital allocation policy, including its target to return a minimum of USD 200 million to shareholders each year through buybacks and cancellation; VEON's net leverage target; the planned expansion of VEON's digital and financial services; VEON's AI1440 ambition, NeoV framework and national large language models; and VEON's ability to develop the stand-alone capabilities of its entities. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: the risks discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in VEON's 2025 Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026, and in other public filings made by VEON with the SEC. There can be no assurance that the targets, ambitions and initiatives referred to in this press release will be achieved or will be successful. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and we disclaim any obligation to update them, except as required by law. Certain financial measures referred to above are non-IFRS measures. Investors should refer to VEON's investor materials and SEC filings for additional information on risks and definitions of non-IFRS measures.