MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Omnidirectional Mobile Manipulators Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

The omnidirectional mobile manipulators market research report provides an in-depth assessment of growth drivers, technology developments, adoption priorities, and regional opportunities. The market is projected to reach USD 505.72 million in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 7% to USD 757.83 million by 2032.

Market Overview

Omnidirectional mobile manipulators combine multidirectional mobile platforms with robotic arms or other manipulation systems. They enable the coordinated movement of materials, tools, and workpieces in environments where fixed automation or conventional mobile robots may be constrained.

Adoption depends on application requirements, workplace safety, integration complexity, labor availability, and the maturity of industrial automation ecosystems. The report's analysis supports strategic planning by highlighting the operational and technical factors most likely to influence successful deployment.

Transformative Market Shifts

The industry is progressing from isolated robotic tasks toward coordinated systems that perceive their surroundings, navigate dynamically, and manipulate objects in shared workspaces. Key developments include:



Convergence of autonomous mobile robotics, machine vision, force control, digital simulation, and fleet management

Growing demand for flexible automation in high-mix operations and frequently changing layouts

Greater collaboration between robotic systems and human workers

Increasing emphasis on interoperability, cybersecurity, functional safety, and maintainability Adoption of modular architectures and standards-based interfaces to reduce integration complexity

These insights allow decision-makers to evaluate platform requirements, identify integration risks, and prioritize applications with measurable operational value.

Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Capabilities

Artificial intelligence is expanding capabilities across perception, navigation, task planning, and human-robot interaction. Computer vision supports object recognition, pose estimation, quality inspection, and obstacle detection, while learning-based motion planning enables adaptation to variable environments. Natural-language interfaces may also simplify task configuration for non-specialist operators.

Industrial deployments still require deterministic controls, validated safety functions, reliable data, human oversight, and predictable error recovery. AI is therefore best implemented within a layered governance and control architecture that defines clear boundaries between autonomous decisions and operator authorization.

Regional and Economic Group Insights



North America: Strong demand from warehousing, advanced manufacturing, logistics resilience, healthcare, and labor-productivity initiatives.

Europe: Emphasis on worker safety, energy efficiency, sustainability, industrial standards, and collaborative deployment.

Asia-Pacific: Extensive manufacturing capacity, rapid robotics development, and growing demand for flexible factory and logistics automation.

Latin America: Opportunities across automotive, food processing, mining, logistics, agriculture, and distribution. Middle East and Africa: Potential in logistics, industrial diversification, healthcare, energy, mining, agriculture, and infrastructure, subject to financing, service, and workforce conditions.

ASEAN, BRICS, the European Union, G7, GCC, and NATO member markets present distinct regulatory, financing, cybersecurity, workforce, and supply-chain considerations. Comparative regional insights can inform market-entry strategies and help organizations align investments with local operating conditions.

Country-Level Opportunities

China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, and the United States benefit from mature manufacturing, robotics, and research ecosystems. India, Mexico, and Brazil offer opportunities associated with manufacturing modernization, nearshoring, warehousing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and distribution. Australia and Canada present relevant applications in mining, natural resources, logistics, healthcare, and remote operations.

Across France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, established automotive, industrial, logistics, and research capabilities support adoption. Regulatory compliance, workforce transition, component access, and domestic industrial priorities remain important differentiators across national markets.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders



Select workflows where mobility and manipulation address a measurable operational challenge.

Use pilot programs to validate reliability, safety, downtime, recovery time, training needs, and integration effort.

Prioritize modular platforms, interoperable software, adaptable end effectors, and serviceable components.

Establish joint ownership across operations, engineering, IT, safety, and workforce teams.

Govern AI through validation protocols, monitoring, fallback modes, and documented accountability. Assess local regulations, connectivity, skills, service capacity, and procurement conditions before deployment.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to reach USD 757.83 million by 2032.

Flexible automation, AI, machine vision, and modular architectures are reshaping adoption.

Safety, interoperability, cybersecurity, and lifecycle support are central purchasing criteria.

Regional opportunities vary according to industrial structure, automation readiness, regulation, and workforce capabilities. Disciplined pilots and cross-functional governance can reduce deployment risk and strengthen competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Omnidirectional Mobile Manipulators Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Autonomous

7.2.1. Collaborative Autonomous

7.2.2. Fully Autonomous

7.3. Semi Autonomous

7.3.1. Shared Control

7.3.2. Supervisory Control

7.4. Teleoperated

7.4.1. Haptic Feedback

7.4.2. Remote Control

8. Omnidirectional Mobile Manipulators Market, by Payload Capacity

8.1. Introduction

8.2. 50 To 200 Kg

8.3. Above 200 Kg

8.4. Under 50 Kg

9. Omnidirectional Mobile Manipulators Market, by Drive Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Mecanum Wheel

9.2.1. Double Layer

9.2.2. Single Layer

9.3. Omniwheel

9.3.1. Four Wheel

9.3.2. Three Wheel

9.4. Spherical Wheel

9.4.1. Monoball

9.4.2. Multiball

10. Omnidirectional Mobile Manipulators Market, by Navigation Technology

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Infrared Based

10.2.1. Active Infrared

10.2.2. Passive Infrared

10.3. LiDAR Based

10.3.1. 2D LiDAR

10.3.2. 3D LiDAR

10.4. Ultrasonic Based

10.4.1. Long Range

10.4.2. Short Range

10.5. Vision Based

10.5.1. Monocular Vision

10.5.2. Stereo Vision

11. Omnidirectional Mobile Manipulators Market, by Component

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Base Platform

11.2.1. Differential Drive

11.2.2. Holonomic Drive

11.3. End Effector

11.3.1. Custom Tools

11.3.2. Gripper

11.3.3. Magnetic

11.3.4. Vacuum

11.4. Manipulator Arm

11.4.1. 4 Axis

11.4.2. 6 Axis

11.4.3. 7 Axis

11.5. Sensor Suite

11.5.1. Force Torque Sensor

11.5.2. Proximity Sensor

11.5.3. Vision Sensor

12. Omnidirectional Mobile Manipulators Market, by Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Agriculture Operations

12.2.1. Crop Monitoring

12.2.2. Harvesting

12.3. Defense And Security

12.3.1. Bomb Disposal

12.3.2. Reconnaissance

12.4. Healthcare Services

12.4.1. Elderly Care

12.4.2. Patient Rehabilitation

12.4.3. Surgery Assistance

12.5. Logistics And Material Handling

12.5.1. Intralogistics

12.5.2. Postal And Courier

12.5.3. Warehousing

12.6. Manufacturing Operations

12.6.1. Assembly

12.6.2. Inspection

12.6.3. Welding

12.7. Retail Assistance

12.7.1. Customer Interaction

12.7.2. Stock Management

13. Omnidirectional Mobile Manipulators Market, by End User Industry

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Automotive Industry

13.2.1. Assembly Line

13.2.2. Paint Shop

13.2.3. Quality Inspection

13.3. Consumer Goods Industry

13.3.1. Distribution

13.3.2. Packaging

13.4. Electronics Industry

13.4.1. Assembly Testing

13.4.2. PCB Handling

13.5. Food And Beverage Industry

13.5.1. Packaging

13.5.2. Sorting

13.6. Pharmaceutical Industry

13.6.1. Drug Handling

13.6.2. Lab Automation

14. Omnidirectional Mobile Manipulators Market, by Region

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Asia-Pacific

14.3. North America

14.4. Latin America

14.5. Europe

14.6. Middle East

14.7. Africa

15. Omnidirectional Mobile Manipulators Market, by Group

15.1. Introduction

15.2. ASEAN

15.3. GCC

15.4. European Union

15.5. BRICS

15.6. G7

15.7. NATO

16. Omnidirectional Mobile Manipulators Market, by Country

16.1. Introduction

16.2. United States

16.3. Canada

16.4. Mexico

16.5. Brazil

16.6. United Kingdom

16.7. Germany

16.8. France

16.9. Russia

16.10. Italy

16.11. Spain

16.12. China

16.13. India

16.14. Japan

16.15. Australia

16.16. South Korea

17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

17.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

17.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

17.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

17.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

17.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

17.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18. Company Profiles

18.1. ABB Ltd.

18.2. Boston Dynamics, LLC

18.3. Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

18.4. FANUC Corporation

18.5. Fetch Robotics, Inc.

18.6. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

18.7. Mobile Industrial Robots A/S

18.8. Neobotix GmbH

18.9. Omron Corporation

18.10. PAL Robotics, S.L.

18.11. Robotnik Automation, S.L.

19. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [25]

LIST OF TABLES [361]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900